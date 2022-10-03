Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Woman wanted for three counts of shoplifting in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Jasmine Nicole Rodgers. Rodgers is wanted for three counts of shoplifting stemming from incidents where she was recorded stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from convenience stores. In the video above, Rodgers is seen distracting the clerk before reaching behind the counter and stealing the tickets.
WYFF4.com
$5,000 reward increased in Spartanburg homicide investigation, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Police announced Wednesday the reward has increased for information leading to an arrest after a man was shot and killed while standing by an Upstate road. Major Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department said $5,000 more has been added to the reward in the Leonard...
South Carolina man accused of killing 1, injuring 2 in apartment shooting
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Tuesday for a shooting at an apartment complex that left one dead and two injured in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged 20-year-old Ahmad Evans, of Greenwood, with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. We previously reported […]
WYFF4.com
Standoff ends after woman barricades herself in a Greenville Co. motel with gun, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A standoff at a motel between a woman with a gun and Greenville County deputies ended early Wednesday morning, according to officials at the scene. It started Tuesday evening before 7 p.m. when deputies got a call that a woman was possibly threatening to harm herself at the Econolodge on Interstate Court. That's near the Pelham Road exit of I-85.
Man found shot at Greenville County business
The victim of a shooting was found outside of a Greenville area business early Wednesday morning . Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on Piedmont Hwy just south of I-85.
FOX Carolina
‘Lowlife scum:’ Anderson Co. sheriff has strong words for person behind school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
WYFF4.com
Man dies after being found shot in parking lot in Greenville County, coroner says
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A man died at the hospital after being found with gunshot wounds in a Greenville County parking lot, according to the coroner's office. Master Deputy Kory Morian said a Greenville County sheriff's deputy heard gunshots about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Piedmont Highway near Shackleford Road. The...
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian killed by Mustang in Spartanburg County, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to Troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Highway Patrol said the driver was...
Victim of fatal shooting Wednesday morning identified
The victim in a fatal shooting in the Upstate Wednesday morning has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 31 year old Jonathan Jerome Taylor died at Greenville Memorial Hospital just after 4AM.
FOX Carolina
Reward increased for answers in Spartanburg man’s unsolved homicide
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man who was killed in a shooting is raising the reward for an arrest in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on Aug. 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing Greenville woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Investigators said Chesnee Brooke Quinn was last seen in June. She does not have a permanent residence according to police, and is known to frequent the Salvation Army on Poinsett Highway. Quinn is...
Overnight shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Wednesday morning in a shooting in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 1700 block of Piedmont Highway around 3:36 a.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking […]
FOX Carolina
SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody. According to deputies, the...
Reward increase in fatal shooting in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department announced the increase in reward money Wednesday following a fatal shooting. Police said family members have provided an additional $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest for the death of Leonard Lyles, III. We previously reported that officials and family members offered a $5,000 reward […]
Woman dead after standoff with deputies at Upstate motel
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded Tuesday evening after a report that a woman left Sharp Shooters Gun Range on Rutherford Road in Greenville, armed and possibly was threatening to harm herself.
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomes new firearm detection K9
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new firearm detection K-9 deputy to their team. Laurens School District 55 partnered to the Sheriff’s Office to bring in K-9 Able in an effort to further protect students and schools. Deputy Heithold underwent training...
FOX Carolina
Police respond to false shooting call at Greenville High
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride had strong words for whoever is behind a series of fake active shooter calls reported at schools in SC. SC Governor says fake school shooter calls may be coming from another country. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Governor Henry McMaster releases new details about a...
my40.tv
Update: Missing Macon man found, transported for treatment, authorities say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Macon County authorities say Chester Stanley has been located by first responders and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. ______________________. Macon County authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man with dementia. Authorities say 86-year-old Chester Stanley was...
Thieves steal hundreds of gallons of fuel from NC gas station
Deputies are looking for two people who stole hundreds of gallons of fuel from a Henderson County gas station.
FOX Carolina
Deer hunter found dead after reported missing in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deer hunter was found dead Wednesday morning after he was reported missing. Deputies said the hunter went out Tuesday but never returned. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the woods in the Tucker Town...
