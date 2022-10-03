ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State DE Smith Vilbert unavailable for the 2022 season

After five weeks without playing, the uncertainty surrounding Smith Vilbert’s status ended Tuesday night. Vilbert will be unavailable for the 2022 campaign, head coach James Franklin told reporters after practice. Franklin didn’t give a specific reason for Vilbert’s absence. The fourth-year player did not travel to Purdue or Auburn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Strong second half propels State College field hockey past Carlisle

After a scoreless first half, State College netted two second-half goals to earn a 2-0 divisional victory over Carlisle Wednesday. Maddy Shomo broke the scoreless stalemate with a goal at the 2:19 mark of the third quarter. Joelle Bartlett picked up the assist on Shomo’s goal. Ella Tambroni extended the lead and iced the win with an unassisted tally in the fourth quarter.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sports
PennLive.com

Farm used human waste as fertilizer, officials say, prompting public warning

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- Michigan residents are being advised to not eat produce from Kuntry Gardens due to the Homer farm’s use of raw, untreated human waste as fertilizer. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday, Oct. 3, after a routine safety inspection revealed Kuntry Gardens was using raw, untreated human waste on fields where produce was grown for sale to local grocery stores and direct sales.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Game Commission investigating trophy-class deer poaching

GREGG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking information regarding the poaching of an illegally taken trophy-class white-tailed deer. According to the Game Commission, the 10-point buck was found along Route 44 in Union County, adjacent to the federal penitentiary. The Game Commission says the game...
UNION COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

