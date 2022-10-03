ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Day Is Coming Again on Oct. 11. Here's What You Need to Know

By Natasha Gabrielle
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Image source: Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day is a popular event full of money-saving deals. Held annually in July, Amazon Prime members can score significant discounts on various products during the two-day event.

Amazon recently announced another upcoming sale where Prime members can win big. This sale allows shoppers to pay less for gifts and can help them finish their shopping well before the busy holiday season begins.

Introducing the Prime Early Access Sale

On Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, Amazon Prime members can shop the Prime Early Access Sale. During this two-day event, Prime members can score big discounts.

This special sale will be available in the following countries: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Prime members will get access to exclusive holiday deals from top brands. Whether you're looking for home goods, electronics, toys, or clothes, you'll be able to find money-saving deals throughout the event.

If you're a Prime member and have a holiday shopping list to finish, it may be worth it to shop during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Three tips for success while doing early holiday shopping

Special savings events are a fantastic way to keep more money in your checking account . But it's essential to go in with a plan so you don't make financial choices you might later regret. These tips may help you have more success as you shop the Prime Early Access Sale.

  • Make a list and set a budget. Have an idea of what items you're looking for before the savings event begins. Make a shopping list and be clear about how much money you want to spend. Doing this can help you avoid overspending. It's never a good idea to buy something you don't need just because it's on sale.
  • Earn rewards on your spending. Before shopping, figure out how you will pay for your purchases. You can earn rewards using rewards credit cards to pay for your orders. Check to see which card in your wallet will offer the most rewards.
  • Avoid the temptation to shop more. Once you get everything on your list, don't be tempted to continue shopping. If you struggle with overspending, limiting your time on social media during the sale may be worthwhile, as your friends and family may be posting about the deals they scored.

Is an Amazon Prime membership worth it?

To shop special sales like Amazon Prime Day and the Prime Early Access Sale, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not currently a member, you may be wondering if the yearly Prime membership fee is worth it .

Only you can decide if it's worth the cost. It costs $14.99 monthly or $139 yearly to become a member. If you're a student, you'll qualify for lower membership pricing.

Consider your financial goals and review your budget before joining. It's also a good idea to look at Amazon's products and prices to determine if investing in a membership is the right fit for you.

Finally, check to see if a 30-day free trial is available before joining. Amazon frequently promotes trial memberships to non-members. If you want to test Prime, consider joining shortly before the Prime Early Access Sale so you can shop the deals and score free shipping.

Are you looking for additional ways to save money? Check out our personal finance resources .

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
TechSpot

Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation

Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

