Read full article on original website
Related
The Irony of Brett Favre
I played Division I football as a cornerback at Clemson University. The players provide America with many things. We give fans memories and celebrations, we give them a time to escape the problems of America, and we give our audiences and white teammates the illusion that we are equal on and off the field.
msn.com
Brett Favre’s charity reportedly donated to Southern Mississippi athletics
Brett Favre’s “Favre 4 Hope” charity, which was created to support “disadvantaged and disabled children and breast cancer patients,” donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation from 2018 to 2020, tax records obtained by the Athletic and ESPN show. At...
NFL・
Brett Favre hires former Trump attorney in Mississippi welfare fraud case
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has hired a high-powered attorney to represent him in the Mississippi welfare fraud case.
South Alabama’s DJ Thomas-Jones back home, ‘doing great’ after collapsing on sideline, Wommack says
South Alabama tight end DJ Thomas-Jones is back in Mobile and “doing great” two days after collapsing on the sideline during a game at Louisiana, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack said Monday. Play was halted some 15 minutes early in the third quarter of South Alabama’s 20-17 victory at...
RELATED PEOPLE
atozsports.com
The Tennessee Vols need to avoid one crucial misstep ahead of LSU game
There’s been a narrative this week that the Tennessee Vols will have an advantage against the LSU Tigers on Saturday because the game will be played at 11:00 AM CT in Baton Rouge. Tiger Stadium has one of the most electric atmospheres in the nation at night, so the...
Brett Favre is the face of Mississippi welfare scandal, but it's bigger than him
When he played, Brett Favre was endlessly called a "gunslinger" by NFL media members, a characterization that was celebrated, and took him off the hook for his numerous interceptions and indiscretions. Somewhere along the way, as Favre's never-say-die attitude on the football field was repeatedly excused away because he was so often able to dig his teams out of holes that he put them in, he may have come to realize that it could work off the field too.
Comments / 0