wtvy.com
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills one, suspect in custody
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at Walmart Enterprise. “There is no current threat,” Enterprise police said on their Facebook page. The shooting apparently took place inside the store where customers were kept following the shooting, likely because investigators...
wdhn.com
Dothan woman charged with reckless endangerment of a child.
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A woman has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after her child was allegedly found wandering around a Dothan neighborhood late at night, DPD. Just before midnight on October 5, Dothan Patrol Officers responded to the 700 Block of South Edgewood Drive about a small...
wdhn.com
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
Quincy Police searching for suspect wanted for aggravated assault on officer
Quincy Police Department is searching for a suspect that aimed a firearm at a QPD officer Monday evening in Quincy.
wtvy.com
Second suspect charged for death of Elba teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second suspect has been charged in last week’s shooting of an Elba High School student. Dequann Green, 22, had been held on other charges for about a week. He and his 21-year-old brother Terrance Green are accused of killing Jordon Xavier Marek, who is...
wdhn.com
Elderly man arrested, accused of rape, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After an investigation, a 71-year-old Dothan man has been arrested and charged with rape. Albert Smith III, of Dothan, has been arrested and charged with rape in the first degree. Smith is accused of having forced sexual contact with a victim without their consent. On October...
wdhn.com
Second arrest made in the murder of Elba HS senior
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— A second arrest has been made in the murder of 18-year-old Jordon Xavier Marek, of Elba. DaQuann Green, 22, of Daleville, was arrested and charged with murder and theft of property. DaQuann Green is the brother of Terrance De’Shun Green, who was also recently arrested and...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Marvin Dewayne Baker, 37, for Multiple School District Thefts on October 3, 2022
Theft reported on the campuses of Roulhac Middle School and Chipley High School resulted in one arrested and the items recovered. On September 14, 2022, the Washington County, Florida Communications Center received a call-in reference to a theft of a golf cart from Chipley High School. A week later another call was received from Roulhac Middle School with reports of chainsaws missing on the school campuses.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Quamiracle Jade Davis, 26, of Chipley, for Aggravated Battery and Other Charges
A Chipley woman is behind bars in Washington County following a shooting. Washington County Communication Center received a call at approximately 3:20 p.m., October 2, in reference to a shooting that occurred. Deputies were immediately dispatched to an address on Prissy Ln. in Chipley. After deputies secure the scene, Washington...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspects arrested in Dothan diamond theft, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two suspects in the Dothan diamond theft case have been arrested in Baldwin County. According to DPD, an alert deputy in Baldwin County pulled over a vehicle that matched the description given by DPD. The vehicle was occupied by Colby Allen Ladnier, and Alberto Esquivel II, both of Houston, TX.
dothanpd.org
Dothan Man Charged with Rape
On Tuesday, 10/4/2022, Dothan Police Department began investigating a rape allegation that occurred in the 1000 block of Cabot Street. As a result of the investigation, Investigators developed sufficient evidence to charge Albert Smith III with Rape First Degree. Smith is alleged to have forced sexual contact with the victim without the victim’s consent.
wdhn.com
Dothan fugitive arrested in capital murder investigation, one suspect still at large, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)— On October 4, the U.S Marshals, along with the Dothan Police Department made a fourth arrest in a double murder investigation, which occurred over two states. In the early morning of October 4, the U.S Marshalls, along with the Dothan Police Department, responded to a home in...
Bay deputies warn of new scam
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam where suspects pretend to be with Xfinity or Target. Deputies said a victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Xfinity. The scammer told the victim they could receive up to six months of free […]
wtvy.com
Coffee County couple sentenced on drug, weapons charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County couple is headed to prison after they admitted to federal drug and gun charges. James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray will serve 36 months, followed by supervised release. They were sentenced Tuesday on pleas entered this summer. A federal grand jury indicted...
wdhn.com
Elba murder suspect denied bond
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A Coffee County Judge has denied bond for the suspect in the murder of an Elba High School Senior. Terrence De’Shun Green, 22, of Elba is currently facing murder and theft of property charges. His combined bond of $325,000 was revoked by Judge Joshua F. Wilson.
wdhn.com
Bond revocation in an Elba murder case
ELBA, Ala.(WDHN)—Today, a Coffee County Judge “canceled” bond for a man charged in last Monday night’s. Terrance Green is charged with “Murder” and “Theft of property” in the fatal shooting of Elba High School senior, 18-year-old “Jordon Xavier Marek”. Initially,...
wtvy.com
Dothan Police ask for public assistance in locating diamond thief
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 3,2022, a man stole several pieces of diamond jewelry. The suspect entered a jewelry store in Wiregrass Commons Mall at around 2:15 p.m. He asked to look at several pieces from the display case. As the clerk was showing him the jewelry, he...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Henry Co. murder suspect officially charged with capital murder
HENRY COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Ryan Antonio Tolbert, the suspect in Sunday’s shooting in Henry County has been charged with Capital Murder. Tolbert is held in the Henry County Jail with no bond set in the case. The judge has asked that Tolbert be held in jail on no...
WCTV
13-year-old seriously injured after ATV crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A single all-terrain vehicle crash Monday afternoon left a 13-year-old passenger seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An ATV driven by an 11-year-old was traveling northbound on Dickson Road around 4:00 p.m., according to FHP’s press release. When the ATV drifted to the east shoulder, the driver attempted to overcorrect the vehicle which caused it to overturn.
wtvy.com
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson turned himself into the Houston County Jail before noon Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on six criminal ethics violations. The specific charges are not immediately available but will be made public later Thursday or Friday. They are possible...
