It’s been a while since we last saw a Batman game from Warner Bros., and we’re about to get two at once. While Rocksteady is continuing the Arkham franchise with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, WB Games Montréal has been working on Gotham Knights, a bat-family beat-’em-up that sees a collection of sidekicks grouping together after Batman’s death to try and solve a mystery and keep the villains of Gotham in check.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO