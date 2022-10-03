ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Woman wanted for three counts of shoplifting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Jasmine Nicole Rodgers. Rodgers is wanted for three counts of shoplifting stemming from incidents where she was recorded stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from convenience stores. In the video above, Rodgers is seen distracting the clerk before reaching behind the counter and stealing the tickets.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Standoff ends after woman barricades herself in a Greenville Co. motel with gun, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A standoff at a motel between a woman with a gun and Greenville County deputies ended early Wednesday morning, according to officials at the scene. It started Tuesday evening before 7 p.m. when deputies got a call that a woman was possibly threatening to harm herself at the Econolodge on Interstate Court. That's near the Pelham Road exit of I-85.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Anderson County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers
FOX Carolina

Reward increased for answers in Spartanburg man’s unsolved homicide

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man who was killed in a shooting is raising the reward for an arrest in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on Aug. 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing Greenville woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Investigators said Chesnee Brooke Quinn was last seen in June. She does not have a permanent residence according to police, and is known to frequent the Salvation Army on Poinsett Highway. Quinn is...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Overnight shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Wednesday morning in a shooting in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 1700 block of Piedmont Highway around 3:36 a.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody. According to deputies, the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Reward increase in fatal shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department announced the increase in reward money Wednesday following a fatal shooting. Police said family members have provided an additional $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest for the death of Leonard Lyles, III. We previously reported that officials and family members offered a $5,000 reward […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new firearm detection K9

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new firearm detection K-9 deputy to their team. Laurens School District 55 partnered to the Sheriff’s Office to bring in K-9 Able in an effort to further protect students and schools. Deputy Heithold underwent training...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police respond to false shooting call at Greenville High

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride had strong words for whoever is behind a series of fake active shooter calls reported at schools in SC. SC Governor says fake school shooter calls may be coming from another country. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Governor Henry McMaster releases new details about a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Update: Missing Macon man found, transported for treatment, authorities say

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Macon County authorities say Chester Stanley has been located by first responders and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. ______________________. Macon County authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man with dementia. Authorities say 86-year-old Chester Stanley was...
MACON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deer hunter found dead after reported missing in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deer hunter was found dead Wednesday morning after he was reported missing. Deputies said the hunter went out Tuesday but never returned. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the woods in the Tucker Town...
UNION COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy