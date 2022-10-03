Read full article on original website
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Billy Idol Names His Rock God
Billy Idol himself is considered a rock god by many. So, who does the man himself consider to be a rock god?. “My rock god is Marc Bolan," Idol said in a recent interview with Raised on Rock. "He was just very instrumental in Generation X, the punk rock group I was in a career really because we got to play live on his Marc Show."
Paramore Officially Bring Back ‘Misery Business’ Four Years After Declaring They Would No Longer Play It
Paramore seems to be in the business of changing their minds, as the band has officially un-retired their controversial but certified banger Misery Business. In 2018, frontman Hayley William said they would no longer perform the song live, following criticism that one of its lyrics was unfeminist. But during Paramore’s return to the stage on Sunday to perform new music for the first time in five years, Williams announced Misery Business would be returning as well—celebrating the band’s new era with the return of an age-old tradition. “Four years ago, we said we were gonna retire this song for...
Parker McCollum Says New Album Is Coming “Next Year,” Reveals Part Of 12-Song Tracklist
Parker McCollum has new music on the way. He revealed on Twitter that his next album, which is untitled as of now, will be released sometime next year. He also shared a photo of the 12-song tracklist, which was mostly blacked out, aside from two songs, “Stoned” and his current single at country radio, “Handle On You”:
23 albums we can't wait to listen to this fall
How do you possibly top a music-packed summer that gave us That Album? Well, you could do worse than a new season promising long-awaited releases from Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen, Björk, Kid Cudi, the 1975, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and so many more. Here, we round up 23 new albums we can't wait to hunker down with this fall.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Mick Jagger’s Response When Asked If ‘Their Satanic Majesties Request’ Was Supposed to Sound Like The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’
The Beatles' 'Strawberry Fields Forever" and "2000 Light Years from Home" from The Rolling Stones' 'Their Satanic Majesties Request' performed differently on the charts.
How Can The Beatles Rank as the Number One Greatest Artist of All if They Spent the Least Amount of Time on the Charts?
How can The Beatles rank as the number one greatest artist of all time if they spent the least amount of time on the charts?
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
Ringo Starr Once Said He Had a ‘Self-Centered’ Reason for Loving the ‘Abbey Road’ Sessions
Ringo Starr admitted he has a more selfish reason for having strong memories of making The Beatles' seminal 'Abbey Road.'
The xx will 'definitely' release new music, says Oliver Sim
Oliver Sim says new The xx music is "definitely" on the cards. The composer - who dropped his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’ in 2021 - has reassured fans that while he, Jamie xx and Romy Madley Croft are busy with their respective solo careers, they will regroup to record new tunes.
Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ From Apple Music’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert
The world tour in support of Billie Eilish’s sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever was a long time coming. As the global event comes to an official close, the singer is sharing highlights from her career-spanning setlist with live performance videos from her sold-out show at London’s O2 arena, including the swaggering single “Therefore I Am” and the unbothered deep cut “I Didn’t Change My Number.”
Cruz Beckham, 17, is 'working with Rita Ora's songwriter' as he follows in his mother Victoria's footsteps and prepares to launch music career
He is determined to follow in his mother Victoria's footsteps after she achieved global fame as part of the Spice Girls. And Cruz Beckham's singing career looks set to be on track as he is reportedly working with Rita Ora's award winning writer. The aspiring singer, 17, previously released festive...
‘The Voice’ Preview: Grace Bello Earns Coveted 4-Chair Turn After ‘Magical’ Justin Bieber Cover
Grace Bello starts off her Blind Audition strong in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Voice. She showcases her beautiful vocals right away singing Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” which causes John Legend to turn his red chair first. Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello follow John’s lead by turning their red chair. Gwen Stefani holds out until the very end.
Watch: Marcus Mumford Perform Bluesy Single “Grace” on ‘Late Late Show’
On the press tour for his first solo album, Marcus Mumford stopped by the Late Late Show to perform an emotional version of his song “Grace.” With a live band in tow, Mumford infused some blues flavors into the mix. “Grace” comes from Mumford’s debut solo LP, (Self-titled),...
Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 pays tribute to The Beatles on the 60th Anniversary of their debut single 'Love Me Do'
The Lamborghini that witnessed The Beatles' last-ever gig. Lamborghini embarked on a very special London tour in a Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 from Abbey Road Studios to Savile Row, and many of the famous streets in between. It was a journey that helped define the world's most successful and influential band, The Beatles, to whom Lamborghini plays tribute on the day of the 60th anniversary of their debut single 'Love Me Do', released on October 5, 1962. The Beatles recorded virtually their entire output at Abbey Road, including 'Love Me Do', and when they performed live for the very last time on the roof of their Savile Row Apple Corps headquarters on January 30, 1969, a Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2, Rosso Alfa (red) with Nero (black) interior, was parked on the street below. The car is visible in director Peter Jackson's recent award-winning Beatles documentary, Get Back.
