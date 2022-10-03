Read full article on original website
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
healio.com
Benefits of aficamten on obstructive HCM symptom burden, QoL sustained at 6 months
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Aficamten was associated with sustained improvement in patient-reported symptom burden and quality of life at 6 months when used to treat obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a speaker reported. Treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) with aficamten (Cytokinetics), a novel selective cardiac myosin inhibitor, was associated with...
Medical News Today
Follicular thyroid cancer explained
The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck, responsible for bodily functions such as heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Follicular thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the thyroid cells. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common type of thyroid...
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
ajmc.com
High-Dose, Extended Duration Aflibercept Injections Benefit Patients With DME, nAMD
Results from the pivotal PHOTON and PULSAR trials highlighted the success of 8-mg aflibercept every 12 or 16 weeks in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). A higher dose of aflibercept (Eylea) with longer time between injections sustains improvements in visual acuity with no...
Healthline
Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
cancernetwork.com
Addition of Disease Modifying Agents to Allogeneic HCT Shows Promise in MPNs
Investigators believe that disease modifying agents may demonstrate benefit in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms prior to allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant. As age-related comorbidities and notable treatment-related mortality have proven to be challenges associated with curative allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, investigators hypothesized that the addition of disease-modifying agents may act as a potential solution, according to Haris Ali, MD, during a presentation at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology.
Healthline
Thyroid Cancer Treatment Options
Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland. This is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that’s located in your neck. The thyroid gland makes many hormones that work to regulate your metabolism. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 43,800 new diagnoses of thyroid cancer in the United States...
Healthline
Can High Cholesterol Lead to Pulmonary Embolism?
High cholesterol is a condition in which you have too much low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, in your blood. Over time, high cholesterol levels may increase your risk of developing heart disease and related complications. Cholesterol deposits (called plaques) in your arteries can. and travel through your...
ajmc.com
Scenario Analysis When Conducting Budget Impact Analyses for Rare Diseases
Eric P. Borrelli, PhD, PharmD, MBA, R. Scott Leslie, PhD, MPH. The American Journal of Managed Care, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 10. The authors propose conducting a scenario analysis for interventions to treat rare diseases by varying health plan size to demonstrate the variability of potential budget impact. ABSTRACT.
boldsky.com
What Is Colorectal Cancer? 9 Important Tests Used To Diagnose Colon Cancer
Having a healthy colon is essential for digestion and waste removal in the body. When the colon does not function properly, the body cannot absorb essential nutrients or eliminate waste products. What Is Colorectal Cancer?. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum....
docwirenews.com
NOACs or Warfarin in Atrial Fibrillation With Diabetes
In a recent meta-analysis, researchers found that new direct oral anticoagulants (NOACs) demonstrated lower rates of stroke or systemic embolism (SSE), ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) and diabetes mellitus compared with warfarin. Additionally, NOACs did not significantly increase the risk of major bleeding. The results were published in the Journal of Translational Medicine.
ajmc.com
The Impact of HDHPs on Service Use and Spending for Substance Use Disorders
Matthew D. Eisenberg, PhD, Alene Kennedy-Hendricks, PhD, Cameron Schilling, MPH, Alisa B. Busch, MD, MS, Haiden A. Huskamp, PhD, Elizabeth A. Stuart, PhD, Mark K. Meiselbach, PhD, Colleen L. Barry, PhD, MPP. The American Journal of Managed Care, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 10. Offering a high-deductible health plan (HDHP)...
WNDU
Medical Moment: New advancements in catheter techniques
(WNDU) - From heart procedures to treating stroke, more than a million cardiac catheterizations are performed each year. The minimally invasive procedure can be a lifesaver, but now, new research is giving patients another option. For years, catheters were inserted through the groin. “The way we want to think about...
MedicalXpress
Direct oral anticoagulants show lower risk for kidney disease progression vs. vitamin K antagonists
A Swedish cohort study shows 13% (95% CI, 2-22%) lower risk of kidney function decline or kidney failure and 12% (95% CI, 3-20%) lower risk of acute kidney injury with use of direct oral anticoagulants vs. vitamin K antagonists for non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The relative safety of anticoagulation with direct...
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Lenvatinib May Serve as Potential Frontline Treatment for Non–Clear Cell RCC
Patients with locally advanced/metastatic non–clear cell renal cell carcinoma experienced promising preliminary antitumor activity following treatment with pembrolizumab and lenvatinib in the first line. Lenvatinib (Lenvima) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in the frontline demonstrated promising responses at 24 weeks or more of follow-up in patients with locally advanced/metastatic non–clear cell...
Sponsored: Three Facts About Thyroid Nodules, a Condition that Can Affect Super Models, Scientists, and Everyone in Between
What do Sofia Vergara, Isaac Asimov, Rod Stewart, Tarek El Moussa, Catherine Bell, Joe Piscopo, Jennifer Grey, Daymond John, and approximately 50 percent of American adults have in common? They’ve all had thyroid nodules. “Thanks to increased awareness and improved diagnostic imaging, we’re able to detect thyroid nodules more...
cancernetwork.com
Talazoparib and Enzalutamide Combo Yields Meaningful rPFS Improvement in mCRPC Regardless of HRR Status
The phase 3 TALAPRO-2 study met the primary end point of radiographic progression-free survival in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with or without homologous recombination repair gene mutations following treatment with a combination of talazoparib and enzalutamide. Talazoparib (Talzenna) in combination with enzalutamide (Xtandi) produced clinically meaningful improvements in...
