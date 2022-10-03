ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynwood, IL

CBS Chicago

Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors. 
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

249,600 sq. ft. building at 4400 Homerlee Ave. makes history in East Chicago

For the first time in 25 years, East Chicago has a brand-new building. Located at 4400 Homerlee Ave., this 249,600 sq. ft. building sits on 14.5 acres and features 20 expandable exterior docks, 35 trailer parking stalls, and 286 car parking stalls. Its proximity to Chicago, I-90 and I-80/94 expressways, and Walmart and FedEx distribution facilities make it a prime location for any company.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
fox32chicago.com

Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary

GARY, Ind. - A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night. The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m. A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the...
GARY, IN
Chicago Defender

The “I Am THAT WOMAN” Retreat Helps Women Reconnect, Restore and Refocus

This annual retreat is coming back for the first time since the global pandemic. After the last two difficult years of living through the pandemic and experiencing unthinkable loss, Twyler L. Jenkins and the team are back. The “I Am THAT WOMAN” retreat is back to help you restore, renew, and refocus. The attendees should expect an intimate, luxurious experience and exceptional amenities. Twyler encourages women to be aware, be present, and dig deep into themselves through learning and self-discovery. Twyler Jenkins has been the President and CEO of Strategic Event Solutions since 2001. She started the “I Am that WOMAN” retreat back in 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
townandtourist.com

The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car

Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman attacked, robbed outside Lake View gas station

CHICAGO - A woman was beaten and robbed outside a gas station Thursday morning in the Lake View neighborhood. The 37-year-old was walking out of a gas station in the 3500 block of North Halsted Street around 3 a.m. when two females hit her in the face and stole her purse, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Dion’s Chicago Dream Partners American Diabetes Association To Combat Food Insecurity In Chicago

Dion’s Chicago Dream and the American Diabetes Association have teamed up to combat food insecurity. The partnership aims to provide healthy food options to families across Chicagoland. Dion’s Chicago Dream is a nonprofit started by Englewood resident Dion Dawson. Through the organization’s Dream Deliveries, families can receive weekly cases...
CHICAGO, IL

