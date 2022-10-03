Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican...
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
CBS 58
Salem man killed in Illinois motorcycle crash
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Walworth County Sheriff's Crash Investigation team is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Monday, Oct. 3. It happened around 5:46 p.m. at the intersection of Stateline Road and Capron Road in Boone County, Illinois, however deputies say the crash sequence initiated in the Town of Sharon in Walworth County.
CBS 58
What is a sovereign citizen and how is Darrell Brooks using that argument in his trial?
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Among the numerous disruptions from Darrell Brooks is his claim to be a 'sovereign' or 'sovereign citizen,' but the argument lacks any merit, according to legal experts. Judge Jennifer Dorow acknowledged Brooks' claim during one exchange on Tuesday. "I realize it may very well be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
Opening statements set to begin in Darrell Brooks trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Opening statements are set to begin Thursday morning in the trial of Darrell Brooks, suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
CBS 58
Donation from Wisconsin-based Epic helping address healthcare workforce shortage
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Barriers to joining and staying in healthcare professions are leading to Wisconsin facing a deficit of over 8,000 healthcare positions across the state, and one area company involved in healthcare systems is aiming to help solve the problem. UW Health announced in a Tuesday, Oct....
CBS 58
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
CBS 58
Waukesha Police Department introduces 'Body Worn Camera Program'
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Police Department has launched a "Body Worn Camera Program", where every officer will be equipped with body worn cameras and activated during calls and enforcement actions in the public. Officials say these body worn cameras have been proven to improve officer safety, get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Waukesha judge denies defense's request to adjourn trial, Darrell Brooks takes COVID-19 test
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Waukesha County judge denied a request from the defendant in the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial to adjourn proceedings after the he was administered a test for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The defendant, Darrell Brooks, did not have the results by the time court...
Comments / 0