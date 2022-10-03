ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Hall Shows Off Children Taylor & Brayden After Vowing To Keep Son Hudson Off Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
@thechristinahall/instagram

Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations.

Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson , on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.

@thechristinahall/instagram

However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa .

BREAK OUT THE BACKPACKS! SEE CUTE PHOTOS OF STARS' KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOL

Shortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor , 12, and son Brayden , 7, happily holding chickens. The reality star posted another pic of her eldest standing in front of a campfire as she smiled ear-from-ear, writing: "Country Girl," with a red heart emoji.

@thechristinahall/instagram

The documented family fun moments come as her and Anstead's custody battle over their three-year-old son heats up, with the father-of-one claiming in court documents that his ex-wife is using their toddler to enhance her image online.

Responding to the former Wheeler Dealers host's claims in an Instagram post, the Christina on the Coast star announced she would no longer be sharing photos of her youngest.

"I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me," the blonde babe captioned a selfie on Sunday, October 2. "Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information."

Noting that because Anstead's actions have "had a great impact on me and my household ," she made the decision "to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social media platform until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

"I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear," Hall emphasized. "My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings."

Taking direct aim at Anstead, Hall said the English TV host is clearly using her "Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life." Hall further accused him of having used this tactic since July 2020.

THROWING SHADE: CHRISTINA HALL REFLECTS ON DEALING WITH 'A**HOLES' AS NASTY CUSTODY BATTLE WITH ANT ANSTEAD RAGES ON

@thechristinahall/instagram

“This is unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen, rather than a judgement tool…especially since this is a very small fraction of my personal life as the rest is kept between me and my family,” Hall pointed out before thanking everyone "who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at me."

Hall concluded: "I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother."

Hall and Anstead welcomed their only child in September 2019, but split one year later. The former flames finalized their divorce in June 2021, with Hall going on to marry her third husband, Joshua Hall , shortly after.

Comments / 5

OK! Magazine

Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
Daily Mail

Princess of Wales is accused of 'dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers' by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else 'make their name'

The Princess of Wales is dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else ‘make their name’ doing it, a royal photographer has said. Kate, 40, has published photos over the years to mark significant...
WORLD
