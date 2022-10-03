ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy Cheung of Westview voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Athlete of the Week

By Dan Brood
 2 days ago

Congratulations to Westview’s Kennedy Cheung for being voted SBLive’s WaFdBank Oregon Girls Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 19-25.

Cheung, a senior libero on the Westview volleyball team, led the Wildcats defensively with 16 digs while also having three assists and passing for a 2.141 average on serve receive in a 3-0 Metro League win over Sunset. In a 2-0 tournament victory over Nelson, the four-year varsity player had 10 digs, three assists and a 2.13 passing average on serve receive.

Cheung received 35.12% of the vote, beating out Julissa Pernsteiner, a junior on the St. Mary’s Academy volleyball team, who finished second with 24.44%. Teagan Triplett, a senior on the Glide volleyball team, was third with 12.59% and Haley Saunders, a senior on the Sutherlin volleyball team, was fourth with 8.56%. There were more than 41,000 votes tallied this week.

We are accepting WaFd Bank Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.

