hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
iheart.com

Billy Idol Names His Rock God

Billy Idol himself is considered a rock god by many. So, who does the man himself consider to be a rock god?. “My rock god is Marc Bolan," Idol said in a recent interview with Raised on Rock. "He was just very instrumental in Generation X, the punk rock group I was in a career really because we got to play live on his Marc Show."
Rolling Stone

Paramore Officially Bring Back ‘Misery Business’ Four Years After Declaring They Would No Longer Play It

Paramore seems to be in the business of changing their minds, as the band has officially un-retired their controversial but certified banger Misery Business. In 2018, frontman Hayley William said they would no longer perform the song live, following criticism that one of its lyrics was unfeminist. But during Paramore’s return to the stage on Sunday to perform new music for the first time in five years, Williams announced Misery Business would be returning as well—celebrating the band’s new era with the return of an age-old tradition. “Four years ago, we said we were gonna retire this song for...
Entertainment Weekly

23 albums we can't wait to listen to this fall

How do you possibly top a music-packed summer that gave us That Album? Well, you could do worse than a new season promising long-awaited releases from Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen, Björk, Kid Cudi, the 1975, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and so many more. Here, we round up 23 new albums we can't wait to hunker down with this fall.
24/7 Wall St.

Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard

Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
Black Hills Pioneer

The xx will 'definitely' release new music, says Oliver Sim

Oliver Sim says new The xx music is "definitely" on the cards. The composer - who dropped his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’ in 2021 - has reassured fans that while he, Jamie xx and Romy Madley Croft are busy with their respective solo careers, they will regroup to record new tunes.
Rolling Stone

Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ From Apple Music’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert

The world tour in support of Billie Eilish’s sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever was a long time coming. As the global event comes to an official close, the singer is sharing highlights from her career-spanning setlist with live performance videos from her sold-out show at London’s O2 arena, including the swaggering single “Therefore I Am” and the unbothered deep cut “I Didn’t Change My Number.”
HollywoodLife

‘The Voice’ Preview: Grace Bello Earns Coveted 4-Chair Turn After ‘Magical’ Justin Bieber Cover

Grace Bello starts off her Blind Audition strong in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Voice. She showcases her beautiful vocals right away singing Justin Bieber’s “Ghost,” which causes John Legend to turn his red chair first. Blake Shelton and Camila Cabello follow John’s lead by turning their red chair. Gwen Stefani holds out until the very end.
conceptcarz.com

Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 pays tribute to The Beatles on the 60th Anniversary of their debut single 'Love Me Do'

The Lamborghini that witnessed The Beatles' last-ever gig. Lamborghini embarked on a very special London tour in a Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 from Abbey Road Studios to Savile Row, and many of the famous streets in between. It was a journey that helped define the world's most successful and influential band, The Beatles, to whom Lamborghini plays tribute on the day of the 60th anniversary of their debut single 'Love Me Do', released on October 5, 1962. The Beatles recorded virtually their entire output at Abbey Road, including 'Love Me Do', and when they performed live for the very last time on the roof of their Savile Row Apple Corps headquarters on January 30, 1969, a Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2, Rosso Alfa (red) with Nero (black) interior, was parked on the street below. The car is visible in director Peter Jackson's recent award-winning Beatles documentary, Get Back.
