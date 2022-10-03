When he played, Brett Favre was endlessly called a "gunslinger" by NFL media members, a characterization that was celebrated, and took him off the hook for his numerous interceptions and indiscretions. Somewhere along the way, as Favre's never-say-die attitude on the football field was repeatedly excused away because he was so often able to dig his teams out of holes that he put them in, he may have come to realize that it could work off the field too.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO