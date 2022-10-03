ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

By Michael Fornabaio
NewsTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.

Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
SHELTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willimantic, CT
City
Naugatuck, CT
City
Ansonia, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
Wolcott, CT
City
Newington, CT
City
East Hartford, CT
City
Watertown, CT
City
Simsbury, CT
City
Darien, CT
City
Glastonbury, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Cheshire, CT
Football
City
Southington, CT
Southington, CT
Sports
City
Windham, CT
City
Trumbull, CT
Trumbull, CT
Sports
City
Danbury, CT
Southington, CT
Football
Trumbull, CT
Football
City
Cheshire, CT
City
Hamden, CT
City
Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Football
Cheshire, CT
Sports
Eyewitness News

Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police. One person was extricated. First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation. Motorists are advised to...
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
WTIC News Talk 1080

Newtown man faces DUI charges

State Police said when they approached Christopher McDonough’s vehicle, the 30-year old Newtown resident appeared to be sleeping. He’s ben charged with DUI and other offenses. He appears in Waterbury superior court on the 18th.
NEWTOWN, CT
NewsTimes

Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say

NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

IHOP opens Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday

The American breakfast chain restaurant opened its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito in attendance, Raza said. Photos on Facebook show staff members and city officials cutting a red ribbon in front of a line of red and blue balloons matching IHOP's colors.
DANBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsTimes

Editorial: Everyone involved in youth sports needs to step back

Anyone who has spent time around youth sports knows it is usually a supportive environment. Children try their hardest, parents try not to stress too much and coaches look to bring out the best in the young athletes. There are exceptions on all fronts, but in general, it’s a low-stakes atmosphere. As it should be.
NORWALK, CT
cimsec.org

Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns

On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
GROTON, CT
heystamford.com

That’s Amore Italian Street Festival Returns this Weekend!

We shared the exciting news several weeks back and now the sights, sounds, and flavors of Italy return to downtown Stamford – THIS WEEKEND! The annual That’s Amore Italian Fest presented by the Italian Center of Stamford is back!. That’s Amore Italian Fest presented by the Italian Center...
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy