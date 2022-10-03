This annual retreat is coming back for the first time since the global pandemic. After the last two difficult years of living through the pandemic and experiencing unthinkable loss, Twyler L. Jenkins and the team are back. The “I Am THAT WOMAN” retreat is back to help you restore, renew, and refocus. The attendees should expect an intimate, luxurious experience and exceptional amenities. Twyler encourages women to be aware, be present, and dig deep into themselves through learning and self-discovery. Twyler Jenkins has been the President and CEO of Strategic Event Solutions since 2001. She started the “I Am that WOMAN” retreat back in 2018.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO