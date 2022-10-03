Those who are interested in a fun Halloween event that isn’t occurring on Halloween itself can look forward to lots of enjoyment and excitement for kids and adults at the 28th annual Haunted Woods. This will be the return of the event, as it was unfortunately unable to be held for the past two years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s glad to be back to provide good times for all its guests.

THONOTOSASSA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO