Hickory, NC

WBTV

1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash

It's nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change. Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Car collison at Old Dowd Road. Updated: 13 hours...
HICKORY, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Hickory, NC
Hickory, NC
Accidents
Hickory, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface. Officials say the man was a worker at...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Man found dead in Jeep that overturned in Hickory creek Friday night, trooper says

A Hickory man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle in a creek on Saturday morning. At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place NE. Troopers and other emergency responders found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in a creek in an area where the road had washed out several years ago, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said in a news release.
HICKORY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says

A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Gaston County police seeking information on car break-ins, theft

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating a series of car break-ins and the theft of a pickup truck, all of which officers say are related to each other. According to officers, the break-ins and car thefts happened between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1st, hitting a handful of homes across the county. Most of the homes involved had Gastonia addresses.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Conover Police Investigating Deadly Shooting

CONOVER, N.C. — Authorities are actively searching for the person that shot and killed a man Sunday night. According to Conover Police, detectives were called to the Catawba Valley Medical Center around 10 p.m., after a man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight, he died as a result of his injuries police say.
CONOVER, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

