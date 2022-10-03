ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedford-ma.gov

Deadline to Register to Vote in State Election October 29

New Bedford, Massachusetts – The New Bedford Board of Election Commissioners has announced that Saturday, October 29, 2022, 5 p.m. is the deadline to register to vote for the state election in the Election Commission Office, room 114, City Hall. The state election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedford-ma.gov

City of New Bedford Issues Call for Artists for Cove Walk Artwork

New Bedford, Massachusetts – The City of New Bedford’s Department of City Planning, in collaboration with New Bedford Creative, announces a Call for Artists. The call is seeking artist proposals for temporary public artwork to be located at the entrance to the New Bedford Cove Walk (1087 Cove Road) in 2023.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedford-ma.gov

Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

New Bedford, Massachusetts – Free, walk-up COVID-19 clinics in New Bedford offer all CDC-approved vaccine doses and boosters, for adults and youth. Bringing your vaccination card when getting a booster shot is helpful, but not required. Clinics provided by Seven Hills Behavioral Health, unless otherwise marked. NOTE: The Seven...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy