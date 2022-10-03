ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleon, MI

MLive.com

Gull Lake boys basketball coach steps down after 5 years, 2 SMAC titles

RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake emerged as one of the best boys basketball teams in Southwest Michigan during Bryan Dutton’s five seasons atop the program, but the Blue Devils will need to continue that success under new leadership this season. Dutton announced his decision to step down...
RICHLAND, MI
Michigan basketball voted fifth in Big Ten preseason poll

The Michigan women’s basketball team came up painfully short of a Big Ten title last season. Voters in this year’s league preseason polls expect the Wolverines to be in the mix again. The Big Ten announced the result of its polls on Wednesday (Oct. 5), with Michigan finishing...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan State football predictions and odds for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio State has played incredibly well to begin the year and the Buckeyes will take their early-season momentum into East Lansing to take...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin

Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
MADISON, WI
13abc.com

Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
ROSSFORD, OH
WILX-TV

Michigan State University Board faces pressure to cease investigation into former business dean

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has called for the outside investigation into Dr. Sanjay Gupta to stop. Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”
EAST LANSING, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available

According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
ANGOLA, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE

