Judy Scheidel
Judy M. Scheidel, age 70, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at Rocky Knoll on October 2, 2022. She was born in Plymouth on February 2, 1952, a daughter of Charlene (Wilke) and the late Adrian. Andrews. Judy attended Plymouth grade schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1970. She...
Shirley Renzelman
Shirley Ann Renzelman, 86. of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Born July 1, 1936 in Sheboygan, Shirley was a daughter of the late Waldermar and Gertrude Sonnemann Thimmig. She attended Sheboygan area schools and North High School. On December 6, 1954, she was united in marriage to Jerome G. Renzelman at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waukegan, IL. They were married for 47 years before Jerry preceded her in death on November 9, 2002.
Joe Pernaski
Joe Pernaski, 88, passed away Saturday morning, October 1st, peacefully in his home with the loving. company of his family in Sheboygan, WI. He was born in Portage Township in Houghton County, Michigan, to Joseph & Eva Lucille (Downey) Pernaski. On July 10, 1954, he married his childhood sweetheart Yvonne...
Jerome Yurk
Jerome F. “Jerry” Yurk, 86, formerly of 2523 S. 15th St., Sheboygan, passed away at Terrace Place Assisted Living on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Jerry was born in West Bloomfield, Wisconsin on February 12, 1936 to the late Frederick Yurk and Edna (Kempf) Zahn. He graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in the class of 1953. After graduation, Jerry enlisted in the Army. Jerry was united in marriage to Joan Schuster at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on August 17, 1957. Jerry was employed by Plastics Engineering, working in the lab for 39 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and enjoyed pitching horseshoe, casino gambling, golfing, camping, grilling out for family, traveling, bowling and fishing. We will always remember Jerry for his beautiful smile.
Jolly Good Soda Makes Top 8 in “Coolest Thing” Contest
Jolly Good Soda is holding its own in the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest presented by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group. Krier Foods of Random Lake, which makes Jolly Good, got the word Wednesday night that it will now be pitted against the Electric Fire Truck made by Pierce Manufacturing, Incorporated of Appleton. That truck was seeded #1 in the contest, while Jolly Good holds the 8th seed.
Expanded Highway 23 is Formally Dedicated in Greenbush
A host of dignitaries including the Governor as well as federal, state and local officials gathered in Greenbush on Tuesday to officially dedicate the newly-expanded Highway 23. It took more than a few snips of the ceremonial scissors by Governor Evers when Highway 23’s new configuration was dedicated on Tuesday afternoon at the Greenbush Town Hall. The project, long imagined and nearly as long in becoming reality, created four lanes and three new interchanges between Plymouth and Fond du Lac, improving safety and transit time on the key east-west route.
Paul Sanders
Paul D. Sanders, MD, 71, of Howards Grove, WI passed away peacefully with his wife at his side,. on Friday, September 30, 2022, from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy Body Dementia at Harvest. Home in Howards Grove. He was born August 4, 1951, in Columbus, OH to George and Janis.
Sheboygan’s Fall Leaf Curbside Collection Begins Monday
With autumn in the air, the leaves are heading for the ground, and City of Sheboygan crews will soon be moving piles of those into trucks. Leaf collection from the curbside will begin Monday and continue through Friday, November 18th. City residents will be allowed to rake leaf piles into the street gutter for easier and faster pickup by City crews…something usually not allowed, The City makes the annual exception during this 6-week time period only.
County Administrator Payne to Step Down in March
Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne will be stepping down in March next year to take a position with the Wisconsin Counties Association. Payne, who called the move a “bittersweet decision”, has served as County Administrator for 24 years in a career that spanned seven County Board Chairs and oversaw such changes as the addition of the 1/2 of 1 percent County Sales Tax and Revenue Sharing Program, the founding of the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation, the cleanup of the Sheboygan river and harbor, and the Highway 23 expansion.
Fire at Hika Bay Tavern Results in One Death
A fire that broke out in an apartment above the Hika Bay Tavern turned fatal on Sunday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig reported on Monday afternoon that emergency services responded to the Tavern at 252 Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, and found the second story apartment fully engulfed in flames.
Bernice Bathauer
Bernice Bathauer, age 95 of Sheboygan passed away Saturday October 1, 2022. Bernice was born November 7, 1926, in Kohler to the late Martin and Amalia. Bathauer. Bernice attended Kohler Grade School and Kohler High School. She. joined the Glenmary Home Mission Sisters in 1949 until 1967. Bernice attended. college...
Three Displaced After Monday Afternoon Fire
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Three people were displaced when fire broke out at a home on Sheboygan’s north side Monday afternoon. Battalion Chief Chase Longmiller says they were dispatched to North 16th Street around 12:30 on a report of a structure fire. Fire crews were on the scene...
Roadside Death in Southern Manitowoc County on Saturday
A man standing outside his car in the dark on the roadside died of injuries suffered when he was struck by another vehicle on Saturday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said on Monday afternoon that they responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st on Manitowoc County Highway “X”, west of State Highway 67 in the Township of Schleswig.
Interuptions Mark First Morning of Brooks Trial
WAUKESHA, WI (WSAU) — Day one of the Darrell Brooks trial has been anything but smooth in Waukesha. The man accused of running his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade and killing six people while injuring 60 others has spent much of the morning interrupting the judge, resulting in several recesses and off-the-record moments.
Plan for 2023 City of Sheboygan Budget Laid Out
The City of Sheboygan’s planned budget for 2023 was outlined at Monday night’s Common Council Meeting, and it shows that Sheboygan is on track to maintain its best-ranking “Aa2” by Moody’s, which rates risk on municipal bonds with investors. The presentation was made by City Administrator Todd Wolf and Finance Director Kaitlyn Krueger.
