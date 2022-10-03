Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 28- Oct. 4
JACKSON -- For some fall sports, the postseason is here, while for others it is right around the corner. As these fall sports begin to wrap up, it is time to recognize some of the key performances on the courts, fields and courses of the past week.
MLive.com
Here are the Jackson-area football teams trending in the right direction
JACKSON -- As the stretch run of the high school football season approaches, who’s heading in the right direction?. As we head into the final three weeks of the regular season, conference titles will be claimed in the coming weeks and playoff tickets will be punched.
MLive.com
Gull Lake boys basketball coach steps down after 5 years, 2 SMAC titles
RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake emerged as one of the best boys basketball teams in Southwest Michigan during Bryan Dutton’s five seasons atop the program, but the Blue Devils will need to continue that success under new leadership this season. Dutton announced his decision to step down...
HometownLife.com
11 Redford Thurston football players suspended, Eagles forfeit Week 7 game vs. Romulus
The Redford Thurston football team has forfeited its Week 7 game against Romulus. According to first-year coach Antwain White, 11 players have been suspended from the program for one week as punishment for a fight that broke out during the Eagles' 37-21 loss to Dearborn Heights Robichaud a week ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patience is required, but Mel Tucker’s recruiting classes are already yielding results
Michigan State football is struggling through this 2022 season, but optimism is warranted for future recruiting classes...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jayden Reed remains positive while working through freak injury
EAST LANSING – Jayden Reed has been through a lot in football. The Michigan State wide receiver is in his fifth year of college, has played in stadiums across the nation and earned All-American honors. What Reed never considered was the possibility his season could be altered by a...
MLive.com
Jaden Mangham stepped in as a freshman starter on MSU’s defense. Now comes the big test
EAST LANSING –Jaden Mangham spent last fall as a four-star prospect and one of the highest-rated high school players in the state of Michigan. But the prediction one of his assistant coaches made for him midway through the fall still seemed bold. As Mangham practiced for Birmingham Groves and...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball voted fifth in Big Ten preseason poll
The Michigan women’s basketball team came up painfully short of a Big Ten title last season. Voters in this year’s league preseason polls expect the Wolverines to be in the mix again. The Big Ten announced the result of its polls on Wednesday (Oct. 5), with Michigan finishing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Ohio State vs. Michigan State football predictions and odds for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio State has played incredibly well to begin the year and the Buckeyes will take their early-season momentum into East Lansing to take...
MLive.com
For Michigan State, chance to upset No. 3 Ohio State starts with belief
EAST LANSING – When Michigan State faced Ohio State last year, the Spartans were 9-1, ranked in the top 10 and controlled their own destiny in the hunt for a Big Ten title while also in the mix to make the College Football Playoff. As that was being mentioned...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
John Cole’s Tennessee: Hillsdale’s Arnn gets tongue-tied
The post John Cole’s Tennessee: Hillsdale’s Arnn gets tongue-tied appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’
Dee Ann Warner on her wedding day in 2008.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Tonight, Disappeared, a missing persons TV series on the Investigation Discovery channel, will feature the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh, Michigan. The 52-year-old mother of five and grandmother of six was reported missing by her adult children on April 25, 2021.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
thevillagereporter.com
Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available
According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
wlen.com
A Profile of Dee Warner’s Disappearance Featured on TV Show Tonight
Tipton, MI – The story of missing Lenawee County woman, Dee Warner, will be featured on a television show tonight. The ID Channel’s ‘Disappeared,’ will profile Dee’s disappearance from her family farm on Munger Road in April of 2021. The family initially suspects her husband...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
State: Farm near Homer grew produce using human waste
The state is telling people to throw out produce grown at a farm that was using untreated human waste as fertilizer.
La Esquina Mexican Café is bringing new authentic Mexican food to Jackson
JACKSON, MI – A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Jackson soon. Judith and Josue Orozco are opening La Esquina Mexican Cafe in mid-October inside the former Chilango’s Broken Egg restaurant, 3634 McCain Road. Final touches are being added, but the couple aims to give Jacksonians a place to grab authentic Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Judith said.
Comments / 0