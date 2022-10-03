ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?

Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche

Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
DENVER, CO
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Lose Zohorna to Calgary on Waivers

When the Pittsburgh Penguins completed their game-day skate Monday, Radim Zohorna was a leading candidate to be in their lineup for an exhibition game in Detroit this evening. A couple of hours later, he was out of the lineup — and the organization, as Calgary claimed Zohorna off waivers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them

This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perron
Person
Oskar Sundqvist
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Sheldon Keefe
Person
Alex Tanguay
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde pleased with process, seeing ‘good things’

DETROIT – Nobody cares about preseason results – or do they?. Following a pair of exhibition losses, Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde described the feeling of players as “dejected.”. “That’s a great sign,” Lalonde said. “I was actually taken aback by it last night (following a...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster

What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Cale Makar Making Strong Case for Hall of Fame

On the heels of Cale Makar‘s magnificent 2021-22 campaign in which he won his first career Norris Trophy and helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, why not revisit his apparently already sturdy case for the Hall-of-Fame?. Prior to last season, I compared...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Bally Sports Detroit
NHL

The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks

Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren to Participate in October Saves

ARLINGTON, Va. - Washington Capitals goaltenders Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren announced today their participation in the October Saves Goalie Challenge in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The October Saves Goalie Challenge was founded in 2014 by the Ashburn, Va., Xtreme Hockey Club. The challenge encourages goaltenders throughout the...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Filip Lindberg From Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Filip Lindberg from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Lindberg will join the team in Detroit for tonight's game. The 23-year-old netminder stopped 14 of 15 shots (.933 SV%) during the Penguins' 3-2...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Capitals Wednesday

Detroit focused on 'process over outcome' throughout 2022-23 preseason. The Detroit Red Wings will face the Washington Capitals Wednesday night from Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Swayman, Ullmark, Poitras & More

The second full week of training camp had plenty of storylines for the Boston Bruins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we’ll discuss how their top goaltenders fared in their first preseason starts, a prospect’s impressive beginning to his Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, and more. Swayman and...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy