Columbia, MO

mutigers.com

Tennis Wraps Day One In Nashville

NASHVILLE - University of Missouri tennis wrapped up its first day of fall tournament play Friday, taking part in the June Stewart Invitational at Vanderbilt University. Mizzou picked up eight wins on the day, seven in singles and one in doubles. The Tigers faced Illinois and Middle Tennessee in singles and Purdue in doubles.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Soccer Prepares for No. 19 Tennessee and Florida

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri soccer team has another busy week as it heads to Tennessee for a Thursday night matchup with the No. 19 Volunteers, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. CT. Mizzou then travels back home to welcome Florida to Walton Soccer Stadium Sunday, Oct. 9, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Swim & Dive Heads to SMU Classic

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri men's and women's swimming and diving teams will travel to Dallas, Texas, for the SMU Classic Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Action is slated to start at 6 p.m. CT Friday and 11 a.m. CT Saturday. The meet can be...
COLUMBIA, MO

