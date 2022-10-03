ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 9

AP_001086.2870de34856b4a5091993c25f76b940f.1719
4d ago

All cities have to do is drill and there’s enough water for everyone for a long long time. This is the lie they tell everyone to put them in a scarcity mindset. Agendas agendas agendas

Reply(1)
4
K K
4d ago

Farmers run irrigation 24/7 just to use the water, even when they don't need it, so they don't loose "rights" to it. It's an absurd policy that CAUSES waste.

Reply
2
Related
skyhinews.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado

If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain destination dubbed one of 'best small cities' in America

One Colorado mountain city recently got a nod in the annual Condé Naste Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranked as one of the 'best small cities' in the country. Found in the 2nd place spot on the list of 10 destinations around the country was Aspen, Colorado. The publication gave this resort town a shoutout for the great dining, ample outdoor recreation opportunities, and how it's home to plenty of great places to stay.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed

Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

The Death of Parking Requirements

California’s recent decision to eliminate parking requirements at developments near public transit could have a major impact on the country’s parking lot ‘addiction,’ writes Ciara Nugent in Time. “The move will encourage developers to build more affordable homes for people who don’t want a parking space, and generate ‘more walkable neighborhoods and public transit,’ [California Governor] Newsom said.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

Coalition Fights Displacement Along Purple Line

The Washington Post’s Katharine Shaver spoke with Gerrit Knaap, founder of the Purple Line Corridor Coalition, a group created to study the potential for displacement and other economic impacts in the areas around Maryland’s new Purple Line light rail. Knaap spoke to the importance of preserving existing housing...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Davies
ouraynews.com

State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital

Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare moose sighting takes place in New Mexico, moose likely from Colorado

Video footage circulating online captures a moose spotted in Questa, New Mexico, with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish noting that only five confirmed sightings have taken place in the state over the last 10 years. The most likely scenario is that this moose wandered across the border into New Mexico from Colorado, as this species continues to increase its range around the state and beyond. Moose were...
QUESTA, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#River Basin#Water Rights#Npr
OutThere Colorado

Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country

A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'top spot to visit' during fall

According to US News and World Report, one town in Colorado is among the top 20 'fall vacation spots' in the United States and Canada. Ranking 12th on a list of 20 places was the tiny San Juan mountain range town of Telluride. To those familiar with Colorado, this nod should come as no surprise. Telluride has long been heralded as one of the best spots to see fall colors in the Centennial State. Coupled with the outdoor recreation opportunities and a number of fall...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
9NEWS

Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
DENVER, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Cyber Attack Cripples Colorado’s Government Website

Another cyber-attack took down a government website. An attack orchestrated by a “foreign actor” took down Colorado’s main government website yesterday. Colorado.gov went offline yesterday afternoon. All other state websites and services were still available. It is unclear if the suspect is asking for ransom to bring...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy