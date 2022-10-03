ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team takes a 5-0 record and a top-five ranking on the road again this weekend to face Indiana at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The Hoosiers (1-1 Big Ten, 3-2 overall) have lost two in a row to Cincinnati and Nebraska. They are the No. 83 team in SP+, featuring the No. 92 offense and No. 73 defense. That’s well below average in the conference. The FPI has Indiana as the No. 79 team nationally, 12th in the Big Ten ahead of only Rutgers and Northwestern.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO