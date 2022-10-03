Amazon Prime Day Is Coming Again on Oct. 11. Here's What You Need to Know

Amazon Prime Day is a popular event full of money-saving deals. Held annually in July, Amazon Prime members can score significant discounts on various products during the two-day event.

Amazon recently announced another upcoming sale where Prime members can win big. This sale allows shoppers to pay less for gifts and can help them finish their shopping well before the busy holiday season begins.

Discover: Rare $300 welcome bonus card

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Introducing the Prime Early Access Sale

On Oct. 11 and Oct. 12, Amazon Prime members can shop the Prime Early Access Sale. During this two-day event, Prime members can score big discounts.

This special sale will be available in the following countries: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Prime members will get access to exclusive holiday deals from top brands. Whether you're looking for home goods, electronics, toys, or clothes, you'll be able to find money-saving deals throughout the event.

If you're a Prime member and have a holiday shopping list to finish, it may be worth it to shop during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Three tips for success while doing early holiday shopping

Special savings events are a fantastic way to keep more money in your checking account . But it's essential to go in with a plan so you don't make financial choices you might later regret. These tips may help you have more success as you shop the Prime Early Access Sale.

Make a list and set a budget. Have an idea of what items you're looking for before the savings event begins. Make a shopping list and be clear about how much money you want to spend. Doing this can help you avoid overspending. It's never a good idea to buy something you don't need just because it's on sale.

Have an idea of what items you're looking for before the savings event begins. Make a shopping list and be clear about how much money you want to spend. Doing this can help you avoid overspending. It's never a good idea to buy something you don't need just because it's on sale. Earn rewards on your spending. Before shopping, figure out how you will pay for your purchases. You can earn rewards using rewards credit cards to pay for your orders. Check to see which card in your wallet will offer the most rewards.

Before shopping, figure out how you will pay for your purchases. You can earn rewards using rewards credit cards to pay for your orders. Check to see which card in your wallet will offer the most rewards. Avoid the temptation to shop more. Once you get everything on your list, don't be tempted to continue shopping. If you struggle with overspending, limiting your time on social media during the sale may be worthwhile, as your friends and family may be posting about the deals they scored.

Is an Amazon Prime membership worth it?

To shop special sales like Amazon Prime Day and the Prime Early Access Sale, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you're not currently a member, you may be wondering if the yearly Prime membership fee is worth it .

Only you can decide if it's worth the cost. It costs $14.99 monthly or $139 yearly to become a member. If you're a student, you'll qualify for lower membership pricing.

Consider your financial goals and review your budget before joining. It's also a good idea to look at Amazon's products and prices to determine if investing in a membership is the right fit for you.

Finally, check to see if a 30-day free trial is available before joining. Amazon frequently promotes trial memberships to non-members. If you want to test Prime, consider joining shortly before the Prime Early Access Sale so you can shop the deals and score free shipping.

Are you looking for additional ways to save money? Check out our personal finance resources .

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .