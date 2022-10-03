ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

By Michael Fornabaio
sheltonherald.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sheltonherald.com

New Canaan football blanks Bridgeport Central, remains perfect

The New Canaan football team scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, and senior Ty Groff played quarterback for the first time this season, in a 37-0 shutout of Bridgeport Central Friday at Dunning Field. Groff, who is recovering from a broken non-throwing hand, has been kicking all season for...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Lipinsky, Reiter lead Litchfield past Shepaug

LITCHFIELD — A little over half way through the high school boys soccer season, Litchfield showed its chops as a favorite to win this year’s Berkshire League championship in a convincing 2-0 win over Shepaug Valley Tuesday afternoon. The 8-1 Cowboys lost their season opener 3-0 at Shepaug...
LITCHFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Trumbull field hockey drops pair in FCIAC

Kaelyn Fogelson scored two goals and assisted on another as Norwalk defeated Trumbull, 3-1, in a FCIAC field hockey contest at McDougall Stadium. Fogelson gave Norwalk a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal with 4:20 left in the first half. Thirty seconds into the third quarter, Amanda Levy tallied a goal, off an assist from Fogelson, to make it 2-0.
TRUMBULL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willimantic, CT
City
Naugatuck, CT
City
Ansonia, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
Wolcott, CT
City
Newington, CT
City
East Hartford, CT
City
Watertown, CT
City
Simsbury, CT
City
Darien, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Glastonbury, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Cheshire, CT
Football
City
Southington, CT
Southington, CT
Sports
City
Windham, CT
City
Trumbull, CT
Trumbull, CT
Sports
City
Danbury, CT
Southington, CT
Football
Trumbull, CT
Football
City
Cheshire, CT
City
Hamden, CT
City
Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Football
Cheshire, CT
Sports
FOX 61

Serious accident in Hamden closes Whitney Avenue

HAMDEN, Conn. — A serious motor vehicle accident in Hamden forced police to close Whitney Avenue on Wednesday night. Police said the street is closed in both directions near Route 15 while police investigate the crash and utility workers deal with wires down in the roadway. Drivers are advised...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police. One person was extricated. First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation. Motorists are advised to...
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
New Britain Herald

Couple follows dream by opening CrossFit gym in Newington

NEWINGTON – A soon-to-be-wed couple has followed their dream and opened their own CrossFit gym right here in town. Pennsylvania-born Kevin Witchey and Southbury native Hayley McCormick recently opened the doors to CrossFit Topside at 190 Fenn Rd. “The beauty of CrossFit as a whole is that everyone shares...
NEWINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: It’s time to dim our lights for migrating birds

Watching ducks and geese wing their way across the sky in V-formation, we know that October is a time of bird migration here in Connecticut. Right now, millions of birds are making their way across our woods, lakes and shorelines on their way down to their southern wintering grounds. Oct. 8 is World Migratory Bird Day.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sheltonherald.com

Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say

NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend

Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TORRINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Greenwich’s Temple Sholom families gather to mark Yom Kippur

GREENWICH — Families gathered Wednesday for Temple Sholom's Yom Kippur service, which was held in the Performing Arts Center at Greenwich High School. Congregants celebrated the Jewish day of atonement with songs and prayers, with Rabbi Kevin Peters and Rabbi Mitchell Hurvitz. Artist-in-residence Sheldon Low also took part in the service.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for threatening DMV employees in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested after he repeatedly threatened and harassed Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) employees in Wethersfield on Monday. According to state police, troopers were dispatched to the Wethersfield DMV at 60 State St. Monday afternoon after an employee said they received a phone call from a man who […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

10 new taco spots in Connecticut for National Taco Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. October 4 is National Taco Day, and Connecticut has just about every type of taco you could ever want, from delightfully dippable, beefy birria to intriguing fusion taco options featuring Asian and Mediterranean flavors. You can even find locally-produced versions of the Choco Taco, which Klondike discontinued this summer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy