MUNA played 3 nights at Irving Plaza w/ Meet Me @ The Altar, brought out Bowen Yang (video, night 2 pics)

Read full article on original website
Related
brooklynvegan.com
Patti Smith plots “Songs & Stories” tour for new book, adds 2nd NYC birthday show
Patti Smith will release A Book of Days on November 15 via Penguin. It was inspired by her Instagram, and features 365 photos taken throughout a single year. Here are details:. In 2018, without any plan or agenda for what might happen next, Patti Smith posted her first Instagram photo: her hand with the simple message “Hello Everybody!” Known for shooting with her beloved Land Camera 250, Smith started posting images from her phone including portraits of her kids, her radiator, her boots, and her Abyssinian cat, Cairo. Followers felt an immediate affinity with these miniature windows into Smith’s world, photographs of her daily coffee, the books she’s reading, the graves of beloved heroes—William Blake, Dylan Thomas, Sylvia Plath, Simone Weil, Albert Camus. Over time, a coherent story of a life devoted to art took shape, and more than a million followers responded to Smith’s unique aesthetic in images that chart her passions, devotions, obsessions, and whims. Original to this book are vintage photographs: anniversary pearls, a mother’s keychain, and a husband’s Mosrite guitar. Here, too, are photos from Smith’s archives of life on and off the road, train stations, obscure cafés, a notebook always nearby. In wide-ranging yet intimate daily notations, Smith shares dispatches from her travels around the world.
brooklynvegan.com
Tour news: Spiritualized, Ringo Starr, Chapo Trap House, John Mellencamp, more
New York death metallers Glorious Depravity -- the band including Doug Moore (Pyrrhon), Chris Grigg (Woe), Matt Mewton (Woe), George Paul (Mutilation Rites), and John McKinney (Cleanteeth) -- have announced a short Northeast tour happening in November, kicking off November 16 at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn and also hitting Asbury Park, Cambridge and Philly.
brooklynvegan.com
Turnstile packed Brooklyn Mirage in the rain with JPEGMAFIA & Snail Mail (pics, review)
Turnstile are keeping the momentum of their excellent 2021 album Glow On going, having just kicked off a second round of headlining tour dates in Brooklyn last night (10/3), following the life-affirming, quickly-sold-out tour they did this past spring. The spring run had them in NYC for back-to-back shows at Knockdown Center and Brooklyn Steel, and this time they graced the 6,000-cap outdoor stage at Brooklyn Mirage. It was not a nice night at all -- about 50 degrees and raining constantly -- but that didn't stop people filling in this massive venue and packing in as tightly as possible. I was towards the back, and even back there it was packed like sardines.
brooklynvegan.com
‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ documentary in theaters and streaming this fall
Meet Me in the Bathroom, Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace's documentary about the early-'00s NYC music scene that gave us The Strokes, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more (based on Lizzy Goodman's book of the same name), is getting its NYC premiere at a special Rooftop Films-presented screening at Webster Hall on October 30. that will be followed by a Q&A with "special guests." Tickets ($40) are on sale now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brooklynvegan.com
Dry Cleaning hosting free rollerskating listening party in NYC for new album ‘Stumpwork’
Dry Cleaning's anticipated second album, Stumpwork, is out October 21 and folks in NYC will have an opportunity to hear it early at a free roller-skating listening party at Rockefeller Center's Flippers on October 10. The party is sponsored by Rough Trade, whose store is also at Rockefeller Center, and there are three album start times: 7:15 PM, 8:15 PM, and 9:15 PM.
brooklynvegan.com
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast & The Linda Lindas @ Forest Hills Stadium (pics, videos, setlists)
Just one day after releasing their great new album Cool It Down, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs played their first hometown NYC show since Governors Ball 2018 (and first headlining show since their comeback, Fever to Tell-heavy Kings Theatre show in 2017) at Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday (10/1). They played six of the eight songs off Cool It Down, along with plenty of other classics like "Date With the Night," "Y Control," "Black Tongue," "Honeybear," "Cheated Hearts," "Down Boy," "Zero," "Gold Lion," "Heads Will Roll," "Maps," and more, and it all sounded great and meshed together perfectly.
brooklynvegan.com
Halloween Dog Parade returning to Tompkins Square Park for 2022
One of NYC's most beloved Halloween traditions, the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, will again host tons of costume canines this month. With the East River amphitheater demolished as work on the East Side Coastal Resiliency Project continues, it's changing locations again for 2022, returning to its former home in Tompkins Square Park on Saturday, October 22. This year's edition is happening with a slightly changed name, too: it's now the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival. Puppybowl and NFL referee Dan Schachner hosts, and the costume competition begins at 1 PM. Contestants need to pre-register to participate this year, as space is limited; do that here.
Comments / 0