Starkville, MS

wcbi.com

West Point schools announce security measures for football games

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
WEST POINT, MS
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Starkville, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: Sudduth Elementary student co-writes book with father

Duchess Yeates, a student at Sudduth Elementary School, and her dad, David Yeates, have written a book titled “My Dada and Me.”. The book was published by Tellwell Talent and is selling in stores such as Wal-Mart, Target, Books-a-Million, and Amazon. Duchess was born on March 28, 2016, at...
STARKVILLE, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek

Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
