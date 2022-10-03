ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave

ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?

Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban Unhappy News

Nick Saban isn't happy on Monday. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach blasted the media on Monday, a couple of days after his team's road win against Arkansas. There's been a lot of coverage about Bryce Young's injury and Alabama's plans with (or without) him. Saban doesn't appear to be...
ClutchPoints

Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch

The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
ClutchPoints

Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Indiana preview

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team takes a 5-0 record and a top-five ranking on the road again this weekend to face Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The Hoosiers (1-1 Big Ten, 3-2 overall) have lost two in a row to Cincinnati and Nebraska. They are the No. 83 team in SP+, featuring the No. 92 offense and No. 73 defense. That’s well below average in the conference. The FPI has Indiana as the No. 79 team nationally, 12th in the Big Ten ahead of only Rutgers and Northwestern.
saturdaytradition.com

FanDuel releases Heisman Trophy odds following Week 5

As the midpoint of the college football season nears, the true Heisman contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The odds for the trophy have now been released and the names on the list likely will not change drastically for the rest of the season.
FanSided

Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
College Football News

Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Alabama (5-0), Texas A&M (3-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
FanSided

68 former college football players pick the toughest road environments

There is always a ton of talk about tough road games in college football, but which road environments are the toughest for players to navigate?. Tens of thousands of opposing fans rooting against you. In-game traditions taking away your attention. The opponent being fueled by the cheers and the comforts of a home stadium. In college football, there’s a reason that it’s much more difficult to win on the road than playing at home.
