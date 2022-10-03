ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the evening of January 3, 2017, Katie Ferguson was sitting in her front room reading. According to Toledo Police, just after 8:30 p.m., someone fired multiple shots into the bay window of Katie’s home on Atlantic Avenue. The 40-year-old mother was hit multiple...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: one hospitalized after Wednesday morning shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized after an early morning shooting on Wednesday. According to TPD, at 2:36 a.m. on Oct. 5, police responded to the 1600 block of Freeman Street for reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found the 38-year-old victim on the front porch suffering from a gun shot wound to his right forearm.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person shot in argument outside of Toledo bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting outside of a Toledo bar late Wednesday night. Toledo Police said a suspect shot a person in both legs during an argument in the parking lot outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub at E. Broadway and Woodville Wednesday night. EMS crews took the victim to an area hospital for their injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available

According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
ANGOLA, IN
WTOL 11

Police investigating west Toledo robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man robbed a Vito's Pizza in west Toledo Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a robbery call at the Vito's Pizza and Subs on Douglas Rd. around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, Hailee Miller, 19, and Drain Corso, 20, stated they were working inside the restaurant when a man wearing a blue bandana entered the business holding a handgun. The man demanded they open the.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Second suspect in deadly Toledo drive-by shooting pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. James Hairston is facing murder charges in the death of Annise Purifie. Hairston was arrested Friday after eluding police for nearly three months. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge on Wednesday and a judge set his bond at $1 million at no 10%.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

United Way of Greater Toledo’s Northwest Ohio 211 service supports Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -United Way of Greater Toledo’s 211 Community Resource Advisors are answering calls to assist Central Florida residents in response to Hurricane Ian. 211 networks across the nation were called to assist following the hurricane which unfolded on Sept. 29. The 211 staff provides up-to-date information for various resources such as safety tips, housing assistance, and shelters.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Body cam from Liquor Cabinet fight, first home call

Body cam footage from Liquor Cabin fight; Tracy Douglas calls and confronts officers. BODY CAM: TPD officers arrest suspect accused of killing mother, burning her body. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing officers arresting Travis Lewton, a man accused of killing his mother, Nancy Lewton. Toledo Police release body...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after police say he overdosed while driving his vehicle and crashed into a home. Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly and overdosing in his vehicle. According to TPD, police observed David...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD looking for alleged robber of Fifth Third bank on Secor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and the FBI are seeking to identify a lone bank robber that hit a Fifth Third bank branch on Monday morning. Authorities say a black male with a stocky build and between the ages of 40-50 years old robbed the West Gate branch on Secor just before 10 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One injured after multiple shootings on Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was injured after multiple shootings that took place on Tuesday. According to TPD, police responded to the 700 block of Seigel Court around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 after they received a call for a person shot. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle prior to police arriving on the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Council members, community advocates to appeal to release ERA 2 funds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Council members and community advocates are holding a press conference Thursday to appeal for the release of Emergency Rental Assistance 2 funds. According to the City of Toledo, the press conference will take place on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. in the lobby of One Government Center.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Man accused of hitting girlfriend with car

SANDUSKY – A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony Friday night after he allegedly hit his girlfriend with his car during an argument. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to a Forest Drive house after a woman called police and said that her boyfriend, Antonio Burks, struck her with his car, a tan Buick Lesabre, and has since left the area.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

The city of Toledo needs snow plow operators with vehicles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is interested in contracting owners and operators of snow plows for the winter. Operators would be responsible for plowing residential streets during heavy snow conditions. All bids must be received by 1:30 p.m. October 11. For a copy of the bid proposals...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
ROSSFORD, OH
The Lima News

Crime Victim Services warns of scammers

LIMA — Crime Victim Services, through their Elder Victim Ministry, encourages members of the community to be aware of financial scams. According to the Elder Victim Ministry, scammers often use natural disasters as a way to target individuals. The program warns individuals to research the name of a charity before donating and check the contact information. CVS also recommends checking the way of donation. Legitimate non-profit organizations never request cash, gift cards, wiring money or cryptocurrency.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

