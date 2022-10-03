Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?
Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
Yardbarker
Matt Murray Gave the Maple Leafs a Glimpse of His Old Self Against the Canadiens
It’s hard to put a lot of emphasis on a pre-season game, but Matt Murray’s performance in a 5-1 Toronto Maple Leafs victory against the Montreal Canadiens shouldn’t be discounted. Sure, he got a shutout in a 40-minute effort against the same team earlier in the pre-season....
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
Penguins Lose Zohorna to Calgary on Waivers
When the Pittsburgh Penguins completed their game-day skate Monday, Radim Zohorna was a leading candidate to be in their lineup for an exhibition game in Detroit this evening. A couple of hours later, he was out of the lineup — and the organization, as Calgary claimed Zohorna off waivers.
Jameson Williams will not make debut with Detroit Lions for quite a while
When will Jameson Williams make his debut?Predicting when Jameson Williams will make his debut. After the Detroit Lions traded up and selected WR Jameson Williams in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams told reporters that he would be ready for training camp. Well, Williams had some pretty...
Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them
This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
MLive.com
New Tigers boss promised bold moves, but he’s wise to punt on this one
DETROIT -- New Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris has promised a winter of bold and fearless moves. But he decided to punt on what would have been the boldest move of all: Nudging aside soon-to-be-40-year-old legend Miguel Cabrera.
MLive.com
Lions holding kicker tryouts this week after fill-in starter misses 2 PATs
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ two-year odyssey to replace Matt Prater hit yet another snag on Sunday, when fill-in kicker Dominik Eberle missed two point-after attempts and pushed a kickoff out of bounds in the 48-45 loss against Seattle. “Yeah, I mean it’s -- it is what it...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde pleased with process, seeing ‘good things’
DETROIT – Nobody cares about preseason results – or do they?. Following a pair of exhibition losses, Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde described the feeling of players as “dejected.”. “That’s a great sign,” Lalonde said. “I was actually taken aback by it last night (following a...
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
Dan Campbell says Aidan Hutchinson could have new role with Detroit Lions
Could Aidan Hutchinson have a new role with the Detroit Lions?What is next for Aidan Hutchinson?. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions hoped to get back in the win column when they hosted the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Unfortunately, that did not happen and Aidan Hutchinson could have a new role on a defense that was embarrassed by the Seahawks for four quarters.
Yardbarker
Avalanche’s Cale Makar Making Strong Case for Hall of Fame
On the heels of Cale Makar‘s magnificent 2021-22 campaign in which he won his first career Norris Trophy and helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, why not revisit his apparently already sturdy case for the Hall-of-Fame?. Prior to last season, I compared...
Dan Campbell weighs in on former Detroit Lions HC Matt Patricia
What did Dan Campbell say about Matt Patricia?Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Who wins in Week 5?Detroit Lions offense vs. New England Patriots defenseNew England Patriots offense vs. Detroit Lions defense. If you are like me, you have probably tried to erase it from your head as Dan Campbell...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS GET TRIO OF PLAYERS BACK FROM INJURY FOR MONDAY'S GAME VS TORONTO, SUZUKI RETURNS TUESDAY
The Montreal Canadiens skated on Monday morning ahead of their game at the Bell Centre against the Toronto Maple Leafs. As training camp winds down, each pre-season game roster will look more and more like the opening night lineup and that will be the case with the Canadiens on Monday as they get a trio of players back from injury.
Canadiens, Logan Mailloux agree to terms on ELC
Defenseman Logan Mailloux agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Mailloux was chosen by the
NHL
The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks
Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
NHL
Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren to Participate in October Saves
ARLINGTON, Va. - Washington Capitals goaltenders Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren announced today their participation in the October Saves Goalie Challenge in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The October Saves Goalie Challenge was founded in 2014 by the Ashburn, Va., Xtreme Hockey Club. The challenge encourages goaltenders throughout the...
NHL
Penguins Recall Goaltender Filip Lindberg From Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Filip Lindberg from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Lindberg will join the team in Detroit for tonight's game. The 23-year-old netminder stopped 14 of 15 shots (.933 SV%) during the Penguins' 3-2...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Capitals Wednesday
Detroit focused on 'process over outcome' throughout 2022-23 preseason. The Detroit Red Wings will face the Washington Capitals Wednesday night from Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Swayman, Ullmark, Poitras & More
The second full week of training camp had plenty of storylines for the Boston Bruins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we’ll discuss how their top goaltenders fared in their first preseason starts, a prospect’s impressive beginning to his Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, and more. Swayman and...
