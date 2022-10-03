ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Baker Mayfield honeymoon in Carolina ends after four games

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZeNIk_0iKCJzZB00

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t fazed by the boos he heard Sunday from the hometown crowd at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, where Carolina fell to Arizona, 26-16.

When speaking to reporters postgame, the 27-year-old quarterback said he and his team will “be just fine” after the Panthers were mercilessly booed in the fourth quarter when they failed to pick up a first down on a drive.

“Obviously I’m frustrated with the fact that we’re 1-3, that’s it though,” Mayfield said. “We’re going to come together as a locker room… I don’t really care about the fact that our fans are booing or what’s going on.

Baker Mayfield says he doesn’t care that fans are boo’ing. He’s only concerned with his teammates. pic.twitter.com/pXMgBZ3VuT

— Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 2, 2022

“We’re going to figure it out and when we win, it’ll still be just us in the locker room and that’s really all I care about,” he continued. “We’re going to be just fine.”

With just over nine minutes to go in the game, the Panthers were trailing the Cardinals, 20-10, when the offense turned the ball over. They got just nine yards on four plays.

The Panthers eventually executed a scoring drive once they got the ball back from Arizona following a Cardinals’ touchdown.

“Did we go down and score a touchdown after they started booing? Yes,” Mayfield said.

Boos coming down from Panthers fans as Carolina can't convert on 4th down after another Baker Mayfield pass was tipped. pic.twitter.com/x72TfBj7uA

— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

Mayfield completed 22 of 36 attempts for 197 yards, two interceptions, and one touchdown pass. Mayfield’s 61.9 passer rating was his lowest of the season.

In four games with the Panthers, Mayfield has thrown four touchdowns and three interceptions, completing just 54 percent of his passes and posting a QB rating of 74.98.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Mayfield will remain the starter, according to ESPN .

Mayfield, who was traded to Carolina by Cleveland in July, was named the Panthers’ starting quarterback over the summer after beating out Sam Darnold in the preseason.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJus4_0iKCJzZB00
Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes the ball during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjBW0_0iKCJzZB00
Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield rolls out to avoid pressure in the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXnKV_0iKCJzZB00
Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Getty Images

Darnold, who began his NFL career with the Jets in 2018, has been sidelined with a high-ankle sprain since late August. Though eligible to come off injured reserve, it is “going to be a while” before the quarterback returns to action, per ESPN .

PJ Walker is the only other active quarterback on the Panthers’ depth chart.

The Panthers host the 49ers in Week 5.

Comments / 2

LMAO
2d ago

well did you find it would be any different having no bake as your quarterback. last year it was because he had a bad shoulder this year it's because he can't play quarterback 😂😂😂

Reply(1)
2
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
People

Patrick Mahomes Says He's Going to 'Stay Out of the Way' When Influencing His Kids in Sports

The NFL star is dad to an 18-month-old daughter and will soon welcome a baby boy Patrick Mahomes plans on stepping aside when it comes to his kids' interests in sports. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, sat down with Maria Taylor on Sunday night's episode of Football in America, where he opened up about his role as a dad and influencing his little ones in sports. Patrick, who is dad to 18-month-old Sterling with wife Brittany Mahomes and will soon welcome a baby boy, said he plans...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Called Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes showed a lot of respect for Tom Brady during their handshake on Sunday night. Mahomes got the best of Brady as the Chiefs took down the Bucs, 41-31, and Mahomes ended up saying "yes sir" to Brady when he told him to "keep it up." The NFL community...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#49ers#American Football#Bank Of America Stadium
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.  The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy