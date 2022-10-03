Read full article on original website
Related
East Bladen downs rival West Bladen for 21st straight time, keeps Mother County bragging rights
Dublin, N.C. — There are plenty of rivalries with victory bells at stake — but you'd be hard-pressed to find one that changes hands less often than the one that splits the Mother County. East Bladen won its 21st straight contest over rival West Bladen, completing a 42-0...
my40.tv
County clash game to be played in Waynesville after all
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County's big rivalry football game between Tuscola and Pisgah high schools will be played on Tuscola’s field at Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville. Pisgah had floated the idea of hosting the County Clash game at Bethel Middle School closer to its hometown of...
North Carolina Man Planning Big Trip After Scoring $100,000 Lottery Win
The 41-year-old landscaper is the lucky winner of a massive lotto prize.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Updated schedule released for weather-delayed U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The 44th annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is happening a little later than originally planned this year. Hurricane Ian cancelled the tournament last weekend, with the new dates being pushed to this weekend when the weather is expected to be perfect. The tournament kicks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville firefighters collecting items for Hurricane Ian victims
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to donate to those impacted by Hurricane Ian, you have the chance through this weekend in Whiteville. Firefighters are taking donations of items at the Whiteville Fire Department on Columbus Street. Organizers are looking for water, toiletries and food (dry goods).
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bill Rogers sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after appointing Bill Rogers as the acting sheriff of Columbus County, he has been officially sworn in. This comes following the suspension of Jody Greene for racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office met early Thursday morning...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach looking for volunteers to help clean up remaining Ian debris
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian has been gone from the Cape Fear for days, but debris from the storm still remains in certain parts of the area. According to officials, Sunset Beach Town Park is covered with fallen debris from the trees. The Town of Sunset Beach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County has issued a boil water/water advisory for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Per the announcement, areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
WECT
Vehicle incident on UNCW grounds leaves one student dead, driver facing charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Police Department has announced that one is facing charges following a fatal vehicle incident that occurred on school grounds over the weekend. Per the release, the incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 at 632 South College Road. Three people were inside...
WRAL
Part of I-95 to be widened to eight lanes near Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Part of Interstate 95 will be widened in the coming years after a $247 million contract was awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The renovations will occur on an eight-mile section of I-95 north of Lumberton. Flatiron Constructors Inc., a Morrisville-based company, will widen...
WECT
UPDATE: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on October 3 that Demareon Quadrice Tykia Brown, 24, was missing. Brown has been located and is safe. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Olde Waterford Way extension project underway in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the Olde Waterford way extension project in Leland is underway. Work started last month and is expected to finish by the start of the year. This project will extend Olde Waterford Way from Palm Ridge Drive to Olde Regent Way. Nearly 800 feet...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County man receives life in prison for 2019 murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County resident Andrew Boynton has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2019 murder. The guilty verdict comes just over a week after a trial began in Wilmington for Boynton’s murder of his friend and co-worker Kim Bland. Bland...
The State Port Pilot
Hurricane Ian: Brunswick coast feels effects of storm
After a relatively quiet hurricane season so far, last week brought Hurricane Ian from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic where southeastern Brunswick County felt some of its effects. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 1 around 2 p.m. Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina, bringing high winds, storm...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Shrine Club hosts its 49th annual fish fry fundraiser
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The “Wilmington Shrine Club” hosted its 49th annual fish fry in three locations across the city. People were able to pick up plates at the Wilmington Shrine Club on South College Road, Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road, and Tex’s Tackle Off Eastwood Road. Each plate was ten dollars, and came with fried fish, hush puppies, and slaw.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Driver wanted after causing damage in Winnabow
WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. Deputies are looking for the person driving the black BMW captured in the video posted above. The driver caused damage to property at the Winnabow Fire Department on Governors Road, according to the...
myhorrynews.com
S.C. Highway Patrol says it erred when it blamed school bus driver for fatal crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol on Wednesday said it erred when it accused the driver of an Horry County Schools school bus of failing to yield and causing a fatal crash Monday morning, Lt. Sonny Collins said in an email. "The original recording stated the bus driver failed to yield...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island, Southport Police Departments mark successful ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The community came out to take part in ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events in Brunswick County Wednesday morning. Members of the Southport Police Department and Oak Island Police Department participated in the event aimed to bring law enforcement and the community closer together.
Comments / 0