Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
TPD Investigates Stabbing, Property Damage At Holy Family Cathedral
Tulsa police are investigating after a man with a long bladed weapon attacked an employee of the Holy Family School in downtown Tulsa. According to police, the stabbing happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. When police arrived, they found the employee with severe blade injuries to their hands. The wounds...
news9.com
Agencies Investigating After Claremore Police Chase Ends In Shooting
The OSBI and FBI are investigating after Claremore officers shot a man who broke into homes, stole a car and led officers on a pursuit on Wednesday. The shooting happened on I-44 about five miles east of Claremore. News On 6's Grant Stephens saw the suspect charge at police before...
news9.com
Friends Reflect After Tulsa Businessman, Retired Fire Marshal Drowns On Skiatook Lake
Friends are sharing their memories of a man who drowned on Skiatook Lake on Sunday. Terry McGee worked with the Tulsa Fire Department for 26 years before retiring. The fire department said he drowned while trying to save his grandchildren. Terry McGee was an assistant fire marshal with the department,...
news9.com
Area Schools Work To Relocate Football Games Scheduled At McLain High School
Area football teams that were previously scheduled to play at McLain High School this season are now trying to find other places to play, after a deadly shooting at McLain’s last game. A game scheduled with Wagoner will now be played on the road. Tulsa Public Schools announced future...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Family Remembers 17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At McLain Football Game
TULSA, Okla. - The family of a 17-year-old shot and killed Friday told us about his life. The shooting happened near the McLain High School football stadium just after the game. News On 6's Chinh Doan was live after talking to Terron Yarbrough's family.
news9.com
Miami High School Football Player Shares Experience After Deadly Shooting
Tulsa Police are still searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting at the McLain High School homecoming game Friday night. An argument outside of the stadium led to the shooting, TPD said. 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed, and three people were injured, including a 9-year-old girl, TPD...
news9.com
18-Year-Old Identified As Victim In Deadly Tulsa Apartment Shooting
Authorities have identified the victim who was shot and killed at the Echo Trail Apartments in Tulsa Friday evening. Tulsa Police said 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot in the chest and killed. Two suspects left the scene. Police said Givens died on the way to the hospital. The Tulsa Homicide...
news9.com
Burglary Suspect Dies After Being Shot By Police Following Chase
--- Claremore Police are investigating after officers shot a burglary suspect who escaped custody. The shooting happened on I-44, about five miles east of Claremore. News On 6's Grant Stephens was on the scene when police shot the suspect, Bobby Johnston. Johnston was being evaluated at a hospital in Claremore...
RELATED PEOPLE
news9.com
Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa
A man is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Officers say the crash happened near East Pine Street and North Mingo Road. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the vehicle's driver was injured. This is a developing...
news9.com
Body Camera Video Captures Tulsa County Deputy Saving Man's Life
A Tulsa County Deputy saved a man who had a heart attack at the Tulsa State Fair and there's body camera video of the save. The video shows a terrifying moment for fairgoers who watched as a 59-year-old man went into cardiac arrest. A frantic woman ran toward deputies Thursday evening, yelling for help.
news9.com
Power Restored After Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole In Tulsa
Power has been restored for residents who experienced overnight outages after someone crashed into a utility pole, according to Tulsa Police. Officers say the crash, which happened near East 51st Street and South Harvard Avenue, left at least two nearby apartment complexes and a QuikTrip without power just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
news9.com
Family Loses Belongings In Burglary After Moving To Green Country
A Pawnee County Family is at a loss for words after someone broke into their storage unit and cleaned it out. The family had recently moved to Green Country after their brother-in-law was murdered, in order to be closer to his family. They had put most of their belongings into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
TPD Flock Cameras Help Officers Recover Stolen Car From Arkansas
Tulsa Police say its new flock cameras helped officers catch two teens who were joyriding in a car that was stolen from Arkansas. Officers say they got the notification from the camera that a stolen Mercedes drove past one of the flock cameras just after midnight. Police say they were able to find the car in about four minutes.
news9.com
Suspect Charged With Double-Murder Appears For Preliminary Hearing
A suspect charged with the murder of two men in April appeared for his preliminary hearing on Monday at the Pawnee County Courthouse. Isaiah Lopez, the defendant, stands accused of stabbing to death two Cleveland County men at an April fish fry event. According to the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office,...
news9.com
Body Of Missing 66-Year-Old Man Recovered From Skiatook Lake
The body of a missing 66-year-old man was recovered from Skiatook lake, said Oklahoma High Patrol. Terry McGee was found dead in Skiatook lake by Tulsa Fire Department on Tuesday evening. According to OHP, McGee jumped into the water to help two kids and never resurfaced. McGee was a retired Assistant Fire Marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
news9.com
Silver Alert Canceled, Missing 65-Year-Old Man Found Safe
EDITOR'S NOTE: A Silver Alert has been canceled by Porum Police after a missing 65-year-old was found safe. Glenn Wiggins was located on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen in Warner, Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. The alert was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
Authorities Searching For Missing 66-Year-Old Man On Skiatook Lake
Authorities are conducting a search on Skiatook lake on Monday morning for a missing 66-year-old man. Troopers were called to the lake Saturday around 3:45 p.m. to search for Terry McGee after he jumped in the water and never resurfaced. “There were 2 juveniles tubing at the lake yesterday when...
news9.com
Fire Contained After Destroying Home In Tulsa, Firefighters Say
A large fire destroyed a home near Tulsa International Airport on Monday. Video from Osage SkyNews 6 shows that a pile of rubble is all that's left of the home. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said firefighters had trouble accessing the house due to a small driveway. The...
news9.com
Bristow Historical Society Hoping To Restore Sign Off Route 66
The Bristow Historical Society is trying to restore a historic sign just off Route 66. The historical society said they need more than $250,000 to complete the project, but they're hoping to get it done. The Chrysler Plymouth sign in Bristow was once the largest free-standing advertising tower in the...
news9.com
Wagoner Holds Town Hall To Fight Rising Fentanyl Overdoses
The City of Wagoner held a Town Hall to warn everyone about the deadly effects of fentanyl. With the numbers of Fentanyl-linked overdoses rising across Oklahoma, Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said there is more to be done. That’s why the city is partnering with several programs to fight fentanyl...
Comments / 0