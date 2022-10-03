The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

Read full article on original website
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
NewsTimes
Warrant: Norwalk dad hit youth football coach with helmet over alleged prior incident
NORWALK — A local parent accused of hitting a youth football coach in the head with a helmet after a game told police he was "having a bad day" and it was the culmination of an argument the two were having over an alleged prior incident, according to his arrest warrant.
NewsTimes
Coming to Hartford next year: Savannah Bananas, the 'World Famous Baseball Circus'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The team known as the "World Famous Baseball Circus" is coming to Connecticut. The Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team that's become a viral sensation, will play at Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park on Aug. 14, 2023. The stop is part of the team's 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
Which Airport is More Convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut was just named the #2 airport in all of the United States for 2022 by Conde Nast. If they polled Danbury residents, do you think Westchester or Stewart would have shown up higher on their list?. Being from Waterbury, Bradley was always my...
Eyewitness News
Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police. One person was extricated. First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation. Motorists are advised to...
fox61.com
Guilford High School senior becomes first female to score varsity touchdown in school history
GUILFORD, Conn. — As their lead against Lyman Hall grew Friday night, the Guilford High School head football coach decided it was time to inject some girl power into the lineup, which resulted in history being made. Brianna Seixas, a senior, who began playing football in 5th grade, was...
Register Citizen
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
NewsTimes
Danbury boys soccer's midfielders controlling the game by keeping possession
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Danbury boys soccer team is pretty good at playing keep away. It is no secret that possessing the ball is the best way to keep opponents from scoring and few teams in the state can do that as well as the Hatters.
Newtown man faces DUI charges
State Police said when they approached Christopher McDonough’s vehicle, the 30-year old Newtown resident appeared to be sleeping. He’s ben charged with DUI and other offenses. He appears in Waterbury superior court on the 18th.
NewsTimes
New Haven, Hamden students told to 'leave the guns alone' in empowerment conference
NEW HAVEN — A conference geared toward Black and brown students from Hamden and New Haven public schools sought to empower and prepare them for a responsible, bright adulthood. Nearly 200 middle schoolers participated in workshops at Southern Connecticut State University from professionals on various topics such as impact...
NewsTimes
Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say
NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
NewsTimes
IHOP opens Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday
The American breakfast chain restaurant opened its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito in attendance, Raza said. Photos on Facebook show staff members and city officials cutting a red ribbon in front of a line of red and blue balloons matching IHOP's colors.
NewsTimes
Meet Samson Aletan, Yale men's basketball's highest-rated recruit in program history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The highest-rated recruit in Yale men’s basketball history only started taking basketball seriously about five years ago. The summer before eighth grade, Samson Aletan’s father, Samuel, died of a heart attack. Samuel Aletan, a Nigerian immigrant, was Samson’s...
NewsTimes
Editorial: Everyone involved in youth sports needs to step back
Anyone who has spent time around youth sports knows it is usually a supportive environment. Children try their hardest, parents try not to stress too much and coaches look to bring out the best in the young athletes. There are exceptions on all fronts, but in general, it’s a low-stakes atmosphere. As it should be.
Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws
If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
cimsec.org
Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns
On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
heystamford.com
That’s Amore Italian Street Festival Returns this Weekend!
We shared the exciting news several weeks back and now the sights, sounds, and flavors of Italy return to downtown Stamford – THIS WEEKEND! The annual That’s Amore Italian Fest presented by the Italian Center of Stamford is back!. That’s Amore Italian Fest presented by the Italian Center...
NewsTimes
Described as the 'hidden gem of Branford,' Rosso Vino has thrived since COVID
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rosso Vino in Branford is probably the last restaurant that should have survived the pandemic, let alone thrive during it. But thrive it did. A tucked-away gem on the shoreline — far enough off any beaten path that you...
New Platt Tech School building makes debut in Milford
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Tuesday at the new Platt Technical High School facility in Milford.
Fall Festivals in Fairfield County, Connecticut This October!
Food trucks, apple cider and pumpkins fill the air at the fall festivals happening this October in Fairfield county, Connecticut. Fun for foodies, friends and family! Check out what is happening near you.
