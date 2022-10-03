Read full article on original website
Davis Love Foundation donates $81k to some south Georgia non-profits
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some south Georgia nonprofits are being recognized for a job well done and rewarded with some much-appreciated cash. All thanks to the Davis Love Foundation and rich products corporation. Together the two organizations donated more than $81,000 to the charities. The check presentation ceremony was held on St. Simons […]
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Your Thursday headlines. Beloved New Jersey-based gas station chain Wawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years.
I-Team: Ga. Agriculture Commissioner says he can't stop controversial farming method
By Randy Travis Published October 4, 2022 ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to do away with it," said Gary Black. "That’s what the comments say. I can’t do that." But it’s easy to see why the public wants soil amendments to disappear. FULL STORY: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/ag-commissioner-i-cant-ban-controversial-farming-practice.
Search for toddler missing from coastal Georgia neighborhood continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered...
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and-forth war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
Tracking two tropical systems and a warming trend
We are keeping an eye on the tropics as Tropical Depression Twelve has formed and INVEST 91-L is tracking towards the Caribbean. If these systems strengthen, they will be Julia and Karl. Check the latest videocast for the forecast tracks. For southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry, the fall-like chill will...
Beach advisory lifted for St. Simons Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — It’s safe to go back into the water. The Glynn County Health Department released a statement on Wednesday, Oct. 5, saying the beach water advisory for the Fifth Street Crossover Beach has been lifted. The advisory was issued on Oct. 4, after water...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster responds to fake school shooting reports from across state
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was in Greenville Wednesday morning and responded to thefake calls to law enforcement about active shooters at schools across the state. McMaster called it a crime. Below: Beaufort High School following report of shots fired. "There's no excuse for that kind...
MILITARY SALUTE: USS Georgia Returns to Kings Bay
KINGS BAY, Ga. - The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) returned to its homeport of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Sep. 22, for the first time in 790 days. During the forward-deployment, the crew supported U.S. Africa, Central and European Combatant Commands. It included transits through the...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pulls in $29M as rematch against Stacey Abrams heats up
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has raised nearly $29 million over the last three months, collecting more money between July 1 and Sept. 30 than he did during his entire 2018 gubernatorial campaign. The sitting governor, who is facing Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the November midterm election, raised $8.9 million...
Georgia man allegedly boarded up house, held mother, wife, children captive
Georgia man allegedly boarded up house, held mother, wife, children captive The man's wife and children were able to eventually escape from a back window. (NCD)
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished Friday
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing teenage girl. Zaniyak Brathwaite, 15, was last seen Friday, September 30 in the Northside Drive area of Spalding County. Zaniyak is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 120 pounds...
'It kind of looks like a bomb went off here': Resident describes a stretch of Old A1A in Summer Haven
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — "That was a paved road!" Jerry Lutinski points in disbelief to the northern part of Old A1A in Summer Haven. Monday, days after Hurricane Ian whipped Southern St. Johns County, that stretch along the beach is not recognizable as a road. "It kind of looks...
Georgia Senator pushes U.S. Treasury to allow EV tax credit for Hyundai plant in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Above: Hyundai announces plans for New Electric Vehicle Plant in Bryan Count. Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is pushing the U.S. Treasury to allow Georgia car buyers and manufacturers to take full advantage of expanded tax credits for electric vehicles. The main auto-maker Warnock is worried...
Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
5 million pounds of toxic chemicals were dumped into Georgia’s water in 2020
Industrial facilities released more than 5 million pounds of toxic chemicals into Georgia’s waterways in 2020, putting Georgia in 13th place nationwide, according to a new report released by Environment Georgia. Georgia is also one of the top 10 states with the highest pollution loads for chemicals linked to...
