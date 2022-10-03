ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

TheDailyBeast

Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.

It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
Distractify

Publix Hurricane Cakes Are Back in Stock as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

Aside from keeping a close eye on weather reports and news updates, there are several telltale signs that an incoming hurricane is going to be big. There are frantic shoppers trying to stock up on groceries and survival essentials, citizens vacating the area to avoid the storm altogether, as well as Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore warning folks that it's gonna be a big'un.
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Daily Mail

'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
Gizmodo

Florida's Shaky Insurance Market May Not Be Able to Handle Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has left much of southwest Florida a disaster zone, and the storm is on track to mess with one of the most volatile insurance markets in the country. Ian made landfall near Florida’s Punta Gorda on Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 hurricane, bringing huge storm surges and high winds. It has since degraded to a tropical storm, but despite the lower intensity, it is still predicted to flood parts of Central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Miami Herald

‘Publix for the win’: Hurricane cakes are all over social media. But can you get one?

Beside being glued to weather reports, another way to know that a storm is coming is to check your feed with the hashtags #publix and #hurricanecake. One signal of an upcoming storm: a display of colorful cakes with the telltale swirl, displayed in the supermarket’s bakery section. A few years back, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain sold a bunch of these popular party cakes, many of them topped with edible radar images; the blue, green and orange frosting shaped in a circle, with a red eye smack in the middle. If Publix doesn't make a hurricane cake it's not a real hurricane
The Independent

They hunkered down in Disney World for Hurricane Ian – this is what it was like

As Hurricane Ian barrelled down on central Florida on Wednesday night, guests at Disney World tucked into all-you-can-eat buffets while staff in Country Bear outfits entertained children.The resort’s four theme parks closed on Wednesday, but in the 32 hotels that sit on the 27,000 acre theme park near Orlando, Disney staff went to every effort to keep the magic alive. Ian roared ashore with winds of 150mph in Lee County on Wednesday afternoon, 145 miles away from the Magic Kingdom but leaving a track of destruction and ruin as it churned northeast across the state.And while it weakened to a...
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast

Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
CBS San Francisco

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
travelnoire.com

Airbnb Denies Refunds For Displaced Guests Due To Hurricane Ian

It seems many are struggling after learning that Airbnb denies refunds for those left displaced by Hurricane Ian in Florida. The destructive hurricane left some travelers in a predicament and now they will not have protection under Airbnb’s policy. According to Traveling Lifestyle the company cites Florida’s hurricane weather...
