NME

BTS’ label HYBE reportedly acquires Korean AI voice startup Supertone

HYBE Labels, home to acts like BTS and SEVENTEEN, has reportedly acquired Supertone, a Korea-based AI voice company. South Korean news outlet Pulse reported on September 27 that the entertainment giant had acquired the startup for approximately ₩45billion (roughly £28.3million), following an investment it made last year when it acquired an 18 per cent stake in Supertone.
BUSINESS
NME

Super Mario movie reveals first look ahead of trailer release

Nintendo has unveiled a first look at the upcoming Super Mario movie, starring Chris Pratt as the voice of the iconic Italian plumber. On Tuesday (October 4) an official poster for the film was shared on social media, giving us our first proper glimpse at the animation, as well a confirming a release date of April 7, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Palace launch new online space for global DJ mixes on Apple Music

Palace – the influential London-based skateboard and clothing brand – have today (October 7) launched a new space for global DJ mixes. The brand’s global DJ Mix page launched exclusively on Apple Music and featured commissioned DJ mixes from the likes of Omar S, Robert Hood and Rory Milanes.
THEATER & DANCE
#Design#Video Game#Russian#Cabo Studio#Escape From Tarkov
NME

‘Mortal Kombat 12’ coming “in due time” as 30th anniversary takes priority

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has told fans that the new Mortal Kombat game will be announced “in due time” as the company focuses on the ongoing 30th anniversary. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “PSA/FYI We know a lot of you are excited about the next NetherRealm Studios game announcement & it will happen in due time. But first it all about 30 years of Mortal Kombat. That’s what we’re going to celebrate and focus on.”
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Gotham Knights’ preview: keeping it in the family

It’s been a while since we last saw a Batman game from Warner Bros., and we’re about to get two at once. While Rocksteady is continuing the Arkham franchise with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, WB Games Montréal has been working on Gotham Knights, a bat-family beat-’em-up that sees a collection of sidekicks grouping together after Batman’s death to try and solve a mystery and keep the villains of Gotham in check.
