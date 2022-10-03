Christina Hall Shows Off Children Taylor & Brayden After Vowing To Keep Son Hudson Off Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead

@thechristinahall/instagram

Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations.

Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson , on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.

However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa .

Shortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor , 12, and son Brayden , 7, happily holding chickens. The reality star posted another pic of her eldest standing in front of a campfire as she smiled ear-from-ear, writing: "Country Girl," with a red heart emoji.

The documented family fun moments come as her and Anstead's custody battle over their three-year-old son heats up, with the father-of-one claiming in court documents that his ex-wife is using their toddler to enhance her image online.

Responding to the former Wheeler Dealers host's claims in an Instagram post, the Christina on the Coast star announced she would no longer be sharing photos of her youngest.

"I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me," the blonde babe captioned a selfie on Sunday, October 2. "Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information."

Noting that because Anstead's actions have "had a great impact on me and my household ," she made the decision "to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social media platform until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

"I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear," Hall emphasized. "My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings."

Taking direct aim at Anstead, Hall said the English TV host is clearly using her "Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life." Hall further accused him of having used this tactic since July 2020.

“This is unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen, rather than a judgement tool…especially since this is a very small fraction of my personal life as the rest is kept between me and my family,” Hall pointed out before thanking everyone "who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at me."

Hall concluded: "I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother."

Hall and Anstead welcomed their only child in September 2019, but split one year later. The former flames finalized their divorce in June 2021, with Hall going on to marry her third husband, Joshua Hall , shortly after.