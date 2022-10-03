ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

CNET

Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Oct. 4, 2022: Rates Tick Higher

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates climb. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved up. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate five times in 2022 to try to slow surging inflation. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Motley Fool

Could a Dividend Cut Actually Make Sense for This Dividend King?

Altria still relies on cigarettes for the vast majority of its revenue. Cutting the dividend by half would free up much-needed cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com

2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
Motley Fool

1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

Shares of Annaly Capital Management offer a hard-to-believe yield of 20.1% at recent prices. Annaly Capital Management's stock price was recently beaten down after Invesco Mortgage Capital, one of Annaly's peers, significantly reduced its dividend payout. Annaly Capital Management has a much better track record than Invesco Mortgage Capital. You’re...
