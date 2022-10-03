Read full article on original website
Related
Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.
It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
What Is ‘Hurricane Cake’? Grocery Chain Publix’s Cakes Go Viral Amid Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian barrels down on Florida, a Southern supermarket chain is poking fun at the extreme weather with hurricane cakes. Photos of cakes featuring the hurricane symbol, storm tracking radar emblems and maps of Florida have taken over the internet. One cake even reads: "Leave Florida Alone!" The cakes...
How Waffle House called it: 24-hr diner 'that never closes' shuttered THIRTY FIVE branches in Florida before monster Hurricane Ian hit
When Waffle House closes, you know it's bad. As Hurricane Ian barreled across Florida on Wednesday, the 24-hour breakfast chain known for staying open - even during many natural disasters - temporarily closed 35 of their locations. Waffle House has been known to brave storms and stay open in order...
Publix Hurricane Cakes Are Back in Stock as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
Aside from keeping a close eye on weather reports and news updates, there are several telltale signs that an incoming hurricane is going to be big. There are frantic shoppers trying to stock up on groceries and survival essentials, citizens vacating the area to avoid the storm altogether, as well as Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore warning folks that it's gonna be a big'un.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian update 101 FL Deaths Homes ‘Unlivable’ 430K without Power
Nearly one week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, more than 100 people are dead as search and rescue and power restoration efforts continue in hard-hit parts of the state. More than 1,900 people have been rescued statewide since Monday, though it’s unclear how...
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
AOL Corp
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Something fishy happened on the day Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hours before Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa in southwest Florida, its impacts were being felt in Brevard County in the eastern part of the state by way of catfish appearing in driveways and yards. USA TODAY Network-Florida producer Jennifer...
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
RELATED PEOPLE
'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
Gizmodo
Florida's Shaky Insurance Market May Not Be Able to Handle Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has left much of southwest Florida a disaster zone, and the storm is on track to mess with one of the most volatile insurance markets in the country. Ian made landfall near Florida’s Punta Gorda on Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 hurricane, bringing huge storm surges and high winds. It has since degraded to a tropical storm, but despite the lower intensity, it is still predicted to flood parts of Central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.
‘Publix for the win’: Hurricane cakes are all over social media. But can you get one?
Beside being glued to weather reports, another way to know that a storm is coming is to check your feed with the hashtags #publix and #hurricanecake. One signal of an upcoming storm: a display of colorful cakes with the telltale swirl, displayed in the supermarket’s bakery section. A few years back, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain sold a bunch of these popular party cakes, many of them topped with edible radar images; the blue, green and orange frosting shaped in a circle, with a red eye smack in the middle. If Publix doesn't make a hurricane cake it's not a real hurricane
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unwilling or unable to evacuate, some Florida residents ride out Hurricane Ian
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Outside the window of Susan Flack's darkened condominium in Naples, Florida, on Wednesday, trees bent in the wind and a portable toilet floated by on rising floodwaters.
They hunkered down in Disney World for Hurricane Ian – this is what it was like
As Hurricane Ian barrelled down on central Florida on Wednesday night, guests at Disney World tucked into all-you-can-eat buffets while staff in Country Bear outfits entertained children.The resort’s four theme parks closed on Wednesday, but in the 32 hotels that sit on the 27,000 acre theme park near Orlando, Disney staff went to every effort to keep the magic alive. Ian roared ashore with winds of 150mph in Lee County on Wednesday afternoon, 145 miles away from the Magic Kingdom but leaving a track of destruction and ruin as it churned northeast across the state.And while it weakened to a...
This Florida woman survived her 'biggest mistake' in Hurricane Ian. Why experts say many others didn't
The rising Florida death toll from Hurricane Ian is further proof that people's vulnerability and misinformation play a role who lives and who dies.
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage
Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast
Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
2 Florida Restaurants Named 'Best Everyday Eats' In The US Were Hit Hard By Hurricane Ian
Just a week before Hurricane Ian, Tripadvisor came out with a new list of top-rated restaurants in America. Three Florida restaurants landed on their "Best of the Best Everday Eats" list. Coming in second place was Doc Ford's Bar & Grille in Fort Myers Beach, FL., fourth was Il Pastaiolo...
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
travelnoire.com
Airbnb Denies Refunds For Displaced Guests Due To Hurricane Ian
It seems many are struggling after learning that Airbnb denies refunds for those left displaced by Hurricane Ian in Florida. The destructive hurricane left some travelers in a predicament and now they will not have protection under Airbnb’s policy. According to Traveling Lifestyle the company cites Florida’s hurricane weather...
EatThis
New York City, NY
115K+
Followers
17K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!https://www.eatthis.com/
Comments / 0