Cincinnati, OH

New Covington neighborhood bar, The Well, set to open this month

For The Well founders, Chase Daoud and Will Hodges, the name of their business was derived from a community’s ability to share a drink together. Hodges, a manager at Tin Roof in Cincinnati, is a seasoned veteran of the restaurant industry. “I think we had over 100 names picked...
COVINGTON, KY
City
Cincinnati, OH
Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
CINCINNATI, OH
'The Bikeriders' roar into Cincinnati for latest feature film

Update Wednesday Oct. 5: The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has joined the cast of The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols' motion picture filming in Greater Cincinnati with Austin Butler (Elvis) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), according to Deadline. Reedus, whose Zombie survivor Daryl Dixon frequently rode a motorcycle all 11 seasons...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-State city makes Fortune's list of best places for families to live

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Fortune magazine is out with its annual list of the best places for families to live, and the Tri-State is home to one of the top picks. Mason came in at No. 4 on the list. The ranking points out the highly rated schools, quick access to family-friendly entertainment like Kings Island, and the number of large employers in the area.
MASON, OH
15 Fun & Free Things to Do in Cincinnati, Ohio

The Queen City is quickly becoming a favorite travel destination in the Midwest, and for good reason — many of Cincy’s coolest attractions are free. Cincinnati offers a lot for its size, like a fantastic culinary scene with upcoming restaurants and chefs frequently receiving national acclaim, lots of history and a smattering of art and cultural museums, and a wide array of festivals and sporting events to fill your calendar no matter the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Plan your BLINK experience with the newly-released map

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're less than two weeks away from the return of BLINK. Organizers have just released the installation map. There will be 101 installations over 30 city blocks from McMicken Avenue in Cincinnati to 7th Street in Covington. They'll be around Findlay Market, OTR, downtown, The Banks and across the Ohio River.
CINCINNATI, OH
Shuttered OTR arcade bar space getting new life

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The former arcade bar 16-Bit in Over-the-Rhine, which closed in April 2021, is getting new life, but it won't stray far from the space's original use. Paul Burkhart is opening Level One Bar + Arcade at 1331 Walnut St. in the former 16-Bit space with...
CINCINNATI, OH
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

