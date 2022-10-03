Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
Motley Fool
2 Promising Growth Stocks Trading Under $10 a Share
There are multiple industries that could utilize Ginkgo Biowork's cell programming capabilities. Palantir Technologies consistently delivers solid 20%-plus growth, and management says it's on track for profitability by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
TSMC Shares Jump 5% After Morgan Stanley Says the Chipmaker Is a ‘Top Pick'
Morgan Stanley described TSMC as "the enabler of future technology." "We anticipate a semiconductor cycle recovery in 2H23 and suggest bargain-hunting in quality stocks right now. TSMC is our top pick," the investment bank wrote in a note. The stock rose as much as 5% in Wednesday trade. Shares of...
Why Is Pinterest Stock Rising Today?
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher Thursday following positive analyst coverage from Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan upgraded Pinterest from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $24 to $31, citing improved user growth and engagement trends, as well as the company's ability to grow monetization and take share in the advertising space. Sheridan believes the risk/reward opportunity is more positive with shares down more than 30% year-to-date.
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
tipranks.com
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases
U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
Constellation Brands Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Constellation Brands Inc STZ reported second-quarter FY23 net sales growth of 12% year-on-year to $2.65 billion, beating the consensus of $2.51 billion. Net sales for the Beer segment grew 15% Y/Y to $2.13 billion, and Wine and Spirits rose 1% Y/Y to $515.8 million. Shipment volume for Beer increased 12.1%,...
ConAgra Brands Q1 Earnings Surpass Street View
ConAgra Brands Inc CAG reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 9.5% year-on-year to $2.90 billion, beating the consensus of $2.85 billion. Grocery & Snacks segment sales increased 10.5% Y/Y to $1.2 billion, and Refrigerated & Frozen segment sales increased 9.6% Y/Y to $1.2 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.57 beat the...
Analyzing Pagaya Technologies's Short Interest
Pagaya Technologies's PGY short percent of float has risen 166.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 819 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Viavi Solutions Is 'A Solid, Less Volatile Way' To Invest In Secular Trends, Analyst Says
Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV is well positioned for markets that have secular growth prospects, according to Rosenblatt Securities. The Analyst: Mike Genovese initiated coverage of Viavi Solutions with a Buy rating and a price target of $18. Genovese cited the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company's potential with FTTP, Hyper-Scale Data Centers, 400+G...
Analyst Ratings for Waters
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Waters WAT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
parktelegraph.com
It’s Not Over Yet For XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$2.20, or +4.94%, to $46.72. Volume reached 21,001 shares, with price reaching a high of $47.5 and a low of $46.74. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that XPO Logistics Announces Heidi Ratti as Chief Human Resources Officer for RXO Spin-Off.
AngioDynamics's Earnings: A Preview
AngioDynamics ANGO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AngioDynamics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. AngioDynamics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Why Exxon Mobil Stock Is Shooting Higher
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $90.35 during Monday's pre-market session. Shares of several oil stocks are trading higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut. What Happened?. Bloomberg...
Expert Ratings for AutoNation
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on AutoNation AN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
