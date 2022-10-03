ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerro Gordo, NC

County clash game to be played in Waynesville after all

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County's big rivalry football game between Tuscola and Pisgah high schools will be played on Tuscola’s field at Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville. Pisgah had floated the idea of hosting the County Clash game at Bethel Middle School closer to its hometown of...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville firefighters collecting items for Hurricane Ian victims

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to donate to those impacted by Hurricane Ian, you have the chance through this weekend in Whiteville. Firefighters are taking donations of items at the Whiteville Fire Department on Columbus Street. Organizers are looking for water, toiletries and food (dry goods).
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
AUTRYVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bill Rogers sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after appointing Bill Rogers as the acting sheriff of Columbus County, he has been officially sworn in. This comes following the suspension of Jody Greene for racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office met early Thursday morning...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County has issued a boil water/water advisory for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Per the announcement, areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Part of I-95 to be widened to eight lanes near Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Part of Interstate 95 will be widened in the coming years after a $247 million contract was awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The renovations will occur on an eight-mile section of I-95 north of Lumberton. Flatiron Constructors Inc., a Morrisville-based company, will widen...
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Olde Waterford Way extension project underway in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the Olde Waterford way extension project in Leland is underway. Work started last month and is expected to finish by the start of the year. This project will extend Olde Waterford Way from Palm Ridge Drive to Olde Regent Way. Nearly 800 feet...
LELAND, NC
The State Port Pilot

Hurricane Ian: Brunswick coast feels effects of storm

After a relatively quiet hurricane season so far, last week brought Hurricane Ian from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic where southeastern Brunswick County felt some of its effects. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 1 around 2 p.m. Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina, bringing high winds, storm...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Shrine Club hosts its 49th annual fish fry fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The “Wilmington Shrine Club” hosted its 49th annual fish fry in three locations across the city. People were able to pick up plates at the Wilmington Shrine Club on South College Road, Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road, and Tex’s Tackle Off Eastwood Road. Each plate was ten dollars, and came with fried fish, hush puppies, and slaw.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WATCH: Driver wanted after causing damage in Winnabow

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. Deputies are looking for the person driving the black BMW captured in the video posted above. The driver caused damage to property at the Winnabow Fire Department on Governors Road, according to the...
WINNABOW, NC

