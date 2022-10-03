ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Barbecue lovers come out for annual 'Sturgis BBQ Fest'

By Michelle Patrick, Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago
STURGIS — Sturgis BBQ Fest returned to downtown Saturday.

Weather was perfect for the seven-hour event, said Ryan Conrod, Sturgis Downtown Development Authority event coordinator. Turnout was good and there was a lot to do and enjoy, he said.

“The big-screen football game has been a hit,” Conrod said. “And of course, the barbecue.”

Eight competitors came out to test their barbecuing skills.

Among them were pit masters Joe Ward and Spencer Burns of Burns Barbecue of Coldwater. It was their first time competing at the Sturgis festival. They entered the two-meat competition and turned in chicken thighs and pork ribs.

“It’s been fun cooking,” Ward said.

The pair had set up for the competition that morning at 5:30 a.m. Their ribs were on for five hours and they turned in their chicken after one-and-a-half hours of cooking.

“We’re happy with what we turned in,” Ward said.

Burns said they had good help from assistants Baylee Hoag and Brayton Rzerka. While Saturday’s Michigan vs. Iowa game played on the big screen at BBQ Fest, the crew from Burns Barbecue also had brought a TV to plug into their generator to watch the game while they cooked.

Dan Bates of Dine & Dash Specialty Meats of White Pigeon also was among competitors. He entered the four-meat competition and turned in brisket, ribs, chicken and pulled pork.

Sturgis BBQ Fest was Bates’ first ever competition after starting a food truck business in May.

“I’ve never done one before,” he said. “I thought I would try it out.”

With help of partner Shawna Bates, the couple actually set up for the competition at 6 p.m. Friday.

“The rule is, everything must be done here,” Dan said.

Dan and Shawna also were selling the following: pulled pork, pulled pork nachos, smoked mac & cheese, smoked baked beans, bacon-wrapped Oreos, and pork-covered tater tots.

The pair’s work paid off. They won reserve grand champion in the competition, while Brittany Morris won grand champion.

Librado Vasquez and Gustavo Garcia were among the competition’s seven judges. They judged on presentation, taste, texture, tenderness and appearance.

Vasquez said judging was a good experience overall. He didn’t get overly full.

“I skipped breakfast for it,” he said of the competition. “I knew what was coming.”

A beard and mustache contest also was part of the fun at BBQ Fest. Best mustache went to Terry Walls, best goatee went to Bob Gest, best beard (0-4 inches) went to Cory Wiggins and best beard (4 or more inches) went to Trevor Bennet with best of show going to Wiggins. Honorable mention went to Kevin Mills and Devin Grimer.

Cornhole tournament results were as follows:

  • First place: Tony Neal/Tim Graham
  • Second place: Tim Hufnagle/Randy Groll
  • Third place: Todd Ernsberger/Tammy Grimes

Among those to enjoy the football game on the big screen were father and son Anthony and Jack Kuhbander, who each wore their University of Michigan jerseys. They were enjoying the game and even passing a football back and forth at times. Anthony said he enjoyed the barbecue as well and was looking forward to more downtown activities.

Sturgis BBQ Fest also included a performance by 16th Avenue Band, kids’ activities, a classic car cruise-in and a farmers market.

Contact reporter Michelle Patrick at mpatrick@gannett.com.

