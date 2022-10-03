Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Tyrone Butler tells us about the upcoming event for Augusta’s First Community Arts School
David Harden and Walter Santiago tell us about poetry and music coming together.
JENNIE: GA Legal Services Program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Georgia Legal Services Program is a nonprofit legal aid organization. It’s statewide, and in our area it helps clients in 14 counties around Augusta with legal concerns like evictions, elder law, and Medicare issues. Brittany Pasley is a Supervising Attorney with the Augusta office. “Yes, we are a statewide non-profit law firm. […]
wfxg.com
Martinez couple forgoes wedding gifts in favor of charitable donations
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - When planning a wedding, many couples visit stores or websites to create a registry, so their family and friends will be able to find the perfect gift. Peter Mourfield and Jennifer Jeffaries are doing things a little differently for their October nuptials. “Since we are merging...
Community salutes memory of Sammie Napier
LANGLEY — One of Aiken County's most prominent businessmen was remembered Tuesday afternoon for his involvement in a variety of roles, with Sammie Napier's funeral being held at Langley Church of God. The 82-year-old Graniteville native, largely remembered as the owner and president of Napier Funeral Home, in Graniteville,...
multifamilybiz.com
Capital Square Acquires 200-Unit Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartment Community Located in Augusta Submarket of Martinez, Georgia
AUGUSTA, GA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Lakeside on Riverwatch Apartments, a 200-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, Georgia. "Lakeside on Riverwatch is located in an...
WRDW-TV
Local mentor encourages young men to leave a life of crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We talked to a local mentor who says he knows what it’s like to get caught up in a life of crime. He also says teenagers and other young people still have a chance to turn their lives around, as he did. Born and raised...
Aiken High School students experience virtual reality
Aiken High School received a special visit on Sept. 28. The Army Virtual Air Rescue Experience Semi-Truck made a stop at the high school after evacuating from Florida, said Sgt. First Class Joshua Sulkers. He reached out to Nina Dorman, the career specialist at Aiken High School, and asked if AHS would host the Army simulator. The experience allowed the students to participate in a virtual helicopter simulation.
WJBF.com
The Salvation Army First Stop Shop is now open
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta’s latest defense in the fight against homelessness is now open. The Salvation Army, along with other leaders in the community, officially opened the doors to its “First Stop Shop”. Located next door to the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, the First Stop...
Customers confused after Evans restaurant alcohol license revocation
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday night to revoke Stay Social Tap and Table's alcohol license.
WRDW-TV
Registration, distribution set for James Brown Turkey Giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration and distribution dates have been set for this year’s James Brown Turkey Giveaway. Registration for free turkeys will be offered from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 at May Park, 622 Fourth St. Registrants will need a valid state ID and...
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: Rack & Grill III offers opulent, all-American hamburgers
One way to find a good hamburger in our part of the world is to walk into a pool parlor. CSRA favorites include City Billiards in Aiken, Bruce's Bar & Grill in Warrenville, the Edgefield Pool Room, Atomic City Cafe in New Ellenton and the Sports Center in Augusta. Each serves its own notable version of the all-American burger.
WRDW-TV
Well-known Evans business gets its alcohol license revoked
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of people showed up at the Columbia County Commission meeting to support a popular local business at risk of losing its alcohol license. Stay Social Tap and Table is right across from the Lady A Amphitheater in Evans. They opened the doors as the pandemic hit and managed to stay afloat.
New grass-cutting contract is approved with more mowing and cost
There will be more stormwater money spent for roadside maintenance next year, but fee payers will see more mowing.
WJBF.com
Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit is helping people who need it
Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit is helping people who need it. Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit is helping …. Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit is helping people who need it. The Clubhou.se in Augusta gives ‘Shark Tank’ experience …. Your latest local headlines at 11pm. April Sather: WAFJ...
wfxg.com
Greenbrier High School Homecoming Dance incident under investigation
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after an incident during the Greenbrier High School homecoming dance. According to the Columbia County School District, a substance caused some students to experience a burning sensation in their throat, ultimately disrupting the event. Many parents and even some students are...
Actress Kiara Iman sits down with WJBF about new film ‘Praise This,’ starring Chloe Bailey
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Kiara Iman is an actor, singer, educator, and content creator, who now has the opportunity for her talents to be seen on the big screen. A John S. Davidson Fine Arts graduate, Kiara Iman will soon be seen nationwide in the next Will Packer film, Praise This, which stars Chloe Bailey […]
Augusta, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Savannah River Mission Completion opens new offices on Silver Bluff Road
The non-revenue generating departments of Savannah River Mission Completion have a new home. Dave Olson, president and program manager of the company, cut a ribbon Monday afternoon symbolically opening the offices at 1070 Silver Bluff Road that will house the company's human resources, information technology, finance, procurement, legal, accounting, facilities and quality and contractor assurance offices.
WRDW-TV
2,500 jobs coming to SRS with plutonium plant’s construction
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - About 2,500 skilled craft and trade union workers will be hired for all phases of a massive construction project at the Savannah River Site that will produce the cores of nuclear weapons. Construction on the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility is expected to begin before the...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Lawyer challenges medical garnishment, finds programs predatory
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is one of six hospitals across the region taking money from South Carolinians’ paychecks or tax refunds to settle a medical debt. The I-TEAM found two programs that allow medical garnishments. We also found a pattern of people not being warned or told...
