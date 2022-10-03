Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave
ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?
Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
Ohio State Football vs. Michigan State: 3 bold predictions
The Ohio State football team faces its first road test of the season as it travels to East Lansing for a matchup with Michigan State. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team and coach Ryan Day travel up north on Saturday to face off...
Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Biggest 'Loser' Right Now
Paul Finebaum had the Oklahoma Sooners in his crosshairs on this week's ESPN college football podcast. Hopping on with Matt Barrie, Finebaum ripped coach Brett Venables and OU's winless start in Big-12 play. Calling them the biggest losers of the weekend:. There was really only one true loser in college...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban Unhappy News
Nick Saban isn't happy on Monday. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach blasted the media on Monday, a couple of days after his team's road win against Arkansas. There's been a lot of coverage about Bryce Young's injury and Alabama's plans with (or without) him. Saban doesn't appear to be...
Aggies Jimbo Fisher Reveals Feelings on Nick Saban Beef Ahead of Alabama Matchup
Heading into the season, Texas A&M vs. Alabama was supposed to be a massive rematch for a multitude of reasons. Now, not so much.
Nick Saban Announces Monday Update On Quarterback Bryce Young
Bryce Young has shared additional information on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young this Monday afternoon. Young is dealing with "a little bit of a shoulder injury," per Saban. The good news is it's not considered to be a longterm injury. Saban adds Young's injury is more in the day-to-day ...
Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch
The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin says Penn State veteran DE will not be available for rest of season
James Franklin announced that one of Penn State’s veteran defensive linemen won’t be taking the field for the Nittany Lions in the 2022 season. Franklin shared the news when he met with reporters on Tuesday. In Franklin’s words, Vilbert will not be available to play for the remaining...
SEC Analyst Says Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Wouldn't Be Head Coach if Not for One Player
One could argue that Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher would be nothing if not for his win in the 2013 BCS National Championship. However, this is a big "if."
What channel is the Ohio State football game on? How to watch OSU vs. Michigan State
The Ohio State Buckeyes hit the road for the first time in the 2022 college football season when they travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to play the struggling Michigan State Spartans. Once seen as a contender for the Big Ten East title, the Spartans are 0-2 in the Big Ten...
Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter
Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Michigan football defender, special teams star, out for year
The injuries are mounting up in Ann Arbor. Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green has yet to see the field this season, tight end Erick All is rumored to be out for a substantial amount of time, quarterback Cade McNamara is out for the time being, and the Wolverines got left guard Trevor Keegan back after he missed a few weeks due to a neck injury.
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Indiana preview
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team takes a 5-0 record and a top-five ranking on the road again this weekend to face Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The Hoosiers (1-1 Big Ten, 3-2 overall) have lost two in a row to Cincinnati and Nebraska. They are the No. 83 team in SP+, featuring the No. 92 offense and No. 73 defense. That’s well below average in the conference. The FPI has Indiana as the No. 79 team nationally, 12th in the Big Ten ahead of only Rutgers and Northwestern.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Greg McElroy analyzes 'easiest coaching search of all time' for Wisconsin
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy weighed in on Wisconsin’s head coaching search during a Tuesday broadcast of College Football Live. According to McElroy, the search in Madison should be particularly easy for the Badgers and AD Chris McIntosh. When it comes right down to it, McElroy sees only two real...
saturdaytradition.com
FanDuel releases Heisman Trophy odds following Week 5
As the midpoint of the college football season nears, the true Heisman contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The odds for the trophy have now been released and the names on the list likely will not change drastically for the rest of the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors
The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
College Football News
Alabama vs Texas A&M Prediction, Game Preview
Alabama vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Alabama (5-0), Texas A&M (3-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
68 former college football players pick the toughest road environments
There is always a ton of talk about tough road games in college football, but which road environments are the toughest for players to navigate?. Tens of thousands of opposing fans rooting against you. In-game traditions taking away your attention. The opponent being fueled by the cheers and the comforts of a home stadium. In college football, there’s a reason that it’s much more difficult to win on the road than playing at home.
College Football Players Reportedly Make Stunning Mid-Season Decision
A new era of college football is upon us, and the players are taking advantage. Multiple SMU players are reportedly sitting out the rest of the season with the intention of preserving redshirt years. Those same players are reportedly planning on entering the transfer portal. A new ...
FanSided
289K+
Followers
546K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0