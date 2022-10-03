ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
Eagles injuries: Updates on Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata

Though the Philadelphia Eagles have done all that they can to protect their starters and key players from injuries, it’s an ugly fact of life that, regardless of how teams try to manage them, they will occur at some point. The NFL is a war of attrition, and the Birds have some roster holes to fill for the time being. As a result, we’ve all been on our cell phones every 15 minutes looking for updates.
Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren already showing signs of elite defense

Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons is the youngest player in the NBA and not supposed to be ready for the rotation, but someone forgot to tell him that. The Pistons got smacked in their preseason opener against the Knicks, and there weren’t many bright spots, as they turned the ball over a ton, shot poorly and generally put up lackluster effort against New York.
Here is the Indiana Pacers preseason scheudle

The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change. The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 5, 2022

On Tuesday evening, New Orleans (1-0 in preseason) provided a national audience on TNT with a sneak preview for 2022-23, piling up 104 points in the first three quarters of a 129-125 victory at Chicago. Go behind the scenes with photos from Tuesday’s shootaround. Watch postgame videos with Zion...
25-under-25: Jaren Jackson Jr. will set the Memphis Grizzlies’ ceiling

The term unicorn is overused but it still fits for Jaren Jackson Jr. and he and his Memphis Grizzlies are ready to show you why. Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies is a man of many tastes. He is into high fashion and has music albums available for download. How many professional athletes balance such different interests with the style and swagger that the 23-year-old big from Michigan State possesses? In a world that continues to merge and meld, “JJJ” stands out even among those that are above the crowd.
Fun facts about new Eagles offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson

With Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo both leaving Week 4’s game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars with injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles moved swiftly on the following Monday to provide themselves some insurance. They announced the signing of interior lineman Tyrese Robinson on Monday. The six-foot-three, 324-pound guard joins Philly’s practice...
Fan Reactions to Phoenix Suns Preseason Victory

The Phoenix Suns managed to bounce back after a poor start to the preseason and came away victorious against the L.A. Lakers. Devin Booker led the scoring putting up 22 points. This was followed by a brilliant night by Landry Shamet who helped contribute to the win with 18 points.
Christian Wood’s key advantage over Kristaps Porzingis will make life easier for Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks are done with the Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis. With the Latvian unicorn gone in Dallas when the Mavs traded him to the Washington Wizards in February, the team is looking ahead to a new two-man configuration. In place of Porzingis now for the Mavs is Christian Wood, who could just be the one to make Dallas realize the potential it hoped to get from the Doncic-Porzingis combo. As pointed out by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Christian Wood could help in lightening the load off the back of Doncic on a much more efficient manner than Porzingis used to with the Mavericks.
James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
New Orleans Pelicans 2022-23 NBA preview: Zion Williamson's return puts the rest of the league on notice

The New Orleans Pelicans have high hopes for this season, and rightfully so. With Zion Williamson back, their starting lineup figures to be among the league's best five-man units and they've got good depth with a pair of high-flying athletes in Larry Nance Jr. and Jaxson Hayes. Plus they've got Trey Murphy, Garrett Temple, Devonte' Graham, Naji Marhsall, Willy Hermangomez and spark plug Jose Alvarado all figuring to fill meaningful bench roles.
