Paramore seems to be in the business of changing their minds, as the band has officially un-retired their controversial but certified banger Misery Business. In 2018, frontman Hayley William said they would no longer perform the song live, following criticism that one of its lyrics was unfeminist. But during Paramore’s return to the stage on Sunday to perform new music for the first time in five years, Williams announced Misery Business would be returning as well—celebrating the band’s new era with the return of an age-old tradition. “Four years ago, we said we were gonna retire this song for...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO