4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
13abc.com
Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the evening of January 3, 2017, Katie Ferguson was sitting in her front room reading. According to Toledo Police, just after 8:30 p.m., someone fired multiple shots into the bay window of Katie’s home on Atlantic Avenue. The 40-year-old mother was hit multiple...
13abc.com
TPD: one hospitalized after Wednesday morning shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized after an early morning shooting on Wednesday. According to TPD, at 2:36 a.m. on Oct. 5, police responded to the 1600 block of Freeman Street for reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found the 38-year-old victim on the front porch suffering from a gun shot wound to his right forearm.
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot in argument outside of Toledo bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting outside of a Toledo bar late Wednesday night. Toledo Police said a suspect shot a person in both legs during an argument in the parking lot outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub at E. Broadway and Woodville Wednesday night. EMS crews took the victim to an area hospital for their injuries.
thevillagereporter.com
Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available
According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
Travelers flying from Toledo to Hurricane Ian-ravaged Florida unsure what to expect
TOLEDO, Ohio — Many travelers boarded the earliest flight they could find Wednesday at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport as they made their way to hurricane-ravaged Florida. Many of them had a desperate need to fly south, either to help with cleanup efforts or survey their own...
Police investigating west Toledo robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man robbed a Vito's Pizza in west Toledo Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a robbery call at the Vito's Pizza and Subs on Douglas Rd. around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, Hailee Miller, 19, and Drain Corso, 20, stated they were working inside the restaurant when a man wearing a blue bandana entered the business holding a handgun. The man demanded they open the.
13abc.com
Second suspect in deadly Toledo drive-by shooting pleads not guilty
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. James Hairston is facing murder charges in the death of Annise Purifie. Hairston was arrested Friday after eluding police for nearly three months. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge on Wednesday and a judge set his bond at $1 million at no 10%.
13abc.com
United Way of Greater Toledo’s Northwest Ohio 211 service supports Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -United Way of Greater Toledo’s 211 Community Resource Advisors are answering calls to assist Central Florida residents in response to Hurricane Ian. 211 networks across the nation were called to assist following the hurricane which unfolded on Sept. 29. The 211 staff provides up-to-date information for various resources such as safety tips, housing assistance, and shelters.
13abc.com
Body cam from Liquor Cabinet fight, first home call
Body cam footage from Liquor Cabin fight; Tracy Douglas calls and confronts officers. BODY CAM: TPD officers arrest suspect accused of killing mother, burning her body. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing officers arresting Travis Lewton, a man accused of killing his mother, Nancy Lewton. Toledo Police release body...
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after police say he overdosed while driving his vehicle and crashed into a home. Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly and overdosing in his vehicle. According to TPD, police observed David...
13abc.com
TPD looking for alleged robber of Fifth Third bank on Secor
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and the FBI are seeking to identify a lone bank robber that hit a Fifth Third bank branch on Monday morning. Authorities say a black male with a stocky build and between the ages of 40-50 years old robbed the West Gate branch on Secor just before 10 a.m.
13abc.com
One injured after multiple shootings on Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was injured after multiple shootings that took place on Tuesday. According to TPD, police responded to the 700 block of Seigel Court around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 after they received a call for a person shot. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle prior to police arriving on the scene.
Toledo Humane Society helps Fort Myers dogs find safety from Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Fort Myers Humane Society in Florida is one of the many organizations in Florida hit hard by Hurricane Ian. But, humane societies nationwide jumped in to help, including the Toledo Humane Society. Gary Willoughby, the director of the Fort Myers Humane Society, said he didn't...
It's not just a chore: 11 year old builds local lawnmowing business
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tre'shawn Pittard is a decisive 11-year-old with a plan to make his dreams a reality. The young entrepreneur's day begins at Riverside Elementary School in north Toledo. But as soon as the bell rings, it's time for work. Mowing his neighbors' yards turned into cutting grass...
13abc.com
Council members, community advocates to appeal to release ERA 2 funds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Council members and community advocates are holding a press conference Thursday to appeal for the release of Emergency Rental Assistance 2 funds. According to the City of Toledo, the press conference will take place on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. in the lobby of One Government Center.
huroninsider.com
Man accused of hitting girlfriend with car
SANDUSKY – A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony Friday night after he allegedly hit his girlfriend with his car during an argument. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to a Forest Drive house after a woman called police and said that her boyfriend, Antonio Burks, struck her with his car, a tan Buick Lesabre, and has since left the area.
13abc.com
The city of Toledo needs snow plow operators with vehicles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is interested in contracting owners and operators of snow plows for the winter. Operators would be responsible for plowing residential streets during heavy snow conditions. All bids must be received by 1:30 p.m. October 11. For a copy of the bid proposals...
13abc.com
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
Crime Victim Services warns of scammers
LIMA — Crime Victim Services, through their Elder Victim Ministry, encourages members of the community to be aware of financial scams. According to the Elder Victim Ministry, scammers often use natural disasters as a way to target individuals. The program warns individuals to research the name of a charity before donating and check the contact information. CVS also recommends checking the way of donation. Legitimate non-profit organizations never request cash, gift cards, wiring money or cryptocurrency.
