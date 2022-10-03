ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

TPD Investigates Stabbing, Property Damage At Holy Family Cathedral

Tulsa police are investigating after a man with a long bladed weapon attacked an employee of the Holy Family School in downtown Tulsa. According to police, the stabbing happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. When police arrived, they found the employee with severe blade injuries to their hands. The wounds...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Miami High School Football Player Shares Experience After Deadly Shooting

Tulsa Police are still searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting at the McLain High School homecoming game Friday night. An argument outside of the stadium led to the shooting, TPD said. 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed, and three people were injured, including a 9-year-old girl, TPD...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

18-Year-Old Identified As Victim In Deadly Tulsa Apartment Shooting

Authorities have identified the victim who was shot and killed at the Echo Trail Apartments in Tulsa Friday evening. Tulsa Police said 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot in the chest and killed. Two suspects left the scene. Police said Givens died on the way to the hospital. The Tulsa Homicide...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Burglary Suspect Dies After Being Shot By Police Following Chase

--- Claremore Police are investigating after officers shot a burglary suspect who escaped custody. The shooting happened on I-44, about five miles east of Claremore. News On 6's Grant Stephens was on the scene when police shot the suspect, Bobby Johnston. Johnston was being evaluated at a hospital in Claremore...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa

A man is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Officers say the crash happened near East Pine Street and North Mingo Road. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the vehicle's driver was injured. This is a developing...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Body Camera Video Captures Tulsa County Deputy Saving Man's Life

A Tulsa County Deputy saved a man who had a heart attack at the Tulsa State Fair and there's body camera video of the save. The video shows a terrifying moment for fairgoers who watched as a 59-year-old man went into cardiac arrest. A frantic woman ran toward deputies Thursday evening, yelling for help.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Power Restored After Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole In Tulsa

Power has been restored for residents who experienced overnight outages after someone crashed into a utility pole, according to Tulsa Police. Officers say the crash, which happened near East 51st Street and South Harvard Avenue, left at least two nearby apartment complexes and a QuikTrip without power just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

TPD Flock Cameras Help Officers Recover Stolen Car From Arkansas

Tulsa Police say its new flock cameras helped officers catch two teens who were joyriding in a car that was stolen from Arkansas. Officers say they got the notification from the camera that a stolen Mercedes drove past one of the flock cameras just after midnight. Police say they were able to find the car in about four minutes.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Body Of Missing 66-Year-Old Man Recovered From Skiatook Lake

The body of a missing 66-year-old man was recovered from Skiatook lake, said Oklahoma High Patrol. Terry McGee was found dead in Skiatook lake by Tulsa Fire Department on Tuesday evening. According to OHP, McGee jumped into the water to help two kids and never resurfaced. McGee was a retired Assistant Fire Marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
SKIATOOK, OK
news9.com

Silver Alert Canceled, Missing 65-Year-Old Man Found Safe

EDITOR'S NOTE: A Silver Alert has been canceled by Porum Police after a missing 65-year-old was found safe. Glenn Wiggins was located on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen in Warner, Oklahoma on Monday afternoon. The alert was...
WARNER, OK
news9.com

Authorities Searching For Missing 66-Year-Old Man On Skiatook Lake

Authorities are conducting a search on Skiatook lake on Monday morning for a missing 66-year-old man. Troopers were called to the lake Saturday around 3:45 p.m. to search for Terry McGee after he jumped in the water and never resurfaced. “There were 2 juveniles tubing at the lake yesterday when...
SKIATOOK, OK
news9.com

Fire Contained After Destroying Home In Tulsa, Firefighters Say

A large fire destroyed a home near Tulsa International Airport on Monday. Video from Osage SkyNews 6 shows that a pile of rubble is all that's left of the home. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said firefighters had trouble accessing the house due to a small driveway. The...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Bristow Historical Society Hoping To Restore Sign Off Route 66

The Bristow Historical Society is trying to restore a historic sign just off Route 66. The historical society said they need more than $250,000 to complete the project, but they're hoping to get it done. The Chrysler Plymouth sign in Bristow was once the largest free-standing advertising tower in the...
BRISTOW, OK
news9.com

Wagoner Holds Town Hall To Fight Rising Fentanyl Overdoses

The City of Wagoner held a Town Hall to warn everyone about the deadly effects of fentanyl. With the numbers of Fentanyl-linked overdoses rising across Oklahoma, Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said there is more to be done. That’s why the city is partnering with several programs to fight fentanyl...
WAGONER, OK

