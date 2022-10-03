The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Related
sheltonherald.com
New Canaan football blanks Bridgeport Central, remains perfect
The New Canaan football team scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, and senior Ty Groff played quarterback for the first time this season, in a 37-0 shutout of Bridgeport Central Friday at Dunning Field. Groff, who is recovering from a broken non-throwing hand, has been kicking all season for...
sheltonherald.com
Lipinsky, Reiter lead Litchfield past Shepaug
LITCHFIELD — A little over half way through the high school boys soccer season, Litchfield showed its chops as a favorite to win this year’s Berkshire League championship in a convincing 2-0 win over Shepaug Valley Tuesday afternoon. The 8-1 Cowboys lost their season opener 3-0 at Shepaug...
sheltonherald.com
Trumbull field hockey drops pair in FCIAC
Kaelyn Fogelson scored two goals and assisted on another as Norwalk defeated Trumbull, 3-1, in a FCIAC field hockey contest at McDougall Stadium. Fogelson gave Norwalk a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal with 4:20 left in the first half. Thirty seconds into the third quarter, Amanda Levy tallied a goal, off an assist from Fogelson, to make it 2-0.
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: Guilford's Brianna Seixas wanted to be a 'football player.' Her hard work was rewarded with a touchdown
GUILFORD — In the weight room at halftime of Guilford’s SCC Tier III game against Lyman Hall, coach Ant Salvati gave Brianna Seixas a signal and asked if she knew how to run the play. “Yeah, it’s what I’ve always run,” the senior answered. “I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Serious accident in Hamden closes Whitney Avenue
HAMDEN, Conn. — A serious motor vehicle accident in Hamden forced police to close Whitney Avenue on Wednesday night. Police said the street is closed in both directions near Route 15 while police investigate the crash and utility workers deal with wires down in the roadway. Drivers are advised...
Eyewitness News
Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police. One person was extricated. First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation. Motorists are advised to...
Report ranks Westport, Greenwich among best school districts in the state; Bridgeport, Orange ranked lowest
Westport and Greenwich ranked among the best schools in Connecticut while Bridgeport and Orange ranked the lowest, according to a new report.
fox61.com
Guilford High School senior becomes first female to score varsity touchdown in school history
GUILFORD, Conn. — As their lead against Lyman Hall grew Friday night, the Guilford High School head football coach decided it was time to inject some girl power into the lineup, which resulted in history being made. Brianna Seixas, a senior, who began playing football in 5th grade, was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Couple follows dream by opening CrossFit gym in Newington
NEWINGTON – A soon-to-be-wed couple has followed their dream and opened their own CrossFit gym right here in town. Pennsylvania-born Kevin Witchey and Southbury native Hayley McCormick recently opened the doors to CrossFit Topside at 190 Fenn Rd. “The beauty of CrossFit as a whole is that everyone shares...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: It’s time to dim our lights for migrating birds
Watching ducks and geese wing their way across the sky in V-formation, we know that October is a time of bird migration here in Connecticut. Right now, millions of birds are making their way across our woods, lakes and shorelines on their way down to their southern wintering grounds. Oct. 8 is World Migratory Bird Day.
sheltonherald.com
Calendar Close-up: STAR has helped people with disabilities in Westport area for 70 years
Seventy years ago, parents of children with disabilities like Down Syndrome had two choices. Their children could be kept at home, without access to school and peers. Or they could be sent to a “training center” – essentially, warehouses for those who were different. Jeanne Howes –...
New Britain Herald
Ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate re-opening of West Hartford's LobsterCraft
WEST HARTFORD – An official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of LobsterCraft will take place on Tuesday. The West Hartford location originally opened its doors in September 2021, and briefly closed in June 2022 for internal renovations. The official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the West Hartford...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sheltonherald.com
Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say
NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
sheltonherald.com
Need ride in Middletown? Shoreline transit XtraMile service offering free bus trips
MIDDLETOWN — Getting around the city just got easier. The Connecticut shoreline transit district has launched a pilot program offering free shuttle rides in the city along a portion of Main Street and to shopping plazas on Washington Street that riders can easily hail through an app. Just over...
Register Citizen
L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend
Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
sheltonherald.com
Greenwich’s Temple Sholom families gather to mark Yom Kippur
GREENWICH — Families gathered Wednesday for Temple Sholom's Yom Kippur service, which was held in the Performing Arts Center at Greenwich High School. Congregants celebrated the Jewish day of atonement with songs and prayers, with Rabbi Kevin Peters and Rabbi Mitchell Hurvitz. Artist-in-residence Sheldon Low also took part in the service.
Man arrested for threatening DMV employees in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested after he repeatedly threatened and harassed Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) employees in Wethersfield on Monday. According to state police, troopers were dispatched to the Wethersfield DMV at 60 State St. Monday afternoon after an employee said they received a phone call from a man who […]
sheltonherald.com
10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
Comments / 0