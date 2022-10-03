MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Fortune magazine is out with its annual list of the best places for families to live, and the Tri-State is home to one of the top picks. Mason came in at No. 4 on the list. The ranking points out the highly rated schools, quick access to family-friendly entertainment like Kings Island, and the number of large employers in the area.

MASON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO