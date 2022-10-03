Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
WFPD hiring event set for Oct. 15
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to hire more police officers. The department will be hosting a hiring event at the training center on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. “Applicants will have the opportunity to ask questions and get familiar with the...
newschannel6now.com
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses. The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee...
newschannel6now.com
Where to vote early for the November 2022 election
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Early voting for the November 2022 election will kick off on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Here are all the early voting locations across Texoma:
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel6now.com
CHC outreach director speaks to state lawmakers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Here’s some exciting news for the Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls. David Preston, the Community Healthcare Center’s director of marketing and outreach, was invited to speak before state lawmakers in Austin on Tuesday. There is a huge problem statewide when it comes...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County successfully tests election equipment
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County underwent election equipment testing again on Wednesday after running into some issues last Friday. Everything ran smoothly this time around and the issues they ran into last week were fixed. Election officials said it was a user error last week when the wrong...
‘These Texas Roots Don’t Go Away’ – Steve Trevino on Upcoming Wichita Falls Show
We have a great night of comedy to look forward to here in Wichita Falls. Steve Trevino is set to take the stage at Memorial Auditorium on Friday, November 4 at 7:00 pm. Score a pair of tickets to the show right here. Ahead of the performance, Steve was kind...
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls declines Oncor rate increase
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your electricity bill could soon be on the rise. Oncor has proposed around an 11% increase to City of Wichita Falls residents. After city officials rejected that offer, conversations for a new deal are ongoing. The current situation is pending litigation, according to City Attorney...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
Tracking Our Next Cool Front
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain fairly warm for this time of the year with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through Thursday. By Friday, a fairly strong front brings cooler temperatures back to the area just in time for the weekend. We’ll also see a little increase in cloud cover with some possible showers by early next week.
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances are in the forecast
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 59 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies.
newschannel6now.com
ARPA fund applications open for nonprofits
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many local nonprofits could soon be getting some relief as applications are officially open to receive part of the $1.5 million set aside from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The City of Wichita Falls is hoping to offset the big impact the pandemic had...
texomashomepage.com
Big crowd turns out for annual Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Empty Bowls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For four decades now, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has been a vital resource of food for those members of our community who are food insecure. And, it’s the community support and annual events like Empty Bowls that allows those at the food bank to continue their mission of helping the less fortunate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
LPS Foundation giving away truck to raise money
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Schools Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a new Chevrolet pickup donated by Classic Chevrolet. Officials are selling 2,500 tickets for $50 each for the truck which is valued at $48,000. The drawing will be held on November 28th. If you are interested...
newschannel6now.com
WFISD discusses putting metal detectors in schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Metal detectors were top of mind at a Wichita Falls ISD safety and security committee meeting on Monday. The hope is they will provide extra safety and security for teachers and students. There is a lot that goes into putting them in. While they may...
texomashomepage.com
Above-average rain chances return to Texoma
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The good news could be pouring in for Texoma in the next week when rain changes return to the forecast. Rain has been lacking across the area for the past month, with the last decent rainfall recorded at Sheppard Air Force Base being in the middle of August, 1.80 inches from August 20 through the 22nd.
newschannel6now.com
Rain and cooler weather returns this weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Thursday, we will have a high of 88 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 61 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 82 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 53 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 78 with cloudy skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 55 with partly cloudy skies.
newschannel6now.com
SAFB holds State of the Base event at MSU Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base held a State of the Base event Monday afternoon to provide updates on its mission and initiatives. Officials touched on many important topics that included staying connected with the community. They spoke about keeping their 80-year connection with the Wichita Falls community alive and growing.
newschannel6now.com
Possible weapon prompts lockout at Hirschi
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A brief lockout was initiated at Hirschi High School after law enforcement received information that a 14-year-old student might have brought a weapon on campus. Wichita Falls Police Department officials said they were told the student had possibly stolen his father’s AR-15 and had possible...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD releases 4th quarter, end of year STEP grant stats
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released fourth quarter and end of the year statistics on the TxDOT Comprehensive STEP Grant. The grant allows law enforcement to work overtime to reduce the incidence of speeding, driving while intoxicated, failure to use occupant restraint systems, distracted driving and intersection traffic control violations.
newschannel6now.com
High school volleyball - Oct. 4, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school volleyball scores from Tuesday night. Aledo - 3 (26,25,25,25), Rider - 1 (28,9,14,15) Windthorst - 3 (25,25,25), Archer City - 0 (23,12,19) City View - 0 (11,23,10), Holliday - 3 (25,25,25)
Comments / 0