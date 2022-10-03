ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Arc Commander Havok Figure Set for Collector Con Launch

Hasbro just finished launching a huge wave of Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures during Pulse Con 2022, but they needed to keep some figures in reserve for NYCC 2022 / Walmart's latest Collector Con event, which takes place on October 6th and 7th. We already knew that a couple of Andor Black Series figures will launch during Collector Con, and we now know that they will be joined by this Vintage Collection Arc Commander Havok inspired by the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.
MOVIES
pv-magazine-usa.com

Morningstar unveils DC/AC inverters for off-grid applications

Morningstar, a U.S.-based solar controllers manufacturer, has unveiled a new line of inverters for off-grid applications. Its SureSine DC-AC inverters come in six models, ranging from 150 W to 2500 W, 50 or 60Hz AC frequency, and 12 V, 24 V or 48 V (DC) input options. “That wide range...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Big Retail's Innovation Mandate: Convenience And Personalization

Half of Large Retailers Say In-Store Mobile Tech Lacking. According to “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience And Personalization” report by PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide, although retailers were acutely aware of the need and importance of having this digital connection, only half said they were satisfied with their current options.
RETAIL
GAMINGbible

New PlayStation service has a hidden invite-only tier

PlayStation is currently in the process of rolling out its brand new loyalty scheme, PlayStation Stars. By completing relatively simple tasks, players can earn PSN wallet funds, select PlayStation Store products, digital collectibles and perhaps most controversially, improved customer service. If you’re located in Asia (including Japan), you should already...
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts.com

Tapping Into The Benefits Of Item-Level Receipt Data

Why are 68% of highly data-ready firms investing in receipt data technology? In “Tapping Into The Benefits Of Item-Level Receipt Data,” a collaboration with Banyan, PYMNTS surveyed 351 bank and FinTech executives to uncover how firms can leverage receipt data to track consumer spending, prevent fraud and strengthen consumer relationships.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Meta Unveils New Ad Formats for Reels, Instagram

Meta Platforms has announced a series of new ad formats designed to help advertisers reach their audience based on how they spend their time on the company’s platforms. Among the changes are new Facebook Reels ads and video ecosystem updates, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday (Oct. 4).
INTERNET
BGR.com

Control this $51 quadcopter with gestures or just your voice

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Remember when quadcopter drones on Amazon got so popular so quickly? Then, people said the trend was over once some of the hype inevitably calmed down. Well, there is a serious resurgence happening at the moment in the quadcopter drone market. We recently told you about some fantastic drone deals and our readers swarmed Amazon to check them out. Now, we have another great offer you need to check out.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts.com

60% of Subscribers Admit to Gaming the System

Many consumers using online subscription services have developed staying one step ahead of having to pay for them into an art form — a fact of life for companies offering streaming services and deliveries of specialty foods, cosmetics, fashion items and more. A new research collaboration between PYMNTS and sticky.io throws that reality into stark relief.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Super7 Toho Ultimates Figure Line Wave 3: 1200ºC Godzilla vs Destoroyah

Back in March, Super7 kicked off their Toho line of Ultimates figures with releases based on the 1989 film Godzilla vs. Biollante. The followed that up in June with a second wave that features "Burning" Godzilla from the 1995 film Godzilla vs. Destoroyah and Mechagodzilla from the 1993 film Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla II. Now, they've released Wave 3 with 1200ºC Godzilla and Destoroyah, also from the 1995 film. The figures stand over 8-inches tall, so they're a bit bigger than the standard 7-inch scale for most Ultimates figures. They're also a bit pricier than the average Ultimates figure at $84.99 and $104.99 respectively. A breakdown of each new figure can be found below followed by the figures from previous waves,
COMICS
IGN

Aussie Deals: $350 off an Assassin's Creed Mega Bundle, Cheap Joy-Cons, Discounted Consoles and More!

I've got quite the eclectic list of bargains for you today. Let's highlight some of the better ones. Now is the time to think about replacing any drift-happy Joy-cons or to scoop up 7 free* games with an Amazon Prime membership. It's also a fine day to be leaping into a bunch of Assassin's Creed bundles. You might also want to acquire the all-time Fallout 4 GOTY and give Monster Hunter 2 a shot. All those tasty deals and more await you sub-level...
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Guns 101: Explaining the tricky technology behind how they work

The ubiquity of guns in society has always been a topic of debate. Many people feel that their use is acceptable and necessary for survival. And even more people see them as an instrument of death and destruction that should be outlawed. Regardless of where you stand on the topic,...
FACEBOOK

