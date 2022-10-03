Read full article on original website
NHL Rumours: Detroit Red Wings Star Forward Eyes Next Contract
NHL Rumours – Dylan Larkin Contract. Max Bultman of The Athletic looked at what the Red Wings captain’s next deal may be. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman might use the recent Mathew Barzal extension as a framework for Larkin’s next contract. The Islanders forward inked an eight-year, $73.2 million extension earlier in the week.
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
Calgary Flames Extend Newly-Acquired Star Defenseman
The Calgary Flames have extended defenseman Mackenzie Weegar to an eight-year extension worth $50 million. the contract carries an annual average value of $6.25-million. The deal will expire at the end of the 2031 season. Weegar was acquired as a part of the blockbuster trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. He was traded alongside superstar forward Jonathan Huberdeau, prospect Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 1st-round pick.
Mixed messages? Flyers make puzzling decision to cut York
VOORHEES, N.J. — At his end-of-the-season press conference, just four days after a 57-loss season, with fans wondering if there was anything to infuse hope, Chuck Fletcher brought up Cam York. "Cam York, to me, is a young man that's going to have a very bright future in this...
Vancouver Canucks Trade for Defense
A Vancouver Canucks trade happened in the middle of their final pre-season game on Friday night. Jason Dickinson was on the way out as a fourth-line forward with the Canucks this year. In 2021-22, Dickinson played 62 games with five goals and 11 total points at centre. He couldn’t quite find his role with a team in turmoil, unfortunately. It wasn’t a bad gamble, but there was no chance to live up to his contract. Given Vancouver’s troubles on their defence, the deal makes sense in terms of assets. Switching a borderline forward for a borderline defenceman puts some more depth where they need it.
Legendary MLB Announcer Is Calling His Final Game Today
This Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will mark Tom Grieve's final broadcast as an analyst. Grieve, 74, has been working Rangers games for 28 years. He'll ride off into the sunset once the 2022 regular season comes to an end. Grieve isn't just an analyst...
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
Sadly the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays to open the MLB Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians will unfortunately match up with the Tampa Bay Rays to open the playoffs. The playoff bracket has been set for the Cleveland Guardians and they will face the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game set starting Friday. All three games will be played in Cleveland at Progressive Field and it will see two similarly built, and run ballclubs colliding in a playoff series that should have been for the American League Championship.
Why The New Jersey Devils Should Avoid Trading For Jakob Chychrun
The Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes are heating up. Rumours of where he could end upkeep piling up by the day and new teams emerge with each passing second. One team that has emerged is the New Jersey Devils. While having one of the best prospect pools in the league, it is a move that Tom Fitzgerald could pull off.
Remembering Notable Games: Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC
PREVIEW – With the Supporters Shield having slipped away from Philadelphia Union’s grasp, attention turns to securing the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Their final game of the regular MLS season comes at Subaru Park, to host a Toronto team with nothing to play for. With an...
Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs
Last Word On Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs.
Dallas Stars Top Forward Signs New Contract With Team
The Dallas Stars re-signed free agent forward Jason Robertson, to a 4-year contract worth $ 31million, or $7.75 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2025-2026 season. Jason Robertson re-signs after a full offseason of questions. Jason Robertson Re-Signs with the Dallas Stars. Over his two-year NHL career,...
NHL Predictions: October 7 Including San Jose Sharks vs Nashville Predators
Welcome back to the first NHL Predictions of the 2022 NHL Season. Each day, Last Word On Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game, which happens to be the only one, is the San Jose Sharks vs Nashville Predators.
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #10 Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler consistently leads his teams to the playoffs and sometimes more, which has been clearly displayed during his tenure with the Miami Heat. His talents were again broadcasted to the world when the Heat took down the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs, earning the Heat a bid to the Eastern Conference Finals. Two seasons ago, Butler also took Miami to the NBA Finals, but they fell short to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Montreal Canadiens Sign Controversial Draft Pick
The Montreal Canadiens announced this morning that 2021 first-round draft pick Logan Mailloux has signed an entry-level contract. Mailloux was drafted 31st overall in the 2021 draft after Montreal’s Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Finals. Mailloux was a controversial pick at the 2021 draft due to legal issues in Sweden after having non-consensually filmed a sexual act.
