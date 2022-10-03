ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, AR

KTLO

UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists

Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

3 area boil orders lifted, 1 remains

Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the West Stone County Water Association’s order for customers in Stone and Searcy counties was lifted Friday after being issued due a main break. Water line breaks had forced boil orders for Mountain View Water Works in Stone County and the Southwest Boone County Water Association in Boone and Newton counties, but those orders were also lifted Friday.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon. No one was home when the fire broke out on Gann Ridge Road, Jared Powell, fire chief, said. The home's burning roof created a challenge for firefighters. It wasn't clear what caused the fire as of 5...
PEA RIDGE, AR
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist killed in Newton Co., AR

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — A motorcyclist was killed after he drove into a vehicle towing a trailer. Clifton Caughron, 71, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was riding his 2011 Harley Davidson north on State Highway 7 near the intersection of Newton County Road 3050 around 3:23 p.m. on Oct. 2. A vehicle pulling a trailer was traveling […]
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Burn ban issued for 3 area counties

A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
SALESVILLE, AR
CJ Coombs

Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks

James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
BRANSON, MO
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR

Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KYTV

On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks fans who had problems at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena concerts are getting an apology. After this On Your Side report, Bass Pro managers told us they’ll make it right. While thousands of concert-goers arrived early and had no problems, other fans told us they never made it inside or arrived at the very end of the concert because of traffic and shuttle problems.
RIDGEDALE, MO
KTLO

Minor earthquake in southern Searcy County

A minor earthquake has been reported in southern Searcy County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.1 quake was recorded 4.2 miles west-southwest of Leslie Sunday morning at 2:06. The location is also 39.2 miles south-southwest of Mountain Home and 40.2 miles southeast of Harrison. Experts say normally,...
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
koamnewsnow.com

National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States

National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
CHANUTE, KS
KOLR10 News

SGF man accused of ramming car off road, causing injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Garrett Clark Brookshire, 24, of Ozark was arrested Sept. 30 and formally charged with six felonies. Brookshire was charged with three counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action in connection to a May 14 incident in which a man, his friend, and his little sister were allegedly attacked […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam

Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
RIDGEDALE, MO

