Ohio Costco Store Goes Major ChangeCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
dayton.com
Hamilton root beer stand to be a backdrop for Austin Butler, Tom Hardy movie
HAMILTON — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager. The crews will begin setting up around 7 a.m. Friday, said Bill Henry, manager at Jolly’s on Brookwood. “I’m...
linknky.com
New Covington neighborhood bar, The Well, set to open this month
For The Well founders, Chase Daoud and Will Hodges, the name of their business was derived from a community’s ability to share a drink together. Hodges, a manager at Tin Roof in Cincinnati, is a seasoned veteran of the restaurant industry. “I think we had over 100 names picked...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Spotted During The Chicks' Show at Cincinnati's Riverbend Music Center
Fiery country-pop trio The Chicks brought the heat to their Riverbend Music Center performance on Oct. 2. The show was originally slated for June 21 but was rescheduled due to vocal issues. Patty Griffin opened the show. Keep scrolling to catch a glimpse of everything we saw during The Chicks' performance at Riverbend Music Center.
WKRC
Chef Aaron whips up a simple and delicious pasta dish
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - October is National Pasta Month. Chef Aaron from Kroger shares a decadent but easy recipe.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
Affordable Eats: 25 Greater Cincinnati Spots to Grab a Meal for Under $13
CityBeat staffers have put together a list of 25 of their favorite spots for an affordable meal.
Jamaican Soul Food Restaurant Flavors of the Isle to Open in Findlay Market
Flavors of the Isle will be serving up Jamaican soul food and frozen cocktails at its new location starting Oct. 8.
wvxu.org
'The Bikeriders' roar into Cincinnati for latest feature film
Update Wednesday Oct. 5: The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has joined the cast of The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols' motion picture filming in Greater Cincinnati with Austin Butler (Elvis) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), according to Deadline. Reedus, whose Zombie survivor Daryl Dixon frequently rode a motorcycle all 11 seasons...
WKRC
Tri-State city makes Fortune's list of best places for families to live
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Fortune magazine is out with its annual list of the best places for families to live, and the Tri-State is home to one of the top picks. Mason came in at No. 4 on the list. The ranking points out the highly rated schools, quick access to family-friendly entertainment like Kings Island, and the number of large employers in the area.
territorysupply.com
15 Fun & Free Things to Do in Cincinnati, Ohio
The Queen City is quickly becoming a favorite travel destination in the Midwest, and for good reason — many of Cincy’s coolest attractions are free. Cincinnati offers a lot for its size, like a fantastic culinary scene with upcoming restaurants and chefs frequently receiving national acclaim, lots of history and a smattering of art and cultural museums, and a wide array of festivals and sporting events to fill your calendar no matter the season.
WLWT 5
Navigating BLINK Cincinnati: Use this map to find all the must-see installations here
CINCINNATI — Want to know where to go during the BLINK light festival? Look no further. Organizers of the glowing lights adventure released the official installation map for 2022. There will be 101 installations that span over 30 city blocks from Cincinnati into Covington. “After months of organizing, seeing...
WKRC
Jeff Ruby Steakhouse holds last dinner service before changing locations
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday marked the final night of dinner service at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse on Walnut Street. The iconic steakhouse has been relocated to a new address near Fountain Square. After 23 years of service at the original location, Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse was fully booked on its final...
WKRC
Plan your BLINK experience with the newly-released map
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're less than two weeks away from the return of BLINK. Organizers have just released the installation map. There will be 101 installations over 30 city blocks from McMicken Avenue in Cincinnati to 7th Street in Covington. They'll be around Findlay Market, OTR, downtown, The Banks and across the Ohio River.
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse retires flagship location
The steakhouse is moving just a few blocks away to a new spot on Vine Street near Fountain Square in a place, now known as The Foundry.
Cincinnati mom is in fight of her life with advanced form of ovarian cancer
Myra Smith, 36, discovered weeks ago that the pain she was feeling was an advanced form of ovarian cancer.
WKRC
Shuttered OTR arcade bar space getting new life
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The former arcade bar 16-Bit in Over-the-Rhine, which closed in April 2021, is getting new life, but it won't stray far from the space's original use. Paul Burkhart is opening Level One Bar + Arcade at 1331 Walnut St. in the former 16-Bit space with...
WKRC
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Olly-Olly-In-Come-Free!, Or, Your Grandparents Had Way More Fun Than You Do
Up for a game of shinny? How about Go, Sheepy, Go? Mumblety-Peg? Kids in old Cincinnati used to pass the time with creative games. The post Olly-Olly-In-Come-Free!, Or, Your Grandparents Had Way More Fun Than You Do appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native prepares to return home to Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As residents in Florida continue to come to terms with the wrath of Hurricane Ian, some neighbors who evacuated the Gulf of Mexico's barrier islands finally have a better idea of when they can see if their home survived the storm. On Monday evening, the...
