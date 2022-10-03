ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

lastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumours: Detroit Red Wings Star Forward Eyes Next Contract

NHL Rumours – Dylan Larkin Contract. Max Bultman of The Athletic looked at what the Red Wings captain’s next deal may be. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman might use the recent Mathew Barzal extension as a framework for Larkin’s next contract. The Islanders forward inked an eight-year, $73.2 million extension earlier in the week.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV

During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
NHL
lastwordonsports.com

Calgary Flames Extend Newly-Acquired Star Defenseman

The Calgary Flames have extended defenseman Mackenzie Weegar to an eight-year extension worth $50 million. the contract carries an annual average value of $6.25-million. The deal will expire at the end of the 2031 season. Weegar was acquired as a part of the blockbuster trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. He was traded alongside superstar forward Jonathan Huberdeau, prospect Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 1st-round pick.
NHL
NBC Sports

Mixed messages? Flyers make puzzling decision to cut York

VOORHEES, N.J. — At his end-of-the-season press conference, just four days after a 57-loss season, with fans wondering if there was anything to infuse hope, Chuck Fletcher brought up Cam York. "Cam York, to me, is a young man that's going to have a very bright future in this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lastwordonsports.com

Vancouver Canucks Trade for Defense

A Vancouver Canucks trade happened in the middle of their final pre-season game on Friday night. Jason Dickinson was on the way out as a fourth-line forward with the Canucks this year. In 2021-22, Dickinson played 62 games with five goals and 11 total points at centre. He couldn’t quite find his role with a team in turmoil, unfortunately. It wasn’t a bad gamble, but there was no chance to live up to his contract. Given Vancouver’s troubles on their defence, the deal makes sense in terms of assets. Switching a borderline forward for a borderline defenceman puts some more depth where they need it.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Sadly the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays to open the MLB Playoffs

The Cleveland Guardians will unfortunately match up with the Tampa Bay Rays to open the playoffs. The playoff bracket has been set for the Cleveland Guardians and they will face the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game set starting Friday. All three games will be played in Cleveland at Progressive Field and it will see two similarly built, and run ballclubs colliding in a playoff series that should have been for the American League Championship.
CLEVELAND, OH
lastwordonsports.com

Why The New Jersey Devils Should Avoid Trading For Jakob Chychrun

The Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes are heating up. Rumours of where he could end upkeep piling up by the day and new teams emerge with each passing second. One team that has emerged is the New Jersey Devils. While having one of the best prospect pools in the league, it is a move that Tom Fitzgerald could pull off.
NEWARK, NJ
lastwordonsports.com

Remembering Notable Games: Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC

PREVIEW – With the Supporters Shield having slipped away from Philadelphia Union’s grasp, attention turns to securing the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Their final game of the regular MLS season comes at Subaru Park, to host a Toronto team with nothing to play for. With an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lastwordonsports.com

Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs

Last Word On Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
lastwordonsports.com

Dallas Stars Top Forward Signs New Contract With Team

The Dallas Stars re-signed free agent forward Jason Robertson, to a 4-year contract worth $ 31million, or $7.75 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2025-2026 season. Jason Robertson re-signs after a full offseason of questions. Jason Robertson Re-Signs with the Dallas Stars. Over his two-year NHL career,...
DALLAS, TX
#Hockey #The Philadelphia Flyers
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: October 7 Including San Jose Sharks vs Nashville Predators

Welcome back to the first NHL Predictions of the 2022 NHL Season. Each day, Last Word On Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game, which happens to be the only one, is the San Jose Sharks vs Nashville Predators.
SAN JOSE, CA
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #10 Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler consistently leads his teams to the playoffs and sometimes more, which has been clearly displayed during his tenure with the Miami Heat. His talents were again broadcasted to the world when the Heat took down the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs, earning the Heat a bid to the Eastern Conference Finals. Two seasons ago, Butler also took Miami to the NBA Finals, but they fell short to the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
lastwordonsports.com

Montreal Canadiens Sign Controversial Draft Pick

The Montreal Canadiens announced this morning that 2021 first-round draft pick Logan Mailloux has signed an entry-level contract. Mailloux was drafted 31st overall in the 2021 draft after Montreal’s Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Finals. Mailloux was a controversial pick at the 2021 draft due to legal issues in Sweden after having non-consensually filmed a sexual act.
NHL

