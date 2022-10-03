Read full article on original website
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
bluebonnetnews.com
Tarkington HS crowns homecoming king, queen
Tarkington High School crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during halftime at Friday night’s football game at A.L. Nelson Stadium. Chosen by their peers, the homecoming king is Joshua “Hunter” Keith and the homecoming queen is Emily Lowe. Keith is the son of Jared and Amber...
mocomotive.com
Former Conroe ISD teacher receives 10-year prison sentence for inappropriate relationship with student, docs show
CONROE, Texas – A former teacher at Conroe Independent School District was sentenced to 10 years in prison after having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Bonnie Guess Mazock, 37, was found guilty after being charged with indecency with a child.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
13-year-old arrested after bullied Humble ISD 8th grader with autism breaks arm
A 13-year-old boy is charged with assault, accused of hitting a boy with autism and causing him to break his arm, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. “I kind of accepted I’m not going to make them stop,” Carson, an eighth grader at Humble ISD, said....
evermanathletics.com
7th Grade “B” Football Game Has Been Cancelled
The 7th grade “B” football game @ Crowley Summer Creek has been cancelled. The 7th grade “A” football game time has been changed to 5:30.
University of North Texas grad becomes first Filipino American to win Miss USA
A University of North Texas graduate has made history, becoming the first Filipino American to win Miss USA. Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel will represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans.
New photo shows missing Alvin ISD teacher walking down street in New Orleans
A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.
WFAA
Video shows 87-year-old patient being hit, kicked and dragged in Texas City nursing home
TEXAS CITY, Texas — A Houston family is demanding action after they said their loved one was caught on camera being abused at a Texas City nursing home. Police are now investigating, and so are state officials. The family said their 87-year-old grandfather has been telling them about the...
fox26houston.com
Houston artist Paperbag addresses mental health through vibrant artwork
HOUSTON - An up-and-coming Houston artist is addressing the issue of mental health and illness through his vibrant artwork. Dominique Silva, who goes by "Paperbag", channels his own personal struggles through his colorful canvases in the hope of reaching others who are dealing with similar challenges. All of the human...
fox26houston.com
Texans seem divided on how to keep schools safe, survey finds
HOUSTON - A new poll finds broad support for making Texas schools safe, but respondents were divided about how to make that happen. Researchers at the University of Houston and Texas Southern University presented nine proposed policies and asked participants what impact they believe those policies would have. Their findings...
Click2Houston.com
Do you know this man? Memorial Hermann Hospital asking public to help locate unidentified patient’s family
HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
mocomotive.com
Inside the Montgomery County Sheriff District 2 station
From left, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, Sheriff Rand Henderson, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable stand outside the new Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Spring Annex. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County officials held a grand opening for a new sheriff facility in Spring on Oct. 4….
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo goes to ER due to ‘rising fever, pain and dehydration’
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday that she’d gone to the emergency room for illness on Monday. “I had to cut yesterday short to visit the ER due to a rising fever, pain & dehydration,” Hidalgo wrote on her official Twitter account. “Per doctor’s orders I’m recuperating at home for a couple of days and will need to go back to the doctor for follow-up. Look forward to returning to work & the campaign trail later this week!”
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Conroe dad becomes a detective to find evidence in hit-and-run crash that seriously hurt son in The Woodlands
A father turned himself into a detective to find the person responsible for the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured his son. His instincts, along with some help from the community, helped close the case. “I got out into the middle of the intersection on Gosling and Shadowbend,” the father Nicolas...
JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ finds new home in Conroe
JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ opened in its new location in August. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact) Barbecue restaurant JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ held its grand reopening Aug. 19 at its new location at 14900 I-45 S., Conroe. JW's Place offers barbecue staples, including pulled pork, ribs and sliced beef. The restaurant was previously located in the Spring area. 936-266-0020. www.jwsplacesoulfoodbbq.com.
papercitymag.com
NextGen Real Estate Sells Former NFL Standout Mario Williams’ Beyond Princely Houston Estate — Get a Look Around
NextGen Luxe managed the sale of former NFL star Marion Williams' 701 W Friar Tuck estate to anonymous buyers, also represented by the brokerage. This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. If you have your finger on the pulse of the Houston...
news4sanantonio.com
Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston questions ‘public good’ of KPRC 2 Investigates reporting on airport director’s relationship with subordinate
HOUSTON – A relationship with a subordinate... In recent years such headlines have resulted in the firings or disciplinary action of high-profile individuals, ranging from business titans to university leaders. In February, the president of CNN abruptly resigned after he was found to be in a relationship with one...
CHI Health Systems 'IT security incident': Houston's St. Luke's impacted by nationwide outage
The health system serving the Houston area said hospitals are operational, but some patient appointments were affected.
First Filipino American wins Miss USA; joins another in representing Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — A Houston model and fashion designer, R'Bonney Gabriel, made history Monday night after she was crowned Miss USA in Reno, Nev. She became the pageant's first Filipino American to win the title, which she says is a huge honor. “I’m getting messages on Instagram and just...
KWTX
Houston man sentenced in execution-style killings during home invasion robbery in Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) - A jury found Frankie Bell, Jr. guilty of capital murder on September 29, 2022 and the verdict resulted in an automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole, the district attorney’s office announced on Monday. On October 3, 2017, multiple armed men wearing masks...
