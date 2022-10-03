A Vancouver Canucks trade happened in the middle of their final pre-season game on Friday night. Jason Dickinson was on the way out as a fourth-line forward with the Canucks this year. In 2021-22, Dickinson played 62 games with five goals and 11 total points at centre. He couldn’t quite find his role with a team in turmoil, unfortunately. It wasn’t a bad gamble, but there was no chance to live up to his contract. Given Vancouver’s troubles on their defence, the deal makes sense in terms of assets. Switching a borderline forward for a borderline defenceman puts some more depth where they need it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO