Penn State DE Smith Vilbert unavailable for the 2022 season
After five weeks without playing, the uncertainty surrounding Smith Vilbert’s status ended Tuesday night. Vilbert will be unavailable for the 2022 campaign, head coach James Franklin told reporters after practice. Franklin didn’t give a specific reason for Vilbert’s absence. The fourth-year player did not travel to Purdue or Auburn...
Scenes from Penn State’s bye week practice in Holuba Hall
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff moved their team indoors Tuesday afternoon for practice as the Nittany Lions continue preparations for Michigan following this week’s bye. Penn State is off to a 5-0 start on the 2022 season after their 17-7 win over Northwestern last weekend...
“Hey, Jones!”: What is Wisconsin thinking? Will it now become Nebraska? Which Penn State QB/RB duo ya got?
We begin the mailbag with the bulletin-buster of the week which spawns a short, simple question with a long, complicated answer. And we still don’t know the full story. It might take months or years before we do. But this is the best I can do now. This, from...
Strong second half propels State College field hockey past Carlisle
After a scoreless first half, State College netted two second-half goals to earn a 2-0 divisional victory over Carlisle Wednesday. Maddy Shomo broke the scoreless stalemate with a goal at the 2:19 mark of the third quarter. Joelle Bartlett picked up the assist on Shomo’s goal. Ella Tambroni extended the lead and iced the win with an unassisted tally in the fourth quarter.
PennLive’s Prop Bet Showdown challenges your knowledge on Big Ten football: Here’s how you can win
Penn State is on a bye week, but there is still plenty of Big Ten football happening this week. So while we normally quiz you on the outcomes of the Nittany Lions’ games each week, this time we’ll flip the script and see how well you know some of their conference rivals.
State College scores 3-1 volleyball win over Cedar Cliff
State College down Cedar Cliff 3-1 in volleyball Wednesday. Scores were 28-26, 21-25, 27-25 and 25-23. No stats were reported for State College.
Cheerleader showcase: Central Dauphin Rams boast 50 members
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads. This is the first cheerleading squad, Central Dauphin, directed by Faith Myers. School.
’I was devastated’: How Boiling Springs’ Dalton Ackley moved past misdiagnosis to become a Bubblers leader
Check out a Boiling Springs football game on Friday nights, and look for No. 72. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
West Perry boys soccer edges Greencastle in marquee Mid-Penn Colonial showdown
In a clash of two of the top squads in the Mid-Penn Colonial, West Perry (7-1-1) battled to a tightly-contested 1-0 victory against Greencastle (8-3) Wednesday. Kyle Port’s goal in the 36th minute proved to be the decisive moment of the showdown. Wyatt Miller picked up the assist on Port’s tally.
Mid-Penn Conference girls soccer submitted stats leaders through October 5
With mere weeks left in the Mid-Penn Conference girls soccer season, players are nearing milestones and racking up some gaudy stat lines. Below is a closer look at the girls soccer leaders in goals, assists and saves, all compiled from submissions from MPC coaches. PennLive will publish girls soccer leaders...
Avery Pollock’s third quarter goal and Payton Killian’s 9 saves help Lower Dauphin upset Palmyra
PALMYRA— Lower Dauphin’s field hockey team struggled in its last two consecutive games. The Falcons lost 1-0 to Mechanicsburg last week and fell again to Hershey on Monday with another 1-0 loss. But on Wednesday night, they were determined to bounce back from their two-game losing streak.
Luc Obame’s multi-goal outing powers CD East boys soccer to 5-1 win over Mifflin County
CD East picked up a convincing 5-1 victory against Mifflin County Wednesday. Luc Obame paced the Panthers with two goals and three assists. Amin Elkamil finished the contest with one goal and one assist, while Sam Keita and Amar Pohkarel chipped in one goal apiece, respectively.
Mia Libby’s hat trick powers Greencastle girls soccer in 5-1 win against West Perry
Mia Libby netted three goals to propel Greencastle to an emphatic 5-1 Mid-Penn Colonial victory over West Perry Wednesday. Haley Noblit chipped in one goal and one assist, while Caroline Logsdon scored once. Rylee Henson and Maddie Koons tallied two assists apiece in the win.
Farm used human waste as fertilizer, officials say, prompting public warning
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
Pennsylvania Game Commission investigating trophy-class deer poaching
GREGG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking information regarding the poaching of an illegally taken trophy-class white-tailed deer. According to the Game Commission, the 10-point buck was found along Route 44 in Union County, adjacent to the federal penitentiary. The Game Commission says the game...
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
Centre County residents feel misled about State College Area Connector Project. Here’s why
During a joint meeting of Harris and Potter township supervisors, many residents spoke against a proposed connector road between state Route 45 and U.S. Route 322.
Check out Milton Hershey School’s newly renovated Founders Hall: video
Milton Hershey School has just recently rededicated its iconic Founders Hall, a long-time statement to the area. Founders Hall was originally completed in 1970 and has now been a part of the school for more than 50 years, dedicated to the legacies of founders Milton and Catherine Hershey. In 2018,...
Former Country Cupboard restaurant near Lewisburg to be demolished
The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops has been closed since February of this year after 50 years of serving customers. Starting next week, the landmark restaurant along Route 15 in Union County near Lewisburg will disappear for good as the new owner begins demolition.
‘Legal purgatory.’ How a Centre County case could change DUI penalties in Pennsylvania
The ruling could change how people are sentenced for DUI if previously convicted.
