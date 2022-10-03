ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

By Michael Fornabaio
darientimes.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darientimes.com

Volleyball top performances from week 3 of the 2022 season

Lauren Bender, Bristol Eastern: Bender racked up 22 kills and 18 digs in the Lancers’ 3-1 victory over city rival Bristol Central on Monday. Lexi Bonato, Amity: The junior had 16 kills and 10 digs to help lead the Spartans to a four-set win over Mercy. Annika Burr, Sacred...
BRISTOL, CT
Government Technology

Hamden, Conn., Mayor Puts Cost of Spring Hack at $500K

(TNS) — A May 26 cybersecurity event that compromised the Hamden's information technology system and affected government email for weeks is expected to cost the town roughly $500,000. The funds cover legal expenses, a forensics investigation, consultation services, a multi-factor authentication upgrade, security awareness training and increased storage space,...
HAMDEN, CT
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willimantic, CT
City
Naugatuck, CT
City
Ansonia, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
Wolcott, CT
City
Newington, CT
City
East Hartford, CT
City
Watertown, CT
City
Simsbury, CT
City
Darien, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Glastonbury, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Cheshire, CT
Football
City
Southington, CT
Southington, CT
Sports
City
Windham, CT
City
Trumbull, CT
Trumbull, CT
Sports
City
Danbury, CT
Southington, CT
Football
Trumbull, CT
Football
City
Cheshire, CT
City
Hamden, CT
City
Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Football
Cheshire, CT
Sports
WTNH

Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.

Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
SHELTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police. One person was extricated. First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation. Motorists are advised to...
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
darientimes.com

Republican Tracy Marra running unopposed for state's 141st District representing Darien, Rowayton

DARIEN — Republican candidate Tracy Marra is running unopposed to represent the 141st district in the Connecticut House of Representatives. Marra, a Darien resident, is set to replace Representative Terrie Wood, who is stepping down after completing her seventh term as the legislative representative serving Darien and Rowayton. Marra previously worked as Wood's campaign chair during the 2020 election.
DARIEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Car Hits Building

2022-10-04@12:42pm–#Norwalk CT– Report of a car hitting Blinds To Go at 411 Westport Avenue. I guess you can say they were blind sided…. This news report is made possible by our sponsor who can make this Like It Never Even Happened!. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run...
NORWALK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
darientimes.com

Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say

NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Prince Tech in Hartford Closed Today Due to Staff Shortage

A technical high school in Hartford is closed on Wednesday. The principal of A.I. Prince Technical High School said the closure is due to a staff shortage. He did not elaborate about the reason for the shortage. It's unclear if the shortage will impact school on Thursday.
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: More work lies ahead to end gun violence

In the wake of the Sandy Hook school tragedy, Connecticut enacted some of the strongest gun regulations in the country. And thankfully, they’ve worked. Connecticut’s smart laws have saved lives, and we’re proud that our state now sees the fifth lowest rate of gun deaths in the country. Over the last four years, the legislature has banned ghost guns, required the safe storage of firearms inside homes and cars and modernized Red Flag laws to keep guns out of dangerous hands. Experts say we have the third strongest gun laws in the nation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Editorial: Everyone involved in youth sports needs to step back

Anyone who has spent time around youth sports knows it is usually a supportive environment. Children try their hardest, parents try not to stress too much and coaches look to bring out the best in the young athletes. There are exceptions on all fronts, but in general, it’s a low-stakes atmosphere. As it should be.
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy