FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Quarterback Signing News

The Miami Dolphins needed to address their quarterback depth with Tua Tagovailoa unavailable for Week 5. They did that on Monday, signing Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett and seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson will be the quarterbacks backing up Teddy Bridgewater against the New York Jets on Sunday. Sinnett...
NFL
FanSided

5 Jets players the Miami Dolphins need to account for on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins will face a Jets team that may finally be finding their footing in the Robert Saleh era but five players stand out as ones Miami has to take care of. They were epic battles that spanned over a decade. Quarterback duos that made great defenses look like nobodies. The Dolphins and Jets have a long and storied rivalry but lately, Miami has owned the series.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Media only cares about concussions when it involves the Miami Dolphins

Player safety is crucial but over the past week, I’ve noticed something. Why does the media only care about concussions when it involves the Miami Dolphins?. Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion injury versus the Bengals, and now the entire media is pointing the finger at the Miami Dolphins and HC Mike McDaniel for being irresponsible. Other NFL HCs and even doctors online are getting in on the drama.
MIAMI, FL
Gephardt Daily

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Jets; injury triggers NFL concussion protocol changes

Oct. 3 (UPI) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be out for Week 5 due to a concussion that has triggered NFL protocol changes and led to a doctor’s firing. Tagovailoa took the second hit to his head in as many games in the second quarter of the Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday in Cincinnati. He was ruled out for the remainder of that game and taken to a local hospital before traveling back to Miami that night with teammates.
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons to remain optimistic about the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins suffered a tough loss last Thursday, but there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the rest of the season. Emotions were running high for Miami Dolphins fans during and after the team’s loss to the Bengals last Thursday night, and rightfully so. Fans...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Braves pitcher could be in for major pay bonus if the stars align

If Jake Odorizzi goes the distance for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, it will be a sight to behold!. All that stands between Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi and $1 million is 8.2 innings pitched. While he has had his moments since coming over from the Houston Astros in the...
MLB
NESN

Bill Belichick Weighs In On Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy

The NFL’s handling of concussions reentered the public discourse last week. On Monday, Bill Belichick shared his thoughts on the matter. During an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” the New England Patriots head coach was asked whether the league’s concussion protocols should be amended following multiple incidents involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Belichick sidestepped that question, deferring to medical professionals.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Reportedly Get Positive Injury News On Monday

The New York Jets got some much-needed good injury news on Monday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jets tackle Max Mitchell did not suffer a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's still going to be out for the next several weeks due to a dislocation in the...
NFL
Click10.com

Miami Sports Pod: Tua’s injury, Tyler’s extension and Heat training camp

On the latest edition of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the injury suffered by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and how the team and league has responded since. They also talk about the massive contract extension signed by Miami Heat star...
MIAMI, FL
