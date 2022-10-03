ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

Davis Love Foundation donates $81k to some south Georgia non-profits

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some south Georgia nonprofits are being recognized for a job well done and rewarded with some much-appreciated cash. All thanks to the Davis Love Foundation and rich products corporation. Together the two organizations donated more than $81,000 to the charities. The check presentation ceremony was held on St. Simons […]
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

I-Team: Ga. Agriculture Commissioner says he can't stop controversial farming method

By Randy Travis Published October 4, 2022 ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to do away with it," said Gary Black. "That’s what the comments say. I can’t do that." But it’s easy to see why the public wants soil amendments to disappear. FULL STORY: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/ag-commissioner-i-cant-ban-controversial-farming-practice.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Search for toddler missing from coastal Georgia neighborhood continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
State
Georgia State
Glynn County, GA
Entertainment
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Tenoch Huerta
WJCL

Tracking two tropical systems and a warming trend

We are keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Depression Twelve has formed and INVEST 91-L is tracking towards the Caribbean. If these systems strengthen, they will be Julia and Karl. Check the latest videocast for the forecast tracks. For southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, the fall-like chill will...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

MILITARY SALUTE: USS Georgia Returns to Kings Bay

KINGS BAY, Ga. - The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) returned to its homeport of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Sep. 22, for the first time in 790 days. During the forward-deployment, the crew supported U.S. Africa, Central and European Combatant Commands. It included transits through the...
KINGS BAY BASE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Black Panther#Wakanda Forever#Theaters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
WJCL

Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy