A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.

HICKORY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO