ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Baylor RB Josh Fleeks enters NCAA transfer portal

Baylor running back Josh Fleeks entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, according to a Chris Hummer. Fleeks totaled three carries for 27 yards and two receptions for 49 yards this season. The fifth-year senior only tallied 29 career rushing attempts at Baylor, but he was a weapon in the passing game for the Bears.
WACO, TX
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State surges to No. 1, Clemson enters top five in CBS Sports 131

The Ohio State is on the move again in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team. One week after jumping ahead of Alabama for No. 2, the Buckeyes have surged to the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Georgia may have avoided an upset at the hands of Missouri on Saturday but it was not able to hold on to No. 1 in the eyes of our CBS Sports and 247Sports experts. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3, opening the door for Ohio State to take over as the new top dog.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
CBS Sports

UCF vs. SMU odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

SMU has lost its last two football games, but those losses to Maryland and TCU don't look quite as bad after seeing how strong the Terrapins and Horned Frogs have been this season. The Mustangs look to get back in the win column on Wednesday against UCF in a game that has already been rescheduled multiple times due to concerns over Hurricane Ian. The Knights have won each of their last two games, but those victories have come against an FAU team that has fallen off a cliff and a Georgia Tech program that fired its head coach this season.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy