Related
NME
BTS’ label HYBE reportedly acquires Korean AI voice startup Supertone
HYBE Labels, home to acts like BTS and SEVENTEEN, has reportedly acquired Supertone, a Korea-based AI voice company. South Korean news outlet Pulse reported on September 27 that the entertainment giant had acquired the startup for approximately ₩45billion (roughly £28.3million), following an investment it made last year when it acquired an 18 per cent stake in Supertone.
NME
How to fix the “different version of ‘Overwatch'” issue in ‘Overwatch 2’
Overwatch 2 launched last night (October 4), however it’s not been an entirely smooth release. Currently, a message reading “player is in a different version of Overwatch” is making it difficult to play the sequel with pals – here’s how to fix it. If the...
NME
Super Mario movie reveals first look ahead of trailer release
Nintendo has unveiled a first look at the upcoming Super Mario movie, starring Chris Pratt as the voice of the iconic Italian plumber. On Tuesday (October 4) an official poster for the film was shared on social media, giving us our first proper glimpse at the animation, as well a confirming a release date of April 7, 2023.
NME
Palace launch new online space for global DJ mixes on Apple Music
Palace – the influential London-based skateboard and clothing brand – have today (October 7) launched a new space for global DJ mixes. The brand’s global DJ Mix page launched exclusively on Apple Music and featured commissioned DJ mixes from the likes of Omar S, Robert Hood and Rory Milanes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
‘Mortal Kombat 12’ coming “in due time” as 30th anniversary takes priority
Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has told fans that the new Mortal Kombat game will be announced “in due time” as the company focuses on the ongoing 30th anniversary. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “PSA/FYI We know a lot of you are excited about the next NetherRealm Studios game announcement & it will happen in due time. But first it all about 30 years of Mortal Kombat. That’s what we’re going to celebrate and focus on.”
NME
‘Gotham Knights’ preview: keeping it in the family
It’s been a while since we last saw a Batman game from Warner Bros., and we’re about to get two at once. While Rocksteady is continuing the Arkham franchise with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, WB Games Montréal has been working on Gotham Knights, a bat-family beat-’em-up that sees a collection of sidekicks grouping together after Batman’s death to try and solve a mystery and keep the villains of Gotham in check.
NME
South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to make decision on BTS’ military service by December
South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) has announced that it will make a decision on the possibility of BTS‘ exemption from military service by December. The announcement was made during tourism minister Park Bo-kyun’s attendance of the South Korean National Assembly’s parliamentary inspection of the...
