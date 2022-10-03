Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 killed, 4 hurt after chase that ended in wreck in Hickory, troopers say
HICKORY, N.C. — One person was killed, and four were injured in a deadly crash after a police chase Wednesday night in Hickory. The wreck shut down McDonald Parkway and Springs Road in northeast Hickory. Police were chasing a stolen vehicle when it crashed into another car, causing it...
WBTV
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash after stolen vehicle pursuit
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and multiple are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hickory on Wednesday night. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Catawba County on Springs Road and McDonald Parkway. The crash...
WBTV
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash
It's nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. Visitors travel to N.C. mountains to see leaves change. Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. Car collison at Old Dowd Road. Updated: 13 hours...
Body recovered after person reportedly jumped off dock in Lake Norman, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Crews have recovered the body of a person who reportedly jumped off a dock into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cornelius police said their lake patrol was at the scene of what appeared to be a drowning. A spokesperson for the department said they were told someone jumped off a dock.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Woman killed in single-car crash in Iredell County; speeding a factor
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling west on Island Ford Road near Stamey Farm Road and ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.
Man found dead in upside down Jeep partially submerged in North Carolina creek
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory man was found dead inside of a Jeep that had overturned and was partially submerged in a creek in Catawba County Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the Jeep was spotted in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place […]
WBTV
Two people in critical condition from a multi-car collision near north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg EMS Agency said a multiple car collision near Charlotte Douglas International Airport left two patients in the hospital in critical condition. The collision happened on a two-way road on 8200 Old Dowd Road behind the airport. Two vehicles were involved in the collision. One car...
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Of Man Pulled From Lake Norman After Apparent Drowning
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency officials pulled the body of a man from Lake Norman Wednesday night. Firefighters from Cornelius and Huntersville say a man jumped off a dock on Brigadoon Place shortly after 4:00 p.m. and he did not resurface. Officials say the man was a worker at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
WBTV
Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Man found dead in Jeep that overturned in Hickory creek Friday night, trooper says
A Hickory man was found dead inside an overturned vehicle in a creek on Saturday morning. At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place NE. Troopers and other emergency responders found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator upside down and partially submerged in a creek in an area where the road had washed out several years ago, Master Trooper Jeff Swagger said in a news release.
WBTV
Police: Suspect tried to sell stolen car before shooting man in Steele Creek parking lot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made after a person was shot in a Charlotte shopping center parking lot. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Tan Nhat Tran was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Investigators say Tran...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh News & Observer
Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says
A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
‘Why did it have to be him?’: Father of two killed in Hickory Jeep crash
In Hickory Friday night, a father of two died after his Jeep plunged into a creek.
Gaston County police seeking information on car break-ins, theft
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating a series of car break-ins and the theft of a pickup truck, all of which officers say are related to each other. According to officers, the break-ins and car thefts happened between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1st, hitting a handful of homes across the county. Most of the homes involved had Gastonia addresses.
wccbcharlotte.com
Conover Police Investigating Deadly Shooting
CONOVER, N.C. — Authorities are actively searching for the person that shot and killed a man Sunday night. According to Conover Police, detectives were called to the Catawba Valley Medical Center around 10 p.m., after a man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight, he died as a result of his injuries police say.
Father of 2 killed in crash on 'bridge to nowhere,' troopers says
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A community is mourning the death of a father after he drove off a 'private road' in Catawba County. It's a roadway people who live in the area called dangerous and have complained about for years for it to be fixed. A man was found...
North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
Boy hospitalized after fight at Statesville HS; 5 teens identified as suspects, police say
CHARLOTTE — A ninth-grade student at Statesville Senior High School was hospitalized after he was punched, knocked down and stomped on during an attack on Monday, according to local police and the boy’s mother. Ara McClain showed Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty some injuries on her son, Camden....
Comments / 0