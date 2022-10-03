Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon vs. Arizona picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college football game?
The Oregon Ducks play the Arizona Wildcats in a Week 6 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday. Which team will win the game? Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks. ...
Baylor RB Josh Fleeks enters NCAA transfer portal
Baylor running back Josh Fleeks entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, according to a Chris Hummer. Fleeks totaled three carries for 27 yards and two receptions for 49 yards this season. The fifth-year senior only tallied 29 career rushing attempts at Baylor, but he was a weapon in the passing game for the Bears.
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State surges to No. 1, Clemson enters top five in CBS Sports 131
The Ohio State is on the move again in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team. One week after jumping ahead of Alabama for No. 2, the Buckeyes have surged to the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Georgia may have avoided an upset at the hands of Missouri on Saturday but it was not able to hold on to No. 1 in the eyes of our CBS Sports and 247Sports experts. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3, opening the door for Ohio State to take over as the new top dog.
Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Texas Tech Red Raiders continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here's how to watch and listen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
UCF vs. SMU odds, line, spread: 2022 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model
SMU has lost its last two football games, but those losses to Maryland and TCU don't look quite as bad after seeing how strong the Terrapins and Horned Frogs have been this season. The Mustangs look to get back in the win column on Wednesday against UCF in a game that has already been rescheduled multiple times due to concerns over Hurricane Ian. The Knights have won each of their last two games, but those victories have come against an FAU team that has fallen off a cliff and a Georgia Tech program that fired its head coach this season.
CBS Sports updates bowl, College Football Playoff projections after Week 5
As the season nears its halfway mark, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections for this year’s post-season. Several Week 5 upsets have impacted the latest projections, including Oklahoma‘s second loss of the year versus TCU. Kentucky and Texas A&M also took losses in Week 5.
Texas vs. Oklahoma odds, picks and predictions
The Texas Longhorns (3-2) and the Oklahoma Sooners (3-2) meet Saturday in Dallas. Kickoff at the Cotton Bowl is scheduled for noon E.T. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Texas vs. Oklahoma odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. The Longhorns look for their...
Comments / 0