The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

darientimes.com
Volleyball top performances from week 3 of the 2022 season
Lauren Bender, Bristol Eastern: Bender racked up 22 kills and 18 digs in the Lancers’ 3-1 victory over city rival Bristol Central on Monday. Lexi Bonato, Amity: The junior had 16 kills and 10 digs to help lead the Spartans to a four-set win over Mercy. Annika Burr, Sacred...
Register Citizen
Newington cop and North Haven coach who died suddenly was 'one of our shining stars'
NEWINGTON — A local police officer who died suddenly over the weekend was a family man and consummate professional who put himself in harm’s way to help others, former colleagues said. Alan Brent Tancreti II, 49, of North Haven, died due to an “unexpected medical emergency” while off-duty...
Government Technology
Hamden, Conn., Mayor Puts Cost of Spring Hack at $500K
(TNS) — A May 26 cybersecurity event that compromised the Hamden's information technology system and affected government email for weeks is expected to cost the town roughly $500,000. The funds cover legal expenses, a forensics investigation, consultation services, a multi-factor authentication upgrade, security awareness training and increased storage space,...
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
darientimes.com
Darien field hockey gets two goals from Wilks, rolls over Wilton in battle of unbeatens
DARIEN — Persistence paid off for the Darien field hockey team. Or, in the case of junior Blake Wilks, it was “risk.”. Wilks fired in a pair of blistering goals and Raina Johns and Ryan Hapgood each scored once as the Blue Wave earned a decisive 4-1 victory over Wilton in a battle of unbeaten teams Tuesday in Darien.
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
Which Airport is More Convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut was just named the #2 airport in all of the United States for 2022 by Conde Nast. If they polled Danbury residents, do you think Westchester or Stewart would have shown up higher on their list?. Being from Waterbury, Bradley was always my...
Eyewitness News
Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police. One person was extricated. First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation. Motorists are advised to...
darientimes.com
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
darientimes.com
Community news: Darien preps for Mom's Morning In Halloween Parade, a 28-year town tradition
The Darien Community Association is preparing for this year's Mom's Morning In Halloween Parade as it continues a 28-year tradition for the town's youngest residents. Preschool-age children are invited to dress up for Halloween and go trick-or-treating with their caretakers at local merchants along the Post Road in Darien. Attendees...
darientimes.com
Republican Tracy Marra running unopposed for state's 141st District representing Darien, Rowayton
DARIEN — Republican candidate Tracy Marra is running unopposed to represent the 141st district in the Connecticut House of Representatives. Marra, a Darien resident, is set to replace Representative Terrie Wood, who is stepping down after completing her seventh term as the legislative representative serving Darien and Rowayton. Marra previously worked as Wood's campaign chair during the 2020 election.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Car Hits Building
2022-10-04@12:42pm–#Norwalk CT– Report of a car hitting Blinds To Go at 411 Westport Avenue. I guess you can say they were blind sided…. This news report is made possible by our sponsor who can make this Like It Never Even Happened!. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run...
New Britain Herald
Ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate re-opening of West Hartford's LobsterCraft
WEST HARTFORD – An official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of LobsterCraft will take place on Tuesday. The West Hartford location originally opened its doors in September 2021, and briefly closed in June 2022 for internal renovations. The official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the West Hartford...
darientimes.com
Police: Norwalk dad arrested after knocking football coach unconscious with helmet at game
NORWALK — Police have arrested a local parent they say struck a youth football coach in the head with a helmet at a game Sunday at Brien McMahon High School. Christopher Polk, 32, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace, Norwalk police said.
darientimes.com
Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say
NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
NBC Connecticut
Prince Tech in Hartford Closed Today Due to Staff Shortage
A technical high school in Hartford is closed on Wednesday. The principal of A.I. Prince Technical High School said the closure is due to a staff shortage. He did not elaborate about the reason for the shortage. It's unclear if the shortage will impact school on Thursday.
darientimes.com
Opinion: More work lies ahead to end gun violence
In the wake of the Sandy Hook school tragedy, Connecticut enacted some of the strongest gun regulations in the country. And thankfully, they’ve worked. Connecticut’s smart laws have saved lives, and we’re proud that our state now sees the fifth lowest rate of gun deaths in the country. Over the last four years, the legislature has banned ghost guns, required the safe storage of firearms inside homes and cars and modernized Red Flag laws to keep guns out of dangerous hands. Experts say we have the third strongest gun laws in the nation.
darientimes.com
Editorial: Everyone involved in youth sports needs to step back
Anyone who has spent time around youth sports knows it is usually a supportive environment. Children try their hardest, parents try not to stress too much and coaches look to bring out the best in the young athletes. There are exceptions on all fronts, but in general, it’s a low-stakes atmosphere. As it should be.
Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws
If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
