ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

The Isley Brothers Drop Their New Album With Beyonce, Snoop Dogg & More

After spending the past year teasing the project, The Isley Brothers return with their new album. On Friday, September 30, Ronald Isley and the gang released their latest studio album Make Me Say It Again, Girl. The 14-track LP contains new songs like "Last Time" and "Right Way." It also holds rare collaborations like the title track featuring Beyoncé, "They’ll Never Be" featuring El DeBarge and Earth, Wind & Fire, "The Great Escape" featuring Trey Songz and other joint efforts with 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Quavo and Takeoff.
MUSIC
Vibe

Kid Cudi Talks Retiring From Music After New ‘Entergalactic’ Album

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Grammy-winning artist Kid Cudi spoke on wanting to apparently “close the chapter on Kid Cudi.” The 38-year-old wants to put music on the back burner, as he discussed not having the desire to release any more albums or go on tour following Entergalactic‘s release.More from VIBE.comHere's A First Look At Kid Cudi's Netflix Animated Series 'Entergalactic'Kid Cudi Claims He's Hip-Hop's Most Hated ManKanye West Decides To End "All Grudges" After Queen Elizabeth II's Death “The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kid Cudi Sounds Pretty Happy on ‘Entergalactic’

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi’s generation-defining debut mixtape, 2008’s A Kid Named Cudi, showcased a unique artist at the forefront of a generation of rappers who made it feel OK to wear one’s heart on their sleeve. It was a daring look in the late aughts, when coke rap and snap-and-pop dance numbers were the dominant subgenres in hip-hop. Since then, Cudi has endured a bumpy ride of beautifully epic highs and nasty lows, both personally and professionally. Now, his 10th studio album, Entergalactic (the musical companion to his animated Netflix series of the same name), finds the man who...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’

Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Belinda Carlisle
Person
Cudi
Person
Little Simz
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Stormzy
Person
Louis Theroux
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
José Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Electronic Music#Guitar Music#Nme#Nme Radio Roundup#Arctic Monkeys Kid#Usain Bolt#Nme Radio 1 And 2#G O A T
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot

Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle

Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy