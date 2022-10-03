Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Texas Department of Transportation to invest in local roadwork
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Transportation is heavily investing in local road projects over the course of a decade. They’ve allocated about $1.6 billion to be used over the next ten years towards streamlining traffic in Laredo. The TxDOT district engineer, David Salazar says much of...
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
kgns.tv
City Council reduces speed limit on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been 22 years since the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has not reported a day without deaths on the road. The tragic statistic is a reason why city officials are taking action. City council approved reducing the speed limit on one part of Loop 20.
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Laredo, TX
Laredo is located on the northern bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, and its proximity to Mexico gives much of its local cuisine a Latin flare. Laredo, TX, has something for everyone, from steakhouses and sushi restaurants to Italian and Mexican restaurants. I utilized Google, Facebook, Trip Advisor,...
kgns.tv
Tecos Could be Leaving Laredo .... Again
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a 5-2 decision Monday night by the Laredo City Council to move on from negotiations with the Tecolotes after the two sides could not come to an agreement. For more headlines. click here.
thebridgenewspaper.com
3315 San Agustin Ave 8
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Easy Location!! - Property Id: 1004656. Only a couple units left! One bedroom one bath with new fixtures refrigerator cabinets and stove and paint. New mini splits for air conditioning and heat along with tankless water heaters! Great location, easy access to freeway. Renting quickly couple...
kgns.tv
Laredo International Airport adds new coffee shop
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years, more services are being added for travelers at the Laredo International Airport. The Chick-Fil-A kiosk has been in operation for nearly five months now but on Monday, the airport held a ribbon cutting ceremony for another business called Sendero Coffee Shop. This is...
kgns.tv
New Goodwill store provides new opportunities in Laredo
LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - A new Goodwill Store has opened in north Laredo. When you shop at Goodwill, all the purchases help fund education training and career services to people with disabilities and life barriers find employment. The nonprofit organization says they get all their merchandise from San Antonio,...
kgns.tv
kgns.tv
Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is seriously injured in a multiple vehicle accident along the Loop 20 Wednesday evening. It happened a little after 7 p.m. along Loop 20 and University Blvd near the entrance of TAMIU. The Laredo Police Department says it was four vehicles but the fire...
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize $1.5 Million in Cocaine at Laredo Port of Entry
LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge and Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized cocaine that totaled over $1,500,000 in street value in four separate, unrelated incidents over the weekend. “Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security...
kgns.tv
Body found by train tracks in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A body was found close to some of the train tracks in downtown Laredo. On Monday, October 3, around 8 p.m., Laredo police arrived close to the intersection of Santa Isabel Avenue and Zaragoza Street where they found the body. Currently, police report that there is...
q13fox.com
Seattle man on FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly stealing $30M from businesses, investors
SEATTLE - A Seattle man is on the FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly being involved in multiple schemes that put businesses and thousands of investors out $30 million. According to the FBI, starting in 2017, 42-year-old Justin Costello allegedly stole around $3.7 million from marijuana businesses in Washington, Colorado, California, Illinois and Alaska through his banking company, which he owned and operated.
Texas man accused of transporting cocaine in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just before 3p.m. Sept. 30 a sheriff's deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop led to the discovery of a substance believed to be cocaine.
kgns.tv
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one person is taken into custody by federal agents after an apparent chase in north Laredo. The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. when Border Patrol agents were chasing a vehicle that ended at a business near 120 West Del Mar. Border Patrol agents...
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
kgns.tv
Meet the police during National Night Out!
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, October 4, you can head outdoors to learn a little more about our local men in blue. The 14th annual National Night Out is a family-friendly event scheduled today from 5:30 p.m. to about 9 p.m. and will include food, music, and lots of fun.
kgns.tv
Laredo Fire Department asks community to remember fallen firefighters
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s first responders are asking the community to show their support. The National Fallen Firefighter Foundation has dedicated this week to fallen firefighters and Laredo is one of many communities that is joining the cause. The Laredo Fire Department is asking the community to light...
