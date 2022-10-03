Back in March, Super7 kicked off their Toho line of Ultimates figures with releases based on the 1989 film Godzilla vs. Biollante. The followed that up in June with a second wave that features "Burning" Godzilla from the 1995 film Godzilla vs. Destoroyah and Mechagodzilla from the 1993 film Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla II. Now, they've released Wave 3 with 1200ºC Godzilla and Destoroyah, also from the 1995 film. The figures stand over 8-inches tall, so they're a bit bigger than the standard 7-inch scale for most Ultimates figures. They're also a bit pricier than the average Ultimates figure at $84.99 and $104.99 respectively. A breakdown of each new figure can be found below followed by the figures from previous waves,

