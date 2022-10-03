ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

6 ways to help Hurricane Ian recovery in the Suncoast region

By Saundra Amrhein, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago

Amid national and statewide efforts to help victims of Hurricane Ian across Southwest Florida, local funds have been set up to specifically assist neighbors in the Sarasota area’s four-county region.

Here are six ways to help residents in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties:

The Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County

The Patterson Foundation has given a gift of $500,000 to the fund and offered a dollar-for-dollar match for every donation up to $750,000. The fund will be focused on long-term recovery efforts in Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Manatee counties and will help cover needs of residents not meet by government programs, insurance or other sources.

Donations can be made with a credit card through the Community Foundation’s website at cfsarasota.org .

Sign up to a special texting group for updates on Hurricane Ian and its aftermath

Flooding coverage: Gov. DeSantis says Hurricane Ian left North Port with worst standing water in Florida

School news: Manatee County schools to resume Tuesday, Sarasota schools remain closed amid Hurricane Ian damage

Charlotte County: 3 food and water distribution points, temporary medical site opened

They can also be sent by check through the mail to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, 2635 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL, 34237. Checks should be made out to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County with a note in the memo line indicating the Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund.

United Way Suncoast Emergency Relief Fund

The United Way Suncoast – which covers five counties, including Sarasota, DeSoto and Manatee – has created an emergency relief fund to help area nonprofits deliver aid to community members impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The fund will support mid- and long-term recovery efforts as communities seek to rebuild in the wake of the storm.

Donate by texting DISASTER to 844-701-5181 or visit this United Way Suncoast website .

Nonprofits seeking volunteers can also go through the website to post needs as well as apply for funding by registering and completing an application, titled “Hurricane Ian Relief Funding.” Community members interested in volunteering should visit: volunteersuncoast.org .

United Way of South Sarasota County Hurricane Ian Recovery & Relief Fund

The fund will provide financial help for individuals and families in Venice, North Port, Englewood, Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey.

To donate to the fund, visit uwssc.org. Also, checks can be mailed to United Way of South Sarasota County at 4242 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL, 34293.

The UWSSC office will also be open at that address to receive donated supplies Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations being accepted include: tarps, zip ties, flashlights with batteries, batteries, propane cans, bug repellent, can openers, hand sanitizer, toiletry products, baby formula, baby diapers, baby wipes, adult diapers, sanitizing wipes, feminine products, water flavoring packets, contractor bags, garbage bags and generators.

For assistance or questions about the fund or supplies drop-off site, call the UWSSC office at (941) 484-4811, or email Jaiden Johnson at jjohnson@uwssc.org.

Charlotte County Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund

At this time, monetary donations only are being requested. The fund will assist Charlotte County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. For more information, visit: charlottecf.org.

Relief resources: Charlotte County opens 3 food and water distribution points, temporary medical site after Ian

Charlotte County damage: 'Glad to be alive': Punta Gorda mobile home park decimated. One resident, 81, huddled in closet to ride out storm

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund

All gifts will be distributed to nonprofit agencies providing critical relief and services throughout the community. To learn more or to make a donation, visit here gulfcoastcf.org.

Manatee County Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund

The foundation has set up a disaster relief fund through a partnership and dollar-for-dollar match with the Bishop Parker Foundation up to $75,000. Tax-deductible gifts to the fund will be used to make grants to local nonprofit agencies providing hurricane-related assistance. All dollars will stay in Manatee County. For more information, visit: manateecf.org.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 6 ways to help Hurricane Ian recovery in the Suncoast region

Comments / 0

