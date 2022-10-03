Oct. 3 (UPI) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be out for Week 5 due to a concussion that has triggered NFL protocol changes and led to a doctor’s firing. Tagovailoa took the second hit to his head in as many games in the second quarter of the Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday in Cincinnati. He was ruled out for the remainder of that game and taken to a local hospital before traveling back to Miami that night with teammates.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO