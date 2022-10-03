Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury
The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
Dolphins injury report: 17 players listed ahead of Jets game
After a hard-fought Thursday night contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Sunday night matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Miami listed 17 players on their first injury report of the week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (groins), offensive tackle...
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Quarterback Signing News
The Miami Dolphins needed to address their quarterback depth with Tua Tagovailoa unavailable for Week 5. They did that on Monday, signing Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Sinnett and seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson will be the quarterbacks backing up Teddy Bridgewater against the New York Jets on Sunday. Sinnett...
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
5 Jets players the Miami Dolphins need to account for on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins will face a Jets team that may finally be finding their footing in the Robert Saleh era but five players stand out as ones Miami has to take care of. They were epic battles that spanned over a decade. Quarterback duos that made great defenses look like nobodies. The Dolphins and Jets have a long and storied rivalry but lately, Miami has owned the series.
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
3 Miami Dolphins players that might get a look ahead of trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. November first is the last day to make trades and the Miami Dolphins could move these five players. There has been a lot of speculation about what players could be on the trade block but no one is mentioned more than tight end Mike Gesicki.
Media only cares about concussions when it involves the Miami Dolphins
Player safety is crucial but over the past week, I’ve noticed something. Why does the media only care about concussions when it involves the Miami Dolphins?. Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion injury versus the Bengals, and now the entire media is pointing the finger at the Miami Dolphins and HC Mike McDaniel for being irresponsible. Other NFL HCs and even doctors online are getting in on the drama.
Gephardt Daily
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Jets; injury triggers NFL concussion protocol changes
Oct. 3 (UPI) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be out for Week 5 due to a concussion that has triggered NFL protocol changes and led to a doctor’s firing. Tagovailoa took the second hit to his head in as many games in the second quarter of the Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday in Cincinnati. He was ruled out for the remainder of that game and taken to a local hospital before traveling back to Miami that night with teammates.
3 reasons to remain optimistic about the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins suffered a tough loss last Thursday, but there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the rest of the season. Emotions were running high for Miami Dolphins fans during and after the team’s loss to the Bengals last Thursday night, and rightfully so. Fans...
AOL Corp
‘72 Dolphins hold Jets’ Joe Namath to 152 yards passing in a 27-17 victory
Dolphins 27, Jets 17 (Oct. 8, 1972) Even though the ‘72 season was only three weeks old, the Dolphins were the only undefeated team left in the NFL as they traveled to Shea Stadium to put their 3-0 record on the line. Eventually Miami would emerge victorious but not...
Heat faces major cap crunch after doling out five big contracts. How it impacts the future
The upshot of the Miami Heat’s lucrative extension with Tyler Herro? The Heat now has one of the league’s most skilled young scorers under contract for five years.
Braves pitcher could be in for major pay bonus if the stars align
If Jake Odorizzi goes the distance for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, it will be a sight to behold!. All that stands between Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi and $1 million is 8.2 innings pitched. While he has had his moments since coming over from the Houston Astros in the...
MLB・
Bill Belichick Weighs In On Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
The NFL’s handling of concussions reentered the public discourse last week. On Monday, Bill Belichick shared his thoughts on the matter. During an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” the New England Patriots head coach was asked whether the league’s concussion protocols should be amended following multiple incidents involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Belichick sidestepped that question, deferring to medical professionals.
Jets Reportedly Get Positive Injury News On Monday
The New York Jets got some much-needed good injury news on Monday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jets tackle Max Mitchell did not suffer a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's still going to be out for the next several weeks due to a dislocation in the...
Heat’s Pat Riley opens up on his respect for Don Shula: ‘He was just an inspiration to me’
It was released nearly 27 years ago, but the Sports Illustrated cover still bothers Pat Riley.
Click10.com
Miami Sports Pod: Tua’s injury, Tyler’s extension and Heat training camp
On the latest edition of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the injury suffered by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and how the team and league has responded since. They also talk about the massive contract extension signed by Miami Heat star...
Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins denies grabbing Josh Allen's privates
MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins rarely slips under the radar. But the outgoing fourth-year player has been fined $13,261 because of an incident involving Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. During the Dolphins’ Sept. 25 game against the Bills, the NFL believes Wilkins grabbed Allen in the groin...
