Madison, WI

CBS 58

Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Salem man killed in Illinois motorcycle crash

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Walworth County Sheriff's Crash Investigation team is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Monday, Oct. 3. It happened around 5:46 p.m. at the intersection of Stateline Road and Capron Road in Boone County, Illinois, however deputies say the crash sequence initiated in the Town of Sharon in Walworth County.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Opening statements set to begin in Darrell Brooks trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Opening statements are set to begin Thursday morning in the trial of Darrell Brooks, suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha Police Department introduces 'Body Worn Camera Program'

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha Police Department has launched a "Body Worn Camera Program", where every officer will be equipped with body worn cameras and activated during calls and enforcement actions in the public. Officials say these body worn cameras have been proven to improve officer safety, get...
WAUKESHA, WI
