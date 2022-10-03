Read full article on original website
The Isley Brothers Drop Their New Album With Beyonce, Snoop Dogg & More
After spending the past year teasing the project, The Isley Brothers return with their new album. On Friday, September 30, Ronald Isley and the gang released their latest studio album Make Me Say It Again, Girl. The 14-track LP contains new songs like "Last Time" and "Right Way." It also holds rare collaborations like the title track featuring Beyoncé, "They’ll Never Be" featuring El DeBarge and Earth, Wind & Fire, "The Great Escape" featuring Trey Songz and other joint efforts with 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Quavo and Takeoff.
Kid Cudi Talks Retiring From Music After New ‘Entergalactic’ Album
In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Grammy-winning artist Kid Cudi spoke on wanting to apparently “close the chapter on Kid Cudi.” The 38-year-old wants to put music on the back burner, as he discussed not having the desire to release any more albums or go on tour following Entergalactic‘s release.More from VIBE.comHere's A First Look At Kid Cudi's Netflix Animated Series 'Entergalactic'Kid Cudi Claims He's Hip-Hop's Most Hated ManKanye West Decides To End "All Grudges" After Queen Elizabeth II's Death “The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out...
Kid Cudi Sounds Pretty Happy on ‘Entergalactic’
Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi’s generation-defining debut mixtape, 2008’s A Kid Named Cudi, showcased a unique artist at the forefront of a generation of rappers who made it feel OK to wear one’s heart on their sleeve. It was a daring look in the late aughts, when coke rap and snap-and-pop dance numbers were the dominant subgenres in hip-hop. Since then, Cudi has endured a bumpy ride of beautifully epic highs and nasty lows, both personally and professionally. Now, his 10th studio album, Entergalactic (the musical companion to his animated Netflix series of the same name), finds the man who...
Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’
Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
Steve Lacy Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Bad Habits’
For the first time in his career, Steve Lacy has found himself atop the charts. Lacy’s “Bad Habits” has beat out Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” and “I Like You” by Post Malone and Doja Cat to top the Billboard Hot 100.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot
Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Celebrating Her Sweet 16 (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is celebrating her Sweet 16! Dannielynn Birkhead is marking her milestone birthday on Wednesday and, together with dad Larry Birkhead, sharing exclusive details with Entertainment Tonight. Dannielynn is all smiles in a new photo snapped on her special day, wearing a tie-dye yellow oversized Kill Bill...
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle
Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
