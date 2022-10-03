ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klein, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluebonnetnews.com

Tarkington HS crowns homecoming king, queen

Tarkington High School crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during halftime at Friday night’s football game at A.L. Nelson Stadium. Chosen by their peers, the homecoming king is Joshua “Hunter” Keith and the homecoming queen is Emily Lowe. Keith is the son of Jared and Amber...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Klein, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
City
Klein, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston artist Paperbag addresses mental health through vibrant artwork

HOUSTON - An up-and-coming Houston artist is addressing the issue of mental health and illness through his vibrant artwork. Dominique Silva, who goes by "Paperbag", channels his own personal struggles through his colorful canvases in the hope of reaching others who are dealing with similar challenges. All of the human...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Friday Night Lights#Cain#Classroom#Highschool#Fox
fox26houston.com

Texans seem divided on how to keep schools safe, survey finds

HOUSTON - A new poll finds broad support for making Texas schools safe, but respondents were divided about how to make that happen. Researchers at the University of Houston and Texas Southern University presented nine proposed policies and asked participants what impact they believe those policies would have. Their findings...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Do you know this man? Memorial Hermann Hospital asking public to help locate unidentified patient’s family

HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
HUMBLE, TX
mocomotive.com

Inside the Montgomery County Sheriff District 2 station

From left, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, Sheriff Rand Henderson, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable stand outside the new Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Spring Annex. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County officials held a grand opening for a new sheriff facility in Spring on Oct. 4….
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo goes to ER due to ‘rising fever, pain and dehydration’

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday that she’d gone to the emergency room for illness on Monday. “I had to cut yesterday short to visit the ER due to a rising fever, pain & dehydration,” Hidalgo wrote on her official Twitter account. “Per doctor’s orders I’m recuperating at home for a couple of days and will need to go back to the doctor for follow-up. Look forward to returning to work & the campaign trail later this week!”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Community Impact Houston

JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ finds new home in Conroe

JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ opened in its new location in August. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact) Barbecue restaurant JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ held its grand reopening Aug. 19 at its new location at 14900 I-45 S., Conroe. JW's Place offers barbecue staples, including pulled pork, ribs and sliced beef. The restaurant was previously located in the Spring area. 936-266-0020. www.jwsplacesoulfoodbbq.com.
CONROE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy