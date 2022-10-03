Kennedy Cheung of Westview voted the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Westview’s Kennedy Cheung for being voted SBLive’s WaFdBank Oregon Girls Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 19-25.
Cheung, a senior libero on the Westview volleyball team, led the Wildcats defensively with 16 digs while also having three assists and passing for a 2.141 average on serve receive in a 3-0 Metro League win over Sunset. In a 2-0 tournament victory over Nelson, the four-year varsity player had 10 digs, three assists and a 2.13 passing average on serve receive.
Cheung received 35.12% of the vote, beating out Julissa Pernsteiner, a junior on the St. Mary’s Academy volleyball team, who finished second with 24.44%. Teagan Triplett, a senior on the Glide volleyball team, was third with 12.59% and Haley Saunders, a senior on the Sutherlin volleyball team, was fourth with 8.56%. There were more than 41,000 votes tallied this week.
We are accepting WaFd Bank Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email danbrood91@gmail.com.
