My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get $500 each monthJake WellsChicago, IL
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzz
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors.
nwi.life
249,600 sq. ft. building at 4400 Homerlee Ave. makes history in East Chicago
For the first time in 25 years, East Chicago has a brand-new building. Located at 4400 Homerlee Ave., this 249,600 sq. ft. building sits on 14.5 acres and features 20 expandable exterior docks, 35 trailer parking stalls, and 286 car parking stalls. Its proximity to Chicago, I-90 and I-80/94 expressways, and Walmart and FedEx distribution facilities make it a prime location for any company.
fox32chicago.com
Overnight fatal fire leaves 1 dead in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man is dead following a fire in Gary, Indiana late Thursday night. The Lake County Coroner says a death investigation team was called to a home at 631 West Ridge Road around 10 p.m. A man of unknown age was found dead. The coroner says the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights veteran gifted new roof from Habitat for Humanity: 'Thank you'
CHICAGO - An Army veteran in Chicago Heights is getting a new roof Thursday. A local crew is working fast and for free as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Home Repair Program. Workers started ripping off the old shingles on the brick house early Thursday morning and will complete the project in one day.
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Some Chicago residents to get $500 each month
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.
ABC7 Chicago transmission engineer Doris Grimes retires after 45 years
Congratulations, Doris! We're wishing you all the best in your next chapter.
Chicago Defender
The “I Am THAT WOMAN” Retreat Helps Women Reconnect, Restore and Refocus
This annual retreat is coming back for the first time since the global pandemic. After the last two difficult years of living through the pandemic and experiencing unthinkable loss, Twyler L. Jenkins and the team are back. The “I Am THAT WOMAN” retreat is back to help you restore, renew, and refocus. The attendees should expect an intimate, luxurious experience and exceptional amenities. Twyler encourages women to be aware, be present, and dig deep into themselves through learning and self-discovery. Twyler Jenkins has been the President and CEO of Strategic Event Solutions since 2001. She started the “I Am that WOMAN” retreat back in 2018.
Chicago early voting begins as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated debate
Early voting officially began in Chicago Friday, one day after Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Baily squared off in their first televised debate
townandtourist.com
The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
Building manager has boiler explosions in Chicago and Gary buildings
The manager of the building in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood where an explosion and roof collapse led to the death of one resident last week also manages Marquette Apartments in Gary’s Miller section, whose residents were displaced in February by a boiler explosion. Dozens of families were also displaced...
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police Find Chicago Woman Found Shot in Car
Bolingbrook Police area asking for the public’s help after a Chicago woman was found shot to death in her vehicle last night. Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Poplar Lane just before 9:45 last night for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old woman from Chicago that appeared to have been shot several times. Officers attempted to take life saving measures, when she was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Cristina Lahoz of Chicago. An investigation is currently underway.
Elgin announces imminent closure of elementary school
Elgin School District U-46 has announced that Garfield Elementary School will be closing at the end of this school year. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
‘Food Truck Saturdays’ Will Bring Music, Good Eats To Chatham’s Mahalia Jackson Court This Month
CHATHAM — Beginning Saturday, a South Side pop-up plaza will host family events all month long in hopes of welcoming more neighbors to the space dedicated to a musical giant. The Greater Chatham Initiative will host Food Truck Saturdays 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. every Saturday in October at the Mahalia...
Woman attacked, robbed outside Lake View gas station
CHICAGO - A woman was beaten and robbed outside a gas station Thursday morning in the Lake View neighborhood. The 37-year-old was walking out of a gas station in the 3500 block of North Halsted Street around 3 a.m. when two females hit her in the face and stole her purse, according to Chicago police.
Chicago Defender
Dion’s Chicago Dream Partners American Diabetes Association To Combat Food Insecurity In Chicago
Dion’s Chicago Dream and the American Diabetes Association have teamed up to combat food insecurity. The partnership aims to provide healthy food options to families across Chicagoland. Dion’s Chicago Dream is a nonprofit started by Englewood resident Dion Dawson. Through the organization’s Dream Deliveries, families can receive weekly cases...
Thousands Of Records Of Black Residents Saved, Preserved And Now Housed At Woodson Library
GRAND BOULEVARD — Thousands of historic documents chronicling Black Illinoians lives dating back to the Great Migration now have a permanent home in one of the city’s largest libraries, thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers. The Bronzeville Historical Society has been working with State Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s...
