Investigators believe that disease modifying agents may demonstrate benefit in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms prior to allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant. As age-related comorbidities and notable treatment-related mortality have proven to be challenges associated with curative allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, investigators hypothesized that the addition of disease-modifying agents may act as a potential solution, according to Haris Ali, MD, during a presentation at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology.

