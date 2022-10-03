The Baker Mayfield honeymoon in Carolina ends after four games

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t fazed by the boos he heard Sunday from the hometown crowd at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, where Carolina fell to Arizona, 26-16.

When speaking to reporters postgame, the 27-year-old quarterback said he and his team will “be just fine” after the Panthers were mercilessly booed in the fourth quarter when they failed to pick up a first down on a drive.

“Obviously I’m frustrated with the fact that we’re 1-3, that’s it though,” Mayfield said. “We’re going to come together as a locker room… I don’t really care about the fact that our fans are booing or what’s going on.

Baker Mayfield says he doesn’t care that fans are boo’ing. He’s only concerned with his teammates. pic.twitter.com/pXMgBZ3VuT — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 2, 2022

“We’re going to figure it out and when we win, it’ll still be just us in the locker room and that’s really all I care about,” he continued. “We’re going to be just fine.”

With just over nine minutes to go in the game, the Panthers were trailing the Cardinals, 20-10, when the offense turned the ball over. They got just nine yards on four plays.

The Panthers eventually executed a scoring drive once they got the ball back from Arizona following a Cardinals’ touchdown.

“Did we go down and score a touchdown after they started booing? Yes,” Mayfield said.

Boos coming down from Panthers fans as Carolina can't convert on 4th down after another Baker Mayfield pass was tipped. pic.twitter.com/x72TfBj7uA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

Mayfield completed 22 of 36 attempts for 197 yards, two interceptions, and one touchdown pass. Mayfield’s 61.9 passer rating was his lowest of the season.

In four games with the Panthers, Mayfield has thrown four touchdowns and three interceptions, completing just 54 percent of his passes and posting a QB rating of 74.98.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Mayfield will remain the starter, according to ESPN .

Mayfield, who was traded to Carolina by Cleveland in July, was named the Panthers’ starting quarterback over the summer after beating out Sam Darnold in the preseason.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes the ball during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield rolls out to avoid pressure in the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Getty Images

Darnold, who began his NFL career with the Jets in 2018, has been sidelined with a high-ankle sprain since late August. Though eligible to come off injured reserve, it is “going to be a while” before the quarterback returns to action, per ESPN .

PJ Walker is the only other active quarterback on the Panthers’ depth chart.

The Panthers host the 49ers in Week 5.