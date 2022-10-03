Groom suffers horrific injury trying to show bride ‘how much he loves her’

Dance like nobody’s watching — but do look where you’re going.

A groom’s wedding night came crashing to an end after he attempted to serenade his new bride, and instead horrifically dislocated his elbow.

In chaotic footage shared online by videographer Tom Healy, Australian man Adam Quinn is seen telling his new wife Helen he loves her “very much,” before deciding to show her through some wild dancing.

The clip then shows him running in a circle amongst his friends before he dramatically falls on his shoulder — then cuts to him on a stretcher being taken to the hospital by paramedics.

According to Helen, the newlyweds dealt with the “in sickness” part of their wedding vows only hours after exchanging them, as a result of some spilled beer.

“He came out to me and he was as white as a ghost,” she told Australian news site 7News .

“He told me that he thought he had broken his arm. It turned out he had dislocated his elbow,” she explained, saying they snuck out of the reception to get help.

“It’s pretty embarrassing and I get a little triggered looking at the photos and watching the video,” she admitted.

According to the groom, his unfortunate accident was a result of trying to be romantic.

“I was singing a classic love song, I thought it was really romantic,” he explained in the clip as he lay in a hospital bed with his shoulder strapped.

“But then I took a spill on a Corona! I think I’ve dislocated my elbow,” he said.

Instead of treating his guests to more ferocious dance moves, the groom spent the night in the hospital with his wife posting a photo of the two of them laid up on a gurney — she in her wedding reception attire and Adam in a sling with an oxygen mask and painkillers.

“In sickness and in health,” she captioned the post. “#weddingday.”

Months on, the groom has reportedly recovered well — although no word yet on other dance-floor endeavors.