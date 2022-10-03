Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?
SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
pymnts.com
48% of Companies Looking for Enhanced Cross-Border Payment Solutions
At a time when an increasingly large number of businesses are getting involved in international trade, including smaller ones, it is unsurprising that the need for help remitting payments to suppliers all over the world is rising commensurately. Add in recent supply chain shocks and the transition to an increasingly...
pymnts.com
Germany’s NORD/LB Will Use Trade Ledger’s LendTech Platform
Trade Ledger, a London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech, is partnering with one of Germany’s largest commercial banks, Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NORD/LB), to streamline lending decisions. NORD/LB will use the Trade Ledger platform to originate and manage receivables finance facilities for corporate customers, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 4) press release. “We...
Today in Crypto: Eco to Convert Balances From Dollars to USDC; Crypto Neobank Juno Raises $18M
Eco, a FinTech savings and spending app, plans to convert its users account balances to a U.S. digital currency that then will be Zero Hash, CoinDesk reported. U.S. digital currency, or USDC, refers to cryptocurrencies pegged to the valued of the U.S. dollars. It is one of numerous similar instruments referred to as stablecoins. Zero Hash is a cryptocurrency asset-as-a-service provider.
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
u.today
Ripple Grows into Second Largest Arab Economy via UK-Based 3s Money Club
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Remittance Company and Additional Firm Request To Join Ripple and XRP Lawsuit With SEC
Two other companies are hoping to weigh in on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. TapJets, which bills itself as the Uber of private jet chartering, and remittance company I-Remit hope to serve as an “amicus curiae” in the case in support of Ripple.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
pymnts.com
Bank of America Adds $100M in Low-Cost Deposits to Minority-Led Banks
Bank of America is adding $100 million in low-cost deposits to minority depository institutions (MDIs), doubling its existing $100 million in deposits in MDIs. With these low-cost deposits, MDIs can expand their lending capacity and other banking services in minority and low- to moderate-income communities, Bank of America said Tuesday (Oct. 4) in a press release.
pymnts.com
Tapping Into The Benefits Of Item-Level Receipt Data
Why are 68% of highly data-ready firms investing in receipt data technology? In “Tapping Into The Benefits Of Item-Level Receipt Data,” a collaboration with Banyan, PYMNTS surveyed 351 bank and FinTech executives to uncover how firms can leverage receipt data to track consumer spending, prevent fraud and strengthen consumer relationships.
The Bank of England Just Saved the Stock Market
The strong day for the market had nothing to do with the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. There have recently been a lot of issues in the foreign exchange markets. On Wednesday, the Bank of England moved to shore up the British pound sterling. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will legal victory finally push XRP to $10?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past few days have been remarkable for XRP, the sixth-largest crypto in the world. A massive spike in trading volume and an impressive price rally have rekindled optimistic sentiments in investors of the altcoin.
SWIFT sets out blueprint for central bank digital currency network
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Financial messaging system SWIFT has laid out its blueprint for a global central bank digital currency (CBDC) network following an 8-month experiment on different technologies and currencies.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: BitMEX Shift From Hong Kong Reflects the Toll of Stringent Covid Policies; Bitcoin Trades Sideways Amid Energy, Employment Concerns
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and other major cryptocurrencies were trading sideways as investors fretted over new job figures and OPEC oil cuts. Insights: BitMEX has shifted away from Hong Kong, where it leased an entire floor of the prestigious Cheung Kong Center in 2018; the crypto exchange's largest office is now in Singapore.
cryptopotato.com
California Takes Action Against 11 Crypto Firms Allegedly Operating Like Ponzi Schemes
The Cali watchdog went after other crypto companies following the desist and refrain order against Nexo. California’s regulator has targeted 11 crypto-related entities which allegedly violated the state’s securities laws. The watchdog also claimed that their business model was in the manner of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.
pymnts.com
Managing Healthcare Costs: How Patients Use Payment Plans
Consumers Willing to Shop Around for a Doctor That Offers Patient Plans. According to a survey of 2,483 consumers for the new “Managing Healthcare Costs: How Patients Use Payment Plans,” a PYMNTS and Experian Health collaboration, financial flexibility was not only a help to stressed consumers but gave providers a much-needed cash boost, too, especially since most patients said they’d switch to a new doctor that offered the option.
CNBC
Mastercard pushes deeper into crypto with new tool for combating fraud
Mastercard will on Tuesday launch a new product called Crypto Secure that helps banks assess the risk of crime associated with crypto merchants on its network. The service is powered by CipherTrace, a blockchain security startup Mastercard acquired last year. Mastercard is launching the service against a backdrop of growing...
$3 billion crypto bank Anchorage Digital pushes into Asia
The digital asset platform Anchorage Digital announced today that it has expanded into Asia with five institutional partners, including the Thailand-based crypto exchange Bitkub and the Singapore-based blockchain investment firm FBG Capital. Anchorage is valued at over $3 billion with backers including Andreessen Horowitz and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund....
