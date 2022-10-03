Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Kids Can Take a Field Trip to a Historic Restaurant on No School DayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event
Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
Dozens of pets rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in Tampa ready to be fostered
Mercy Full Project, a Tampa animal rescue and non-profit, is going into the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian to save animals that have been displaced.
iheart.com
Humane Society of Tampa Bay at capacity and needs help!
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, forced to turn away those surrendering dogs. On Tuesday, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay officially had no choice but to say no to people bringing dogs to their intake office. "For at least the last 15 years, we've never been...
Pasco County Hosts “Mega Dog” Adoption Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of dogs are looking for a ‘furever’ home – and you can help make that happen! Pasco County Animal Services is partnering with other Tampa Bay animal shelters in a Mega Adoption Event – Friday, October 7 through Sunday,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beach Beacon
Community mourns the ‘heartbeat of Belleair’
BELLEAIR — Residents and officials in Belleair are mourning the death of Lil Cromer, a longtime staple of commission meetings and civic events, who died Sept. 12 after a bout with cancer. The 75-year-old was known for her snow-white hair, brash, outspoken personality, love of the community and willingness...
ospreyobserver.com
Haunted Woods Returns For 28th Annual Event At Hillsborough River State Park
Those who are interested in a fun Halloween event that isn’t occurring on Halloween itself can look forward to lots of enjoyment and excitement for kids and adults at the 28th annual Haunted Woods. This will be the return of the event, as it was unfortunately unable to be held for the past two years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s glad to be back to provide good times for all its guests.
Mom disciplines children by burning their hands on stove, deputies say
A mother was arrested after deputies said she disciplined her children by burning their hands on a stove.
thegabber.com
A List of Places in Pinellas Accepting Hurricane Ian Supplies
In comparison to places like Fort Myers and Sanibel Island, Pinellas avoided much of Hurricane Ian’s wrath. Maybe it has something to do with location, maybe it’s the rumored blessing of the Tocobaga Indian tribe, but regardless, some Pinellas residents may have excess hurricane supplies to pass on to those less fortunate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beach Beacon
Largo police’s K-9 unit finds a home
LARGO — The Largo Police Department’s K-9 unit has found its forever home. The four teams, which each include a dog and handler, don’t have a place of their own to train. That is expected to change this month, said Maj. Joe Coyle. “We’ve never had our...
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?
News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
Florida Strawberry Festival announces theme for 2023 event
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced Tuesday the theme for its 88th annual event.
Hurricane Ian damage ignites fight over rental home, lease
In the destruction of Hurricane Ian, many homes in Valrico saw tremendous damage, including trees through roofs. But the former tenants of one rental property say they saw it coming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Laker/Lutz News
Bring on the boos, in Brooksville
Haunted houses spring up everywhere in October. They’re decked out for the Halloween season and feature actors in costumes seeking scares — but they’ll be gone well before Thanksgiving. So, why not visit what docents claim is a real haunted house?. Take a drive up to Brooksville...
thatssotampa.com
13 Ugly Men announce a wild Halloween costume party at The Cuban Club
It’s officially spooky season, and there’s a autumnal chill in the air in the city of Tampa. It feels like the perfect time to get that Halloween costume together. If you’re looking for a worthwhile excuse to rock a hauntingly fantastic costume, then be sure to get your tickets to the 13 Ugly Men Halloween Party on October 22 at The Cuban Club in Historic Ybor City. This event has been one of the organization’s biggest parties for decades, and it raises money and awareness for local benefitting charities.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, adoption fee on some dogs to be waived
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.
The Laker/Lutz News
Maximus is a love bug
Maximus is 9 years old, and just always wants to be where his humans are. Maximus lives in Wesley Chapel with his owner, Heidi Davidson.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco deputies need help finding the owner of a goat
On Oct. 3, Pasco Sheriff's Office Agriculture Unit found a white and brown male goat with an orange ear tag, near 6500 block of Angus Valley Dr. in Wesley Chapel. If this is your goat, call the Pasco County Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-034417 to provide proof of ownership and claim it.
Bay News 9
St. Pete food trucks help feed Hurricane Ian survivors
Some local business owners in St. Petersburg teamed up to send a couple of food trucks and four other vehicles loaded with supplies to Ft. Myers on Tuesday to help Hurricane Ian survivors. What You Need To Know. The food truck owners plan to serve a total of 800 meals.
5 Spooky Halloween Events in Tampa on This Fall
You can start enjoying Halloween in a scary manner as early as October 1st. This autumn, choose your Halloween attire, stock up on your favorite Halloween snacks, and attend one of these fantastic Halloween events in Tampa Bay for an unforgettable experience.
2022 Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals and Foodie Events for Couples
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely...
Comments / 0