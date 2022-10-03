WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 61 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 82 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 53 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 78 with cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 55 with partly cloudy skies.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO